Advertisement
U.S. markets close in 3 hours 41 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,381.80
    +4.85 (+0.11%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,802.29
    -2.58 (-0.01%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,697.61
    +37.93 (+0.28%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,747.47
    -25.82 (-1.46%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    83.63
    +0.14 (+0.17%)
     

  • Gold

    1,885.60
    -1.70 (-0.09%)
     

  • Silver

    21.99
    -0.15 (-0.67%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0562
    -0.0061 (-0.57%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.6530
    +0.0580 (+1.26%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2223
    -0.0089 (-0.72%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    149.6990
    +0.6250 (+0.42%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    26,703.34
    -0.53 (-0.00%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    563.82
    -3.50 (-0.62%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,644.78
    +24.75 (+0.32%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    32,494.66
    +558.15 (+1.75%)
     

Microsoft To Appeal Against $29B US Tax Claim By IRS, Michael McCaul Calls To Rush Vote For New Speaker - Top Headlines Today While US Was Sleeping

Akanksha Bakshi

US Markets

 

Crypto

 

US Politics

 

World Politics

 

US Economy

 

Israel-Hamas Conflict

 

Tech

 

Electric Vehicle

 

Consumer

 

Communication

 

Energy

 

Financials

 

Healthcare

Don't miss real-time alerts on your stocks - join Benzinga Pro for free! Try the tool that will help you invest smarter, faster, and better.

This article Microsoft To Appeal Against $29B US Tax Claim By IRS, Michael McCaul Calls To Rush Vote For New Speaker - Top Headlines Today While US Was Sleeping originally appeared on Benzinga.com

.

© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Advertisement