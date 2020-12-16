U.S. markets open in 4 hours 25 minutes

Microsoft Authenticator can now store and autofill mobile device passwords

Steve Dent
·Associate Editor
·1 min read

Microsoft’s Authenticator on mobile will soon be updated with password management and autofill capabilities, the company announced (as seen by Thurott). The passwords will be synced using your Microsoft account using Outlook, Hotmail and other Redmond products. That will let you select Microsoft as an autofill provider, then sync passwords on apps or websites using Microsoft’s Edge browser or Google Chrome, via a new Chrome extension.

Until now, Authenticator has largely been useful as a two-factor authentication app. With autofill and password management, however, it’s a legit replacement for Google’s autofill and password manager. That should be particularly useful for companies or individuals who work on Microsoft’s Office ecosystem rather than on Google G-Suite (now Google Workspace).

The feature is now in preview, but can be accessed from the latest full release of the Authenticator app on iOS or Android. You simply open the app, navigate to Settings>Beta<Autofill and turn the feature on to enable the Passwords tab. To enable the autofill capability on your device, you’ll need to navigate to the “Autofill Passwords” setting on iPhone or “Autofill” on Android, then find the “Authenticator” setting and change the service to Microsoft.

  • China’s Top Chipmaker Plunges After Co-CEO Abruptly Quits

    (Bloomberg) -- Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp. plunged almost 10% after news emerged about the surprise resignation of a top executive who spearheaded the rapid technological ascent of China’s largest chipmaker.SMIC is trying to reach co-Chief Executive Officer Liang Mong Song after online media circulated a resignation letter they said originated with the industry veteran. Liang quit after SMIC appointed a vice chairman without consulting him, according to the reports. The company is attempting to clarify his intentions, it said in an exchange filing without elaborating. Liang couldn’t immediately be reached for comment.SMIC’s shares tanked more than 9.7% in Shanghai and Hong Kong, underscoring the executive’s pivotal role within a state-backed national champion trying to navigate a volatile U.S.-Chinese relationship. Liang handed in his resignation after learning about the appointment of Chiang Shang-yi -- a former senior executive at larger rival Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. -- to the board, media including Digitimes reported. Liang, a fellow TSMC alumnus, was considered integral to SMIC’s efforts to become a major player in the business of fabricating wafers for global giants. The corporation has long relied on a cohort of Taiwanese executives including Liang to narrow the gap with TSMC and Samsung Electronics Co.“SMIC’s recent technology progress was directly attributable to Liang,” Bernstein analysts including Mark Li wrote. “Though the addition of Chiang is a positive, as the vice chairman his role is advisory. Liang, however, has been personally leading SMIC’s technology development and his contribution directly resulted in the mass production of 14nm, for example. Considering them both, we believe Liang’s departure will have a bigger effect, and SMIC’s future technology progress may see a setback.”Read more: China Said to Plan Broad Chip Sector Support to Fight TrumpLiang was instrumental in leading a 2,000-strong engineering team and helping SMIC migrate to cutting-edge 7nm process technology, slated to go into production in April. It’s unclear if his exit was directly linked to the appointment of Chiang, who left SMIC’s board in 2019 to take charge of another signature Chinese project, memory chipmaker Wuhan Hongxin. That company has since been taken over by the local Hubei government after encountering funding shortages.SMIC in contrast has roughly doubled its market value in 2020 despite the risk of U.S. sanctions, aided by a mega sale of stock in Shanghai and, more broadly, ballooning demand for chips as China’s economy emerges from Covid-19. The Shanghai-based firm, a supplier to Qualcomm Inc. and Broadcom Inc., lies at the heart of Beijing’s intention to build a world-class semiconductor industry and wean itself off a reliance on American technology.But it’s now also among a plethora of Chinese corporations Washington has labeled a national security threat, a designation that threatens to cripple its longer-term ambitions by denying it access to crucial gear and circuitry. Companies including Huawei Technologies Co. have been caught in the middle of worsening tensions between the world’s two largest economies, which have clashed on issues from trade to the pandemic.In response to the widening U.S. crackdown, China is planning to provide broad support for so-called third-generation semiconductors in its next five-year plan to increase domestic self-sufficiency in chip manufacturing, people with knowledge of the matter have said. SMIC, backed by the China Integrated Circuit Industry Investment Fund as well as Singapore’s sovereign fund GIC Pte and the Abu Dhabi Investment Authority, is expected to play a central role in that overall effort.“Being a national champion with huge governmental investments, SMIC inevitably has some considerations that professional managers may not share,” Bernstein wrote. “Building a team that collaborates together toward a common goal is essential, but is something that money alone can’t buy.”(Updates with share action and confirmation from the first paragraph)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2020 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Vanguard Makes History With the First $1 Trillion Equity Fund

    (Bloomberg) -- A Vanguard Group equity fund has become the first of its kind to eclipse $1 trillion of assets, a testament to the rise of index-based investing over the past three decades.Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which includes both a mutual fund and an exchange-traded fund, had $1.04 trillion of assets as of Nov. 30, company data show.“Given that Vanguard birthed index investing, it seems only fitting that one of their flagship funds would be the first to reach this historic mark,” said Nate Geraci, president of the ETF Store, an investment advisory firm.While soaring U.S. stocks are fueling the fund, it’s also being bolstered by falling fees, a trend stoked by Vanguard, a pioneer in low-cost passive investing. The Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund was created in 1992, with the corresponding ETF following in 2001.“Investors have become much more educated on the importance of fund fees and the serial underperformance of active management,” Geraci said. Those factors could further propel the fund for decades, he said.Read more: The Unsung Art of Managing the First (Almost) Trillion Dollar FundVanguard follows an unusual format, with its ETFs existing as a share class of its mutual funds. The Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF attracted the most cash of any ETF so far this year, with $30.8 billion of net inflows. Vanguard, the top issuer for ETF inflows this year, controls 28% of the $5.3 trillion U.S. ETF industry.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2020 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Don’t contribute to your 2020 IRA until you read this

    Before you plunge your $6,000 annual limit into a “Roth” individual retirement account for 2020, stop for a second and look at some fresh data out of Boston College. New research from the BC Center for Retirement Research finds that most of us don’t pay much in income tax once we’re retired. The IRS lets each of us save up to $6,000 a year in a tax-sheltered individual retirement account (there are, as always with the IRS, some mind-numbing little complications and caveats).

  • This elite Israeli army squad member is behind a startup going public in a $1.4 billion SPAC deal

    Innoviz looks to make a splash in the Lidar sensor market.

  • Shift Into Hydrogen Could Lift These 3 Stocks Higher

    In a report on the alternative fuel market, analyst Rupert Merer, of National Bank of Canada, looks at the possibilities and potentialities of the hydrogen as both an energy resource and a commodity. At the heart of the matter, he writes, “Stakeholders across energy markets have reached the consensus that climate change is a problem and decarbonization of our energy supply mix will require a multifaceted approach which includes H2. It is estimated that H2 could supply 15% to 25% of global energy needs…” Merer adds, of hydrogen’s potential benefits, “H2 has the ability to reduce emissions in sectors where decarbonization is otherwise challenging, such as freight logistics, collective transport and industrial heating.”So what is hydrogen, and why is it important? Hydrogen is the most plentiful element in the observable universe, and is a common building block in complex organic molecules. It’s found in both wood and petroleum derivatives – there is a reason those are commonly called hydrocarbons – and along with oxygen, it is part of the ordinary water molecule. Without hydrogen, life as we know it would not be possible.With this in mind, using TipRanks database, we locked in on three stocks that some of Wall Street’s top analysts have tapped for gains in the growing hydrogen environment. Ballard Power Systems (BLDP)The first stock on the list is Ballard Power Systems, a hydrogen fuel cell manufacturer based in British Columbia, Canada. The company focuses on proton exchange membrane technology, one of several competing technologies in the hydrogen fuel cell market. Ballard’s PEM fuel cells are distributed worldwide, and to date, the company has produced and shipped over 400MW worth of fuel cell products. Ballard’s fuel cells are used in transportation technology, to enable fully electric busses, commercial trucks, trains, and forklift vehicles.Like many manufacturers dependent on the transportation sector, this has been a hard year for Ballard. The disruptions caused by the coronavirus have hit the company form two directions: first, the usual foul-ups in the supply and distribution chains – but also, Ballard markets its products to commercial users, who have themselves been locked down due to corona. In short, Ballard saw revenues fall in the first part of 2020, and they have yet to recover. Q3 revenues came in at $25.6 million, in line with the first and second quarters of the year.Ballard’s share price, however, has been going up and up and up all year, despite some short-term periods of volatility. Overall, the shares have grown 170% year-to-date. The gains show the cachet of hydrogen in a market that is actively seeking renewable, less polluting, and non-emission energy sources. Hydrogen checks all three boxes.Covering Ballard for Roth Capital, 5-star analyst Craig Irwin sees the company in a sound position for rapid future growth.“BLDP exited 3Q20 with $361m in cash and no debt, and with only $100m-$120m in capital needed to generate positive earnings. Mgmt was clear that it intends to more actively evaluate M&A targets across the entire H2 and FC value chains [...] We remain optimistic on the LT uplift to revenue supported by the new China FC subsidy program, and would be buyers on any weakness," Irwin opined. To this end, Irwin rates BLDP a Buy, and his $25 price target implies room for 29% growth in 2021. (To watch Irwin’s track record, click here)Wall Street is broadly in agreement with this analysis. Over the last couple of months, BLDP has received 3 Buy ratings and 1 Hold from Street analysts. With an average price target of $24 per share, the potential upside stands at ~24%. (See BLDP stock analysis on TipRanks)Air Products and Chemicals (APD)Air Products and Chemicals is primarily known as a provider of industrial gasses – which makes it a natural for the hydrogen industry. In its pure form, hydrogen is gaseous at ‘normal’ conditions. APD earlier this year capitalized on that natural fit, and contracted to acquire 5 hydrogen production plants in an agreement worth $530 million. Along with the new plants, APD also sealed its position as a major hydrogen supplier for PBF Energy.APD's acquisitions show it is serious about becoming a long-term provider to the hydrogen industry. APD is already an important supplier to hydrogen refiners, providing a pure gas that is usable as in transportation fuel technology. In the recently fiscal 4Q20, APD missed earnings targets but beat the forecasts on revenues. The FQ4 top line hit $2.32 billion, up 2% year-over-year and also 2% over the estimates. Argus analyst Bill Selesky likes APD’s overall position in the market, noting: “Despite weak results in fiscal 4Q20 due to the pandemic, we believe that performance will begin to improve. We also believe that APD is extremely well positioned to manage through this period due to its stable cash flows, lower-than-average debt, and investment-grade credit rating.”Selesky gives APD shares a $360 price target, suggesting 33% growth ahead, and maintains a Buy rating on the stock. (To watch Selesky’s track record, click here)Air Products has 11 recent reviews, breaking down 10 to 1 in Buys and Holds, and giving the stock a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating. The average price target is $311.10, indicating a potential 15% upside from current levels. (See APD stock analysis on TipRanks)BP PLC (BP)Last but not least is BP, the petroleum giant. This company has a reputation within the industry as a leader in moving toward non-petroleum, renewable energy sources, and has in the past conducted initiatives in wind, solar, and hydrogen energy. Last year, the company joined the Global Hydrogen Council. As a major player in the natural gas market, BP is well-positioned to also become a provider of ‘blue’ hydrogen, or H2 derived from natural gas sources.BP is also conducting a project at its Lingen refinery in northwestern Germany, converting the facility to produce hydrogen from water. The project is in collaboration with Orsted, and when it comes fully online in 2024 will be able to produce up to one metric ton of clean hydrogen per hour.Taking a lead in the renewable energy market is one way that BP is moving to shore up its future position. The hydrocarbon industry won’t last forever, and 2020 has been a particularly difficult year. Shares are down 36% year-to-date, and quarterly revenue has fallen from $74 billion in Q1 to $44 billion in Q3. Q3 did, however, see the company post a $100 million net profit, after heavy losses in Q2.Sam Margolin, 5-star analyst with Wolfe Research, wrote of BP after the quarterly report, “Our instinct is that the underlying O&G story is more influential to near term stock performance, although the Lingen announcement is positive for BP as it reflects the company’s ability to partner with industry leaders to advance its net-zero plan.”Margolin is bullish on BP, and his stance comes with an Outperform (i.e. Buy) rating. His price target, of $31, implies an upside of 41% in the year ahead. (To watch Margolin’s track record, click here)All in all, BP has a Moderate Buy rating from the analyst consensus, based on 6 reviews that include 4 Buys and 2 Holds. The shares are selling for $21.94 and the average price target of $29.80 suggests room for 36% upside potential in the next 12 months. (See BP stock analysis on TipRanks)To find good ideas for hydrogen stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights.Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analysts. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

  • Tesla Fated For Similar Downfall As Tilray, Stock To Hit $60-$80 Levels In 2021, Says Long-Term Bear

    Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) stock could plummet to $60 levels, GLJ Research's Gordon Johnson told Yahoo Finance in an interview Tuesday.What Happened: Johnson placed the fair value for Tesla at around $60 to $80. "We think it's gonna head there. We think it happens next year." The Elon Musk-led company's shares may have soared 657% on a year-to-date basis but post the automaker's inclusion in the S&P500 on Dec. 21, the upward movement may come to a halt, as per Johnson.The analyst also touched on other factors such as loss of government-backed-EV credits from rival automakers and falling market share in China and Europe as negatives.Johnson bolstered his thesis with examples from the past and equated Tesla with cannabis company Tilray Inc (NASDAQ: TLRY) whose shares touched $150 levels in 2018 but as of press time were priced at $7.87.See Also: Aphria, Tilray In Talks To Merge: Report"You've seen this before. I know it sounds crazy, look at Tilray, look at SunEdison, look at Suntech, some of these stocks, they went from $5 to $300 dollars, back to $5. They went from $2 to $300 back to zero," Johnson told Yahoo Finance. The analyst claimed that Tesla was a "prime candidate" for a similar price movement. Why It Matters: Johnson said Tesla is facing demand issues and pointed to the company offering free Supercharging and cutting prices on their Germany inventory as indicators of the automaker trying to "push through demand."Johnson said that the increased sales in China were enabled due to an 8% price cut at the beginning of October."But the problem is that price cut was enabled by changing technology," claimed Johnson. "[Lithium Ferrophosphate] batteries, which are now being widely reported in China to only get 50% of the range in the winter."The analyst questioned if Tesla would be able to continue to sell that amount of cars in China now that people are seeing that the range is "only half of what's promised."See Also: After Tesla's Price Drop In China, Competitors Having A Hard Time Keeping UpTesla's dizzying valuation -- with the company's shares shooting up 783% over 12 months -- has left analysts divided with some issuing downgrades and others seeing more upside.Price Action: Tesla shares closed nearly 1% lower at $633.25 on Tuesday and fell 0.92% in the after-hours session.Click here to check out Benzinga's EV Hub for the latest electric vehicles news.Latest Ratings for TSLA DateFirmActionFromTo Dec 2020JefferiesDowngradesBuyHold Dec 2020New StreetDowngradesBuyNeutral Dec 2020JP MorganMaintainsUnderweight View More Analyst Ratings for TSLA View the Latest Analyst RatingsSee more from Benzinga * Click here for options trades from Benzinga * Can Tesla's Dizzying Valuation Ahead Of S&P Inclusion Last? Analysts Are Divided * Tesla's Big Advantage Over Legacy Automakers? Software, Says Munster(C) 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Dow Jones Futures: Coronavirus Stimulus Deal 'Soon'; Apple Hits New Buy Point; Aphria, Tilray Soar On Merger Report

    Dow Jones futures were in focus following Tuesday's coronavirus vaccine- and stimulus-fueled stock market rally. Dow Jones leader Apple broke out past a new buy point.

  • GE’s stock jumps after two Wall Street analysts raise their targets by more than 40%

    Shares of General Electric Co. rallied Tuesday toward their first gain in four trading days, after two Wall Street analysts raised their price targets by more than 40%, both on upbeat outlooks for 2021.

  • Berkshire's Charlie Munger Warns Against Market Frenzy, Expects Lower Returns In Next Decade

    Berkshire Hathaway Inc's (NYSE: BRK-A) (NYSE: BRK-B) Vice Chairman Charlie Munger, at a California Institute of Technology virtual event, pointed out the current market "frenzy." What Happened: Munger said that too many people are caught up in the frenzy of activity in the investment field. He doesn't like the idea of everyone getting sucked into finance and get rich by outsmarting the rest of the world in marketable securities.Munger expects market returns in the next 10 years to be lower than the last 10. "Frenzy is so great, and the systems of management, the reward systems, are so foolish," he added. Munger also warned against aggressive monetary easing policies. "We're in very uncharted waters. Nobody has gotten by with the kind of money printing now for a very extended period without some kind of trouble," he said. Warren Buffet's aide believes that the market is on "the edge of playing with fire."Munger added that a loose monetary policy would have inflationary effects. "I can remember having a five-course filet mignon dinner in Omaha for 60 cents when I was a little boy. The world has really changed," he quipped. Munger called technology "a killer and an opportunity." Commenting on the recent surge in tech companies' value, Munger said he has never seen anything like it.Munger compared Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) to John D Rockefeller's empire. "It's been the most dramatic thing that's almost ever happened in the entire world history of finance." On the one hand, technological changes impact businesses, but on the other hand, Berkshire owns the Burlington Northern railroad. Munger said that the railroad is the most old-fashioned business he can think of and that it has been successful "not by conquering change but by avoiding it."Munger also praised venture capital firm Sequoia Capital's record in getting the tech investments correct. He said that Sequoia had made more money than anybody.See more from Benzinga * Click here for options trades from Benzinga * Asia Slips, Europe Mixed On Tighter Curbs, Looming Lockdown Fears * Google Kills Its Google Home Max Smart Speaker Line(C) 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Oracle’s Larry Ellison Says He Has Moved to Hawaii, Fleeing California

    (Bloomberg) -- Oracle Corp. co-founder Larry Ellison said he has moved his primary residence to Hawaii, becoming the latest Silicon Valley executive to depart the state where they built their fortunes.Ellison, the world’s 11th-wealthiest person, notified his staff Monday of the move. Recode first reported the executive’s decision, which followed Oracle’s announcement Friday that it had shifted the company’s headquarters to Austin, Texas, from Redwood City, California.“I’ve received a number of inquiries about whether or not I will be moving to Texas,” Ellison wrote in a memo to Oracle’s employees. “The answer is no. I’ve moved to the State of Hawaii and I’ll be using the power of Zoom to work from the island of Lanai. Mahalo, Larry.”Ellison, 76, who has a net worth of about $75 billion, according to data compiled by Bloomberg, owns 98% of Lanai, Hawaii’s sixth largest island that’s mostly made up of Ellison’s luxury hotels and resorts. Ellison is the main employer of Lanai’s 3,000 residents. In addition to his three hotels, he also owns a significant chunk of the housing stock as well as the main grocery store and the monthly newspaper there.The Oracle chairman joins other tech leaders and ultra-wealthy in leaving California, with some pointing to the state’s high taxes. Tesla Inc. Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk, a friend of Ellison’s, said last week that he had left California for Texas. Splunk Inc. CEO Doug Merritt also reportedly moved to the Austin area. Oracle, the world’s second-largest software maker, had called Silicon Valley home since the company’s 1977 founding.Despite Lanai being such a small island -- with only one school and no stoplights -- residents rarely see Ellison around town, though that may change now that he’s officially moved there.“Nobody knows what his schedule is,” said Alberta de Jetley, a longtime resident of the island and founder of Lanai Today, the island’s monthly newspaper, which she sold to Ellison in 2019. “He comes in on his private plane and he’s here and then he’s gone. Nobody, except for the people who actually work at the airport, know when he’s coming and going.”For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2020 Bloomberg L.P.

  • 6 Alternative Energy Stocks To Watch For Q1 2021 As Renewables Heat Up

    Alternative energy stocks and renewable power have always been something investors have considered. But it wasn't until more recently that we've seen a true push from investors. The average investor would have thought of these as a complement to their investment strategy when considering energy stocks to buy. Heading into 2021, however, alternative energy stocks could be taking a bigger part of the industry's spotlight.A lot of that has to do with President-elect Joe Biden. His administration's stance on fossil fuels or a lower dependence on them, has caused a shake up among energy stocks. The Biden administration has a $2 trillion plan to combat climate change by supporting things like solar energy as well as the development of battery technology, renewable energy and electric vehicles. Where oil and gas once ruled, we're now seeing a much more aggressive and bigger boost in green energy lately. These aren't just power generation companies. We're also seeing infrastructure companies benefiting from a growing interest in alternatives.What's more is that the demand from investors for renewable energy stocks might have not been clearer than when nearly every one of the electric vehicle stocks exploded this year. It didn't matter if the company had a prototype or even just a memorandum of understanding in place. If a press release made mention of the two words "electric vehicle" or "EV" traders were all over them.Alternative Energy Stocks For 2021: * Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) * Enphase Energy Inc (NASDAQ: ENPH) * First Solar Inc (NASDAQ: FSLR) * Sunrun Inc (NASDAQ: RUN) * SunPower Corporation (NASDAQ: SPWR) * ReneSola Ltd (NYSE: SOL)Did Electric Vehicles Stocks Introduce Investors To Renewable Energy? There's been a huge jump in new trading accounts in 2020 thanks to pandemic lockdowns and a slower economy leaving many out of work. According to brokerage growth statistics from the 1st 9 months of the year, there were likely 5 million new accounts created on Robinhood alone. Not considering any other platform's growth, the flood of new traders looking for trendy stocks to buy has been incredible this year. We won't get into the fact that many of these new traders still need to learn how to day trade, in general. However, at the end of the day, this flood has helped give certain niches a boost in the market; alternative energy being one of them.Since the big boom in EV stocks, things in the industry have slowed a bit. Though we have seen a nice pop in companies like Tesla and Nio (NIO) this week thanks to Tesla's entry into the S&P 500. Many investors consider Tesla's including in the S&P a tough scenario to unwrap. Due to the fact that there are plenty of funds mirroring the moves of the index, firms like JPMorgan are having a debate on what's best for their clients.The firm advises they wait. With the surge in the price of Tesla stock over the last few months, even after its forward split, the EV maker's shares are up over 640% year-to-date. Analysts at JPMorgan led by Ryan Brinkman said that investors called the bank wondering if there should be more buying of Tesla stock."Tesla shares are in our view and by virtually every conventional metric not only overvalued, but dramatically so," JPMorgan analysts wrote in a note to their clients.But you can't ignore the fact that Tesla continues to perform. Quarterly net income through the third quarter of the year extended the company's consecutive quarter profit report to 5. The latest quarter saw the company report net income of $331 million. What's more is that analysts at Morgan Stanley expect global electric vehicle sales to grow 50% or more in 2021.Morgan Stanley analyst Adam Jonas said in the note that next year "is shaping up to be a critical year for EV adoption and (internal combustion engine) de-adoption that will dictate the pace of multiple expansion, contraction, consolidation and proliferation."Strong Support For Alternative Energy Stocks In 2021 If you look back during the month of November, when the bigger boom happened with electric vehicle stocks, we also began seeing a rotation or, rather, an addition of alternative energy stocks to the list of stocks to watch among day traders. The period between the end of September and early December saw both EV and things like solar energy stocks explode. While some of the momentum has faded for the EV stocks that weren't as far along in their business models, momentum doesn't seem to have subsided for things like solar. In fact, if you look at the Invesco Solar ETF (TAN), you'll see how much solar has grown this year.Since the beginning of the year, the ETF has climbed roughly 173% year-to-date. This is the biggest year the Invesco Solar ETF has seen since 2013. By far, however, 2020 has been a milestone year for the ETF. Without getting into the solar panel makers yet, we can see that infrastructure companies like Enphase Energy Inc. are gaining plenty of interest already. The company has built its brand on solar system installation and just recently launched an entire installer network in Australia."Our focus on quality meant that we were the first solar installer in Australia to realize the major advantages that Enphase products deliver, not only for our customers, but also in ease of installation, service, and large-scale fleet management," said Jonathan Fisk, director at Solaray Energy, an Enphase Platinum Installer in a press release.One of the reasons to watch Enphase right now is its focus on expansion. Right now the company has deployed systems in more than 130 countries. The addition and inclusion of this Australian installation network further cements its global footing. Furthermore, stateside, the company has focused on strategic deals to extend its national reach in places like Florida where Enphase partnered with Cutler Bay Solar delivery 1.5 MWh of battery storage systems to Florida homes.Will Solar Stocks Emerge Victorious In 2021? You've also got other companies like First Solar, Sunrun, and SunPower focused on solar and storage solutions in numerous markets. All three of which have also wowed analysts as several have adjusted price targets much higher in recent weeks. First Solar, for instance saw J.P. Morgan analysts boost their target from $94 to $101 earlier this month. Oppenheimer boosted its $55 price target to $65 on Sunrun in November and Roth Capital revised its $10 target on SunPower higher to $15 last month as well.In December, Sunpower was granted a US patent titled "Shingled solar cell module comprising hidden tap interconnects". Effectively, the ability to configure cells in such a manner allows the company to create "super cells" that ultimately increase efficiency of the cells themselves.On a smaller cap side, ReneSola is another solar project company that investors may be keen to follow heading into the new year. This is a much more volatile stock thanks to its price and share structure. However, over the last 5 months, the company itself has come into its own. In December, alone, ReneSola sold a portfolio of solar parks in Poland totaling 16 MWW of projects. The company could also continue benefiting from certain global initiatives that could drive revenue growth.For example, the recent decision by the Ministry of Finance in China now as the governing body accepting renewable energy projects for incentive payments. This is all in support of China's policy on going carbon neutral by 2060. ReneSola's 32 projects in the first batch of qualified projects yielded 10 that were approved for payments. The others are currently under review. In total, the projects encompass some 90MW and the company is expecting to receive incentive payments in the new year.Photo by Pixabay from Pexels.See more from Benzinga * Click here for options trades from Benzinga * Should You Find Epicenter Stocks To Buy Right Now? 6 Companies You Might Want On Your 2021 Watch List(C) 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • These Semiconductor Stocks Called Top Picks For 2021

    The uptrend in the semiconductor cycle is just getting started, according to investment bank Evercore ISI. It named seven semiconductor stocks as top picks for 2021, including Nvidia stock.

  • Tesla is a 'prime' candidate to see its stock plummet after it enters S&P 500, analyst says

    At least one Tesla analyst says the company's lofty stock price should come crashing down to $60 to $80 a share.

  • Luminar stock plunges after news that Mobileye plans to make its own lidar sensors

    Luminar Technologies Inc. stock dropped more than 13% on Tuesday, extending the lidar-sensor company's losing streak to a fifth consecutive session, as word that Mobileye plans to make its own sensors reached investors.

  • Here Are The 6 Stocks That Will Shake Up The Nasdaq

    Never get attached to stocks in the Nasdaq 100. Companies that fall behind the index's fast growth are literally left behind to make room for new blood.

  • Bank of America Flags Sell Signal for Stocks as Investors Rush Out of Cash

    (Bloomberg) -- Optimistic about a return to economic growth, fund managers have been slashing their cash positions and embracing risk assets to an extent that’s raising red flags for strategists at Bank of America Corp.Money managers overseeing $534 billion in total are underweight cash for the first time since May 2013, with levels down to 4%, according to a BofA survey that took place Dec. 4 through Dec. 10. Investors are the most bullish on stocks and commodities -- the so-called “risk-on” assets -- since February 2011, while the Bitcoin rose in the list of the most crowded trades, according to BofA. The plunge in cash exposure is setting off the broker’s sell signal for equities.“Investor sentiment is bullish as vaccine hopes induce strong ‘buy the reopening’ trade,” said BofA strategists led by Michael Hartnett in a note. “We say sell the vaccine in the first quarter 2021.”BofA is weighing in on the dilemma that many market players face at the end of the year: whether to reap the returns in stocks and turn defensive now, or continue buying on bets that the rally can extend into 2021.The surveyed investors were also the most optimistic on equities since January 2018, while hedge funds’ exposure to stocks remains elevated at 43%, according to BofA.The drop in cash levels and upbeat outlook on growth signal an early-stage economic recovery similar to those seen after the 2008 financial crisis and the dot-com bubble, BofA said.“Recovery expectations have also surpassed prior recessions in both speed and magnitude,” the strategists said.When exiting cash, money managers pounced on value, emerging-market, U.K., banking and consumer discretionary stocks, while reducing exposure to U.S. and health-care equities as well as bonds. Among surveyed investors, 42% expect the Covid-19 vaccine to start boosting economic growth in the second quarter of 2021, while a record 76% forecast a steeper yield curve.But although 31% of surveyed money managers believe cheaper value stocks can outperform growth stocks -- the second-highest number since 2014 -- a long in technology shares remains the most-crowded trade, followed by a short in the U.S. dollar and a long in the Bitcoin.Other survey highlights include:BofA strategists say “reopening rotation zeal” is best expressed through record net 31% of investors betting small-caps will outperform large-capsNet 85% of surveyed fund managers expect global profits to improve over next 12 months, best outlook since 2002Allocation to U.S. stocks fell 8 percentage points to net 15% overweight, while allocation to euro-area stocks increased 7 percentage points to net 25% overweightAllocation to emerging-market stocks increased 19 percentage points to 55% overweight, highest since 2010, the survey’s most-preferred regionExposure to U.K. equities rose 16 percentage points to 18% underweight, largest monthly increase since 2015; the region remains the biggest underweight globallyFor more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2020 Bloomberg L.P.

  • IRS is ‘setting the trap’ for bitcoin and virtual currency investors on 2020 tax form

    The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) is making it harder for taxpayers to conceal cryptocurrency transactions.

  • Is Pfizer Stock A Buy After FDA Authorizes Its Coronavirus Vaccine?

    The Food and Drug Administration authorized Pfizer's coronavirus vaccine for emergency use late Friday. But the news didn't immediately help Pfizer stock. Is the stock a buy now?

  • Warren Buffett's 6 tricks to teach kids about money

    The Oracle of Omaha even made his own cartoon to help the next generation learn.

  • Blink Charging Signs New Deal As Auto Giants Back EV Incentives

    Blink Charging signed a deal expanding its charging network as an auto trade group backed a range of EV incentives.