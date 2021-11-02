U.S. markets close in 3 hours 24 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,630.40
    +16.73 (+0.36%)
     

  • Dow 30

    36,051.97
    +138.13 (+0.38%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,618.33
    +22.42 (+0.14%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,355.48
    -2.64 (-0.11%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    83.32
    -0.73 (-0.87%)
     

  • Gold

    1,789.90
    -5.90 (-0.33%)
     

  • Silver

    23.47
    -0.60 (-2.50%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1581
    -0.0028 (-0.24%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5450
    -0.0300 (-1.90%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3610
    -0.0058 (-0.42%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.9330
    -0.0650 (-0.06%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    63,824.08
    +2,578.70 (+4.21%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,560.00
    +60.83 (+4.06%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,273.81
    -14.81 (-0.20%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,520.90
    -126.18 (-0.43%)
     

Microsoft Azure wants to make working with data on its platform easier

Frederic Lardinois
·3 min read

At its Ignite conference today, Microsoft announced a number of new features for its Azure data platform. These range from a first preview of the 2022 edition of its venerable SQL Server line to updates to the Azure Synapse Analytics platform and new tools that make it easier to move Cassandra workloads to the cloud. But at the core of many of these updates is a deeper integration between the platform's various services -- and that's no coincidence.

As Rohan Kumar, Microsoft's corporate VP for Azure Data, told me, the plethora of available data services available in the cloud has become a pain point for customers. "There's a purpose-built service for everything. Pick your favorite tasks that you want to do for data and there's a service for that," he said. "The thing that we heard loud and clear from our customers is that gets super challenging. First of all, there's this plethora of options, things are changing almost on a daily basis. And then, a lot of customer pain truly comes from stitching a bunch of these things together."

From a user's perspective, they have to manage their operational databases that power their various applications, but there's also analytics, business intelligence and predictive services based on machine learning, usually backed by data warehouses and data lakes. And then, all of this data, which often includes sensitive information, also has to be governed to ensure compliance with various regulations -- all that data may also be spread across multiple clouds and on-premises data centers.

With Synapse Analytics, CosmosDB, Azure Data Lake, Purview and its other tools, Microsoft has a solution for all of these use cases, but it is now explicitly focusing on tying them all together into more easily manageable systems.

As Kumar noted, the team believes that it is able to provide best-of-class services across its data portfolio. "But if you look at truly how we differentiate -- what is unique about Microsoft's data [products] and about Microsoft itself, it's the fact that we have all these pillars [...]. For us, this integration is as important as being the best in class in each pillar," he said.

That's easier said than put in practice, of course, but some of today's updates at Ignite show the direction Microsoft is going in. SQL Server 2022, for example, which is now in preview, features integrations with Synapse Link, Microsoft's tools for using their databases for both analytical and transactional workloads, and Azure Purview for easier data governance. It'll also feature support for Azure SQL Managed Instance for deeper cloud integrations and disaster recovery.

Synapse Link is going to be a key piece of the Azure Data integration story, Kumar noted. "You can imagine the sheer amount of technical innovation that needs to go in. We had to optimize both the source and the target. So Synapse [Analytics] is optimized for this, Cosmos DB is optimized for this -- and in time, Azure SQL and other [data] stores are going to be optimized for this as well," he said.

In addition to these new features -- and a continued focus on Azure Purview to help enterprises with their data governance -- the Azure Data team is also introducing a number of other new features. There is support for migrating Apache Cassandra data to Cosmos DB. Azure Advisor is getting new cost-control features. There are other updates to Azure SQL Managed Instance. It's Microsoft Ignite, so as usual, there are more new features than you can sum up. But what matters more than these individual features is the renewed focus on integrations between the various products.

Microsoft launches Azure Synapse Link to help enterprises get faster insights from their data

Recommended Stories

  • BlackBerry and Okta Partner to Deliver Seamless Identity and Access Capabilities

    BlackBerry Limited (NYSE: BB; TSX: BB) announced today a technology integration between Okta, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:OKTA) Identity Cloud and BlackBerry Spark® unified endpoint management (UEM).

  • Ether hits record high, trading near $4,500, partly pushed by short-term traders

    The cryptocurrency was trading at $4,485, up 3% over the past 24 hours. Only a few days ago, Ether hit a previous record high at $4,458 on Oct. 29, according to CoinDesk data.

  • Got $5,000? 3 Tech Stocks to Buy and Hold For the Long Term

    $5,000 might not seem like much in the tech sector, where stocks often cost hundreds or thousands of dollars per share. However, the best tech stocks can still transform a modest investment into a small fortune.

  • Nintendo to make 20% fewer switch consoles because of chip shortage -Nikkei

    TOKYO (Reuters) -Nintendo Co. will make 20% fewer Switch games consoles than planned in the year to March 31 because of shortages of semiconductors and other components, the Nikkei business daily reported. Switch production for the business year will be around 24 million units, the paper reported, without saying where it obtained the information. Nintendo last month launched an upgraded Switch to extend the life of the aging device, but chip shortages are throwing the production plans of global electronic makers into disarray.

  • Artificial Intelligence Stocks To Buy And Watch Span Chips, Software, Internet Plays

    When looking for the best artificial intelligence stocks to buy, identify companies using AI technology to improve products or gain a strategic edge, such as Google, Microsoft and Nvidia.

  • Microsoft rolls out new tech to connect its cloud to rivals

    Microsoft Corp on Tuesday announced a new round of technologies aimed at making its cloud computing services work in data centers it does not own - including the cloud data centers of its rivals. The strategy, Microsoft executives and analysts say, has been key to the company's rise in the cloud computing infrastructure market, which research firm Gartner estimates hit $64.3 billion and where Microsoft is second only to market leader Amazon.com's Amazon Web Services. Microsoft last week said revenue from Azure, its flagship cloud offering, grew 48%, results that helped it overtake Apple Inc as the world's most valuable publicly traded company.

  • VMware’s Solo Act Should Sing

    Completion of its spinoff from Dell should help the software maker shed its conglomerate discount.

  • Ethereum, Litecoin, and Ripple’s XRP – Daily Tech Analysis – November 2nd, 2021

    After a mixed day for the majors on Monday, avoiding Monday’s lows will be key to support a bullish day ahead.

  • T-Mobile Needs Good News. Today’s Earnings Report May Not Be It.

    T-Mobile stock has lost 20% in the last four months because of worries about subscriber growth. Third-quarter earnings Tuesday should be revealing.

  • The Crypto Daily – Movers and Shakers – November 2nd, 2021

    It was a mixed day for the majors on Monday, with Bitcoin failing to breakout from $62,500 levels. A move through to $63,000 levels would support a broad-based crypto rally.

  • Why Shares of Microsoft Climbed by 17.6% in October

    The technology giant's business is firing on all cylinders as it spends to improve its platform and beef up its security solutions division.

  • 2 Under-the-Radar Stocks to Watch After Strong Earnings Results

    These old tech companies are successfully transitioning their legacy offerings to address new growth opportunities.

  • Is Apple Stock A Buy Ahead Of Holiday Shopping Season?

    Apple has been an American success story several times over with the Mac, iPod, iPhone and other inventions. But is Apple stock a buy now?

  • Tech Sell-Off: 2 Stocks Cathie Wood Is Buying Now

    Fund manager Cathie Wood, the CEO of Ark Invest, has earned a reputation as one of Wall Street's best stock pickers. Despite underperforming this year, Ark's flagship ETF has crushed the market since its inception in 2014, rising 495% versus the 168% total return of the S&P 500. Ark's portfolio is built around disruptive innovation.

  • Microsoft announces new tools to modernize supply chain and manufacturing

    To help address these issues, the company is announcing a new manufacturing solution called the Microsoft Cloud for Manufacturing along with Dynamics 365 Supply Chain Insights, a tool designed to give customers more visibility into what's happening along their supply chain routes and intelligence to deal with issues as they arise. Both products are being announced at Microsoft Ignite and are available in preview starting today.

  • Is the Metaverse Really Going to Happen? Nvidia Is Betting Yes

    (Bloomberg) -- When Facebook Inc. renamed itself last week in a full-scale embrace of the metaverse, it drew criticism that the concept was either unrealistic or downright dystopian.Most Read from BloombergSupply Chain Crisis Risks Taking the Global Economy Down With ItInto the Metaverse: Where Crypto, Gaming and Capitalism CollideAtlanta’s Crowded Election Pits Former Mayor Versus ‘Anyone But’Ballot Initiatives to Watch, From Policing to the EnvironmentThe Best New Restaurants in Washington, Ch

  • Shiba Inu Investors Riding High

    Investing in memes has now been a viable option for crypto investors in 2021. Retailers are attracted to lower-priced tokens

  • Apple cuts iPad production to feed chips to iPhone 13 -Nikkei

    Production of the iPad was down half from Apple's original plans for the past two months, the newspaper said on its website, adding that parts intended for older iPhones were also being switched to the iPhone 13. Apple has weathered the supply crunch better than many other companies due to its massive purchasing power and long-term supply agreements with chip vendors, eating into its rivals' market share in the smartphone and tablet space in the third quarter.

  • Huawei Said to Sell Key Server Division Due to U.S. Blacklisting

    (Bloomberg) -- Huawei Technologies Co. is in advanced talks to sell its x86 server business after the U.S. blacklisting of the company made it difficult to secure processors from Intel Corp., the latest blow to the Chinese technology giant from American sanctions, according to people familiar with the matter.Most Read from BloombergSupply Chain Crisis Risks Taking the Global Economy Down With ItInto the Metaverse: Where Crypto, Gaming and Capitalism CollideAtlanta’s Crowded Election Pits Former

  • Razer Zephyr is a high-tech mask with cooling fans and multi-colored lights

    Razer Zephyr is the wearable air purifier from the video game peripheral giant. Here's what it's like sporting a smart mask.