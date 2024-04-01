Microsoft-Backed Rubrik Shows $354 Million Loss in IPO Filing

(Bloomberg) -- Rubrik Inc., a cloud and data security startup backed by Microsoft Corp., filed for an initial public offering, disclosing growing revenue and losses.

The offering is being led by Goldman Sachs Group Inc., Barclays Plc, Citigroup Inc. and Wells Fargo & Co., according to Monday’s filing with the US Securities and Exchange Commission, confirming a Bloomberg News report. The company plans to list its shares on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol RBRK.

The size and price of Rubrik’s planned share will be disclosed in a later filing. The company could seek to raise $500 million to $700 million in an IPO, Bloomberg News reported in September.

The filing adds to the roster of companies planning to go public after IPO successes last month by social media platform Reddit Inc. and semiconductor connectivity company Astera Labs Inc., which met or exceeded their IPO fundraising goals and then rose in their trading debuts. Digital marketing software firm Ibotta Inc. and commodities dealer Marex Group Plc are among the companies that have filed for IPOs since then.

Rubrik had a net loss of $354 million on revenue of $628 million for the year ended Jan. 31, compared with a loss of $278 million on revenue of about $600 million a year earlier, according to the filing.

Microsoft made an equity investment in Rubrik in 2021 in a financing round that valued the startup at $4 billion, Bloomberg News reported. Rubrik, whose backers also include Bain Capital Ventures, Lightspeed Venture Partners, Greylock Partners and Khosla Ventures, has raised $1.18 billion to date, according to data provider PitchBook.

Currently, Lightspeed has about 24% of the company’s Class B shares, while Greylock controls about 12%, according to the filing.

