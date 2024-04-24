Microsoft-Backed Rubrik Tops IPO Goal to Raise $736 Million

Katie Roof and Amy Or
4 min read
0
In this article:

(Bloomberg) -- Cybersecurity firm Rubrik Inc., a cloud and data security startup backed by Microsoft Corp., is raising $736 million in its initial public offering priced above a marketed range, according to a person familiar with the matter.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Rubrik is selling 23 million shares for $32 each after marketing them for $28 to $31 each, said the person, who asked not to be identified because the information wasn’t public yet.

At that price, Rubrik would have a market value of $5.6 billion, based on the outstanding shares listed in its filings with the US Securities and Exchange Commission. Including stock options and restricted share units, the company’s fully diluted valuation would be closer to $6.6 billion.

Rubrik’s offering had received about 20 times as many orders as there were shares available and was considering selling the shares for as much as $34 apiece, Bloomberg News reported earlier. A representative for Rubrik didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment. The IPO price was reported earlier by CNBC.

Rubrik, which secures its corporate customers’ data across enterprise, cloud and software-as-a-service applications, is only the second sizable US IPO by an enterprise software startup in the past two years. Shopify Inc.-backed marketing and data automation provider Klaviyo Inc. ended the drought with a $659 million offering in September.

AI Wave

The company is riding a wave of technology IPOs in 2024. They include Reddit Inc., semiconductor equipment maker Astera Labs Inc. and software marketing firm Ibotta Inc., which made its public debut last week.

Surging demand for exposure to the AI boom has spurred optimism for tech firms such as Reddit whose touting of revenue from licensing data for AI model training helped make its $860 million IPO a success. AI has also prompted industry giants like Salesforce Inc. to bet on a new cycle of tech investment. That could benefit startups like Rubrik, which hasn’t turned a profit yet, after contract spending in the software sector declined in recent years.

Read More: SAP Rises Most Since January on Record Cloud Backlog Growth

Rubrik was founded in 2013 and released its first product in 2016. It said it now has more than 6,100 customers, including Goldman Sachs Group Inc., Barclays Plc and Citigroup Inc. Its clients include governments and universities, as well as an array of companies such as Home Depot Inc., PepsiCo Inc., Illumina Inc., Fiserv Inc. and the Denver Broncos.

Microsoft Stake

Microsoft made an equity investment in Rubrik in 2021 in a financing round that valued the startup at $4 billion, Bloomberg News reported. Rubrik, whose backers also include Bain Capital Ventures, Lightspeed Venture Partners, Greylock Partners and Khosla Ventures, has raised $1.18 billion to date, according to data provider PitchBook.

Through its alliance with Microsoft, Rubrik has committed to spend $220 million over the course of up to 10 years for the use of Azure, Microsoft’s cloud computing platform. Rubrik will use Azure for its data security solutions and preferentially offer public cloud functionality for Azure to its customers, according to its filings.

Rubrik recorded a $354 million in net loss in the year ended January 31, and $24.5 million in negative free cash flow, despite growing its subscription annual recurring revenue by 47%, according to its filings.

One advantage Rubrik may be able to count on is that the buoyant market for IPOs may help with sentiment. Debuting in 2023’s uncertain environment for new listings, Klaviyo has spent much of its time as a public company below its offer price. By contrast, Rubrik is set to begin trading amid a broad rebound in the US IPO market.

Since the beginning of the year, companies have raised more than $12.2 billion on US exchanges, more than twice as much as in the same period in 2023, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. Two dozen offerings over $100 million were completed this year, spanning sectors from sporting goods to safety testing.

Rubrik’s offering is being led by Goldman Sachs, Barclays, Citigroup and Wells Fargo & Co. The company’s shares are expected to begin trading Thursday on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol RBRK.

--With assistance from Ryan Gould.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.

Advertisement

Recommended Stories

  • The corporate conversation around AI is changing: Morning Brief

    We're finally into the "show me" portion of the AI narrative, and Coca-Cola and Microsoft's new deal might be a glimpse of what the near-term future will be like for AI.

  • LATAM scraps plan to acquire Boeing B737s after talks end with bankrupt Gol

    LATAM Airlines said on Wednesday that it was no longer seeking to acquire Boeing B737 planes either from bankrupt Brazilian carrier Gol or other sources, opting to look for alternative narrowbody aircraft after talks failed. The two airlines clashed shortly after Gol filed for bankruptcy protection in the U.S. in January, with Gol accusing LATAM of trying to poach its planes and pilots. LATAM then offered to acquire any B737s that Gol no longer wished to operate after its bankruptcy restructuring.

  • ServiceNow Projects Sales That Fall Short of Expectations

    (Bloomberg) -- ServiceNow Inc. provided an outlook for sales in the quarter that fell just short of analysts’ estimates, suggesting that corporate budgets for software purchases remain tight. The shares declined about 5% in extended trading.Most Read from BloombergBiden’s Gains Against Trump Vanish on Deep Economic Pessimism, Poll ShowsTaylor Swift Is Proof That How We Critique Music Is BrokenTech Giants Hit in Late Hours After Meta’s Outlook: Markets WrapMeta Projects Higher Spending in Deeper

  • Qualcomm is coming for Intel’s biggest market: PCs

    Qualcomm is debuted its Snapdragon Elite Plus chip Wednesday, as the company aims to take on Intel and AMD in the laptop market.

  • Meta Projects Higher Spending in Deeper Push Into AI

    (Bloomberg) -- Meta Platforms Inc. said it will spend billions of dollars more than it previously anticipated this year as it continues to invest in artificial intelligence, raising questions about whether the company’s futuristic technological bets will eventually pay off for investors. The shares tumbled in extended trading.Most Read from BloombergBiden’s Gains Against Trump Vanish on Deep Economic Pessimism, Poll ShowsTaylor Swift Is Proof That How We Critique Music Is BrokenTech Giants Hit i

  • Meta Stock Slides Despite Q1 Earnings Beat. AI Costs Rising As Guidance Disappoints.

    Meta stock sank late Wednesday as the Facebook parent company's first-quarter results apparently failed to live up to sky-high expectations. While the company beat consensus expectations for both sales and earnings, Meta Platforms executives gave a lighter-than-expected sales forecast for the current quarter. Meanwhile, Meta's push to be a leader in generative artificial intelligence is adding to its costs.

  • Microsoft to report Q3 revenue as Wall Street looks for AI growth

    Microsoft will report its Q3 earnings after the bell Thursday, as investors look for AI growth.

  • Jefferies CEO Sells $65 Million of Shares to Purchase Yacht

    (Bloomberg) -- Jefferies Financial Group Inc. Chief Executive Officer Rich Handler sold $65 million of shares in his investment bank partly to buy a present for himself — a yacht.Most Read from BloombergBiden’s Gains Against Trump Vanish on Deep Economic Pessimism, Poll ShowsTaylor Swift Is Proof That How We Critique Music Is BrokenTech Giants Hit in Late Hours After Meta’s Outlook: Markets WrapMeta Projects Higher Spending in Deeper Push Into AIBiden’s New Chopper Is Demoted After Scorching Whi

  • Ford tops Q1 earnings expectations, sees full-year profit 'tracking to high-end' of guidance

    Ford reported first quarter results after the bell that beat expectations on Wednesday, with its changing product game plan front and center along with its focus on gas and hybrid offerings.

  • Microsoft-backed Rubrik prices IPO above range at $32 per share, source says

    Rubrik, the cybersecurity software startup that counts Microsoft among its investors, priced its initial public offering at $32 per share on Wednesday above its indicated price range, according to a person familiar with the matter. Rubrik upsized its IPO to raise $752 million after selling 23.5 million shares, the source said, requesting anonymity as the discussions are confidential. It infers a valuation of $5.6 billion on Palo Alto, California-based Rubrik.