U.S. markets open in 3 hours 38 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,867.00
    +1.00 (+0.03%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,677.00
    -8.00 (-0.02%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,342.25
    +10.25 (+0.09%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,854.40
    -2.20 (-0.12%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    88.22
    -0.15 (-0.17%)
     

  • Gold

    1,657.90
    +8.20 (+0.50%)
     

  • Silver

    19.68
    +0.01 (+0.07%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9902
    +0.0024 (+0.25%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.0520
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    26.15
    +0.27 (+1.04%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1496
    +0.0011 (+0.10%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    147.2340
    -0.9980 (-0.67%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,484.65
    -162.64 (-0.79%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    487.08
    -0.97 (-0.20%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,177.83
    -8.33 (-0.12%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,663.39
    -15.53 (-0.06%)
     

Microsoft backs game developer Wemade in web3 push

Manish Singh
·2 min read

Microsoft has backed Wemade, a popular video game developer that has made aggressive bets on blockchain in recent years, the latest sign of tech giants' showing growing interest in web3.

South Korea's Wemade said in a press release that it has raised $46 million from Microsoft, Shinhan Asset Management and Kiwoom Securities. In a regulatory filing, Wemade disclosed that it is raising the capital through sales of convertible bonds.

"This is a meaningful investment by reputable financial and strategic investors with proven track records," said Henry Chang, chief executive of Wemade, in a statement. "Wemade and Wemix will continue to exert efforts to attract more capital and actively invest to build the global digital economy platform."

Founded over two decades ago, Wemade is best known for its sleeper hit title 'The Legend of Mir," which at one point had over 200 million signups.

In the last few years, Wemade has been exploring ways to incorporate blockchain technology into its new titles and offerings. It recently launched its blockchain Wemix3.0 to mainnet and launched a stablecoin and a DeFi platform. The company says it is aiming to "transform everyday games with blockchain technology and establish its Wemix coin as a key currency in the blockchain gaming space."

"A new economy platform NILE that supports NFT and DAO will be introduced soon as well. (EOD)," Wemade said in the press release.

Scores of tech giants including Microsoft and Google and storied banks have made a series of investments in the web3 space in recent years. Microsoft is also an investor in ConsenSys, the firm behind MetaMask wallet and enterprise solutions such as Infura, as well as decentralized data warehouse Space and Time and NFT studio Palm, according to Web3 Signals. Google Ventures has backed fraud detection service Sardine, trading app Blockchain.com and NFT startup YugaLabs, according to the tracker.

Microsoft, which operates the Xbox gaming ecosystem, has invested $14.8 million in Wemade through purchase of convertible bonds, Shinhan $21.2 million and Kiwoom $10.5 million, regulatory filings showed.

Kate Park contributed to this report.

Recommended Stories

  • Twitter CMO is the latest to leave in a string of exec departures

    Twitter CMO Leslie Berland is the latest executive leaving the social network, just days into its Elon Musk era, Bloomberg and the New York Times report. Citing unnamed sources, Bloomberg also writes that Jean-Philippe Maheu, the vice president of global client solutions, is leaving the company. Berland hasn’t said anything publicly about the job change yet, other than tweeting out a simple blue heart emoji.

  • One of Canada's biggest climate-tech backers pulls back

    A prolific investor in climate-tech companies in Canada is back with a second fund for "low-carbon technologies" — only this time the firm plans to pump less money into the scene, over a longer period of time. The Business Development Bank of Canada (BDC) came out with a new, $400 million climate-tech fund on Wednesday, which it called a "renewed commitment" to help build "world-class Canadian cleantech" companies. The BDC is owned by the state and was set up to drive economic development in Canada.

  • T-Mobile will start charging a $35 fee on all new activations and upgrades

    T-Mobile may be joining rivals Verizon and AT&T by introducing an $35 charge for all new postpaid activations and upgrades,

  • Ford targets quiet quitters with new policy that could see underachievers lose their severance

    Eight-year veterans face a stark choice: Leave now with a competitive payout or risk it all.

  • Video Game Studio Goes Through Expensive Rebrand, Is Then Immediately Shut Down

    Embracer Group is hitting both gamers and its developers with a one-two punch today with the announcement that it is shutting down Onoma.

  • Canon R6-II hands-on: Faster, more resolution and reduced heating issues

    Just two years after the launch of the original EOS R6, Canon has unveiled its successor, the $2,500 EOS R6 Mark II.

  • Rich young Americans have lost confidence in the stock market — and are betting on these 3 assets instead. Get in now for strong long-term tailwinds

    Millennials have given up on stocks. Act accordingly.

  • The Fed Makes Its Decision Wednesday. Expect a Big Move in Stocks.

    The key for markets will be what signals Fed Chairman Jerome Powell sends about the prospects for future rate increases.

  • U.S. Treasury sweetens the pot on I-bonds by adding a fixed rate

    After record-breaking sales of I-bonds in October, the U.S. Treasury is dangling another good deal in front of savers for the next six months. Starting Nov. 2, when I-bonds will be available again after site maintenance at TreasuryDirect.gov, the inflation-adjusted annualized rate will be 6.89%, down from 9.62%. The fixed rate at the time of purchase will stay with the bond as long as you hold it — up to 30 years — but the inflation adjustment resets every six months in November and May.

  • The world’s top stock strategist called markets’ unexpected October rally—what he sees coming next isn’t as pretty

    Morgan Stanley’s Mike Wilson has seen a song of “ice” and “fire” in markets for over a year now, and he says winter is still coming.

  • Energy Transfer LP (ET) Q3 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

    NGL export volumes significantly exceeded the third quarter of last year, driven by record Ethane exports out of both Nederland and Marcus Hook. Gathered gas volumes were a record 19.1 million MMBtus per day compared to 13 million MMBtus per day for the same period last year.

  • Down More Than 50%: These 3 “Strong Buy” Stocks Are Too Cheap to Ignore

    With the Federal Reserve holding its November FOMC meeting now, there’s plenty of speculation on the central bank’s next move. The conventional wisdom says the Fed will hike rates again, by another 75 basis points – the fourth such hike in a row this year. But after that, no one knows. Inflation remains above 8%, so the Fed’s tighter monetary policies have clearly not reined in high prices – yet. According to Fundstrat, however, the Fed has moved far enough in that direction, and we’ll start to

  • You Should Have Waited. The New I Bond Rate is More Attractive.

    Individual investors rushed to purchase series I Treasury inflation-linked savings bonds last week, before a Friday deadline to get a 9.6% interest rate for the first six months. Investors were so eager to get the juicy rate that the TreasuryDirect website struggled under the traffic last week. Yet the new rate structure for I Bonds actually is more attractive, even though the rate of 6.89% for the first six months, announced earlier Tuesday by the Treasury, is lower, Barron’s estimates.

  • How Low Can These 2 FAANG Stocks Go?

    The beginning of a new month wasn't enough to inspire lasting gains for the stock market. After the market jumped briefly at the open, investors pulled back throughout the day, giving back gains from a substantial recovery in October, sending the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES: ^DJI), S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC), and Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) modestly lower on the day.

  • Fed to Hike Big Again and Open Door to Downshift

    (Bloomberg) -- The Federal Reserve looks set to deliver a fourth straight super-sized rate increase with Chair Jerome Powell repeating his resolute message on inflation and opening the door to a downshift -- without necessarily pivoting yet.Most Read from BloombergChief Justice Temporarily Stops Release of Trump Tax ReturnsLottery Winner Keeps $30 Million Jackpot Secret From Wife and ChildEven More Dry Shampoos Found to Have Cancer-Causing AgentNorth Korea Fires 17 Missiles in Biggest-Ever Daily

  • FTSE and European markets rise as investors await the Fed's interest rate decision

    Pharmaceutical stocks were leading the gains on London’s benchmark index after GSK raised its outlook for the full year on the back of strong demand for its shingles vaccine.

  • Shopify CEO Buys $10 Million of Stock in the Open Market

    Shopify CEO Tobias Lutke disclosed in a Canadian securities filing that he bought $10 million of the e-commerce software company’s shares on Monday, a week after the company reported its third-quarter financial results. This is the second time this year that Lutke has increased his bet on Shopify (ticker: SHOP) shares. “Our founder believes in Shopify’s strong business potential and vision for long-term growth,” Shopify said in a statement about Lutke’s latest purchase.

  • Jeep Quietly Leaves Huge Market

    The emblematic brand of 4x4 has just filed for bankruptcy in one of the most important automobile markets.

  • Is Now The Time To Look At Buying adidas AG (ETR:ADS)?

    adidas AG ( ETR:ADS ) saw significant share price movement during recent months on the XTRA, rising to highs of €176...

  • Stocks trending after hours: Airbnb, AMD, Electronic Arts, and more

    Airbnb, AMD, and Mondelez are among the top trending stocks in extended trading Tuesday, November 1, 2022.