Is Microsoft Becoming A Robotics Company? Tech Giant is Going All In On AI and Robotics With 5 New Investments Centered On Global Dominance

In a strategic move to solidify its position as a leader in artificial intelligence (AI) and robotics, Microsoft Corp. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is ramping up its investments in the space.

Building on its substantial $10 billion stake in OpenAI, Microsoft is doubling down on its AI ambitions by diversifying investments into an array of innovative ventures.

Microsoft's foray into AI and robotics extends beyond domestic borders, with the tech giant setting its sights on global expansion. With Europe emerging as a key focal point, Microsoft has announced plans to invest substantial sums in AI infrastructure across the continent. The commitment of $3.2 billion in the U.K., $3.5 billion in Germany and $2.1 billion in Spain over the next two to three years shows Microsoft's dedication to fortifying its AI and cloud technology foundation in strategic markets.

"Over the next three years, Microsoft will spend £2.5 billion ($3.2 billion) to expand its next-generation AI data center infrastructure, bringing more than 20,000 of the most advanced GPUs [graphic processing units] to the U.K. by 2026," said Microsoft in its blog.

It's already started its global investment expansion by investing in Paris-based Mistral AI and India-based Torus Robotics.

With a keen eye on emerging trends and disruptive technologies, Microsoft's latest investment spree targets companies poised to drive transformative change across diverse sectors.

Here are the companies that Microsoft has invested in:

1. Mistral AI

Microsoft has invested in Mistral AI, a competitor to OpenAI that Microsoft is a large stakeholder in. Mistral AI recently released Le Chat, a product similar to OpenAI's ChatGPT. In addition to the investment, Microsoft is also providing Mistral AI with access to Azure.

"This partnership with Microsoft enables Mistral AI, with access to Azure's cutting-edge AI infrastructure, to accelerate the development and deployment of their next-generation large language models (LLMs) and represents an opportunity for Mistral AI to unlock new commercial opportunities, expand to global markets and foster ongoing research collaboration," according to Microsoft.

2. Figure Robotics

Venturing into the realm of humanoid robotics, Figure Robotics emerges as a trailblazer in the integration of AI technologies into versatile, multipurpose robotic forms.

Figure Robotics recently announced it raised $675 million in a funding round from investors including Nvidia Corp., Microsoft and Amazon.com Inc. Founder Jeff Bezos at a valuation of $2.6 billion.

3. Oort

Oort Inc. is an AI-powered data cloud platform designed to streamline global computing and storage resources while prioritizing privacy and cost-efficiency.

Securing a substantial $10 million from Microsoft, Google and other investors, Oort’s total funding round has amassed $16.5 million, cementing its position as a formidable player in the data management arena.

4. Torus Robotics

With Microsoft’s backing, India-based Torus Robotics is poised to spearhead transformative advancements in robotics, leveraging AI to drive unprecedented innovation and efficiency in ground-based autonomous systems.

5. Tavolo

Tavolo offers an AI-driven content creation and automated marketing platform tailored specifically for culinary enterprises. In addition to Microsoft, businessman Kevin O'Leary and Techstars have invested in Tavolo.

As Microsoft embarks on this ambitious journey to catalyze the next wave of AI and robotics innovation, these strategic investments underscore the company’s commitment to driving technological progress and empowering visionary entrepreneurs to shape the future of AI-driven industries.

