Microsoft Blames Chinese Hackers for Spying on Critical American Infrastructure and Guam

Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ: MSFT) and the Western intelligence agencies blamed a state-sponsored Chinese hacking group for spying on various U.S. critical infrastructure organizations.

The spying has also targeted the U.S. island territory of Guam, home to strategically important American military bases, Reuters cites Microsoft in a report.

The U.S. National Security Agency (NSA) said it worked with partners including Canada, New Zealand, Australia, the U.K., and the U.S. Federal Bureau of Investigation to identify breaches. Canada, the U.K., Australia, and New Zealand warned against becoming hacking targets.

While China and the U.S. routinely spy on each other, analysts identified this as one of the most extensive Chinese cyber-espionage campaigns against American critical infrastructure.

Microsoft analysts saw the hacking group, dubbed 'Volt Typhoon,' developing capabilities that could disrupt critical communications infrastructure between the U.S. and Asia region during future crises.

Microsoft said the Chinese hacking group has been active since at least 2021 and has targeted several industries, including communications, manufacturing, utility, transportation, construction, maritime, government, information technology, and education.

China snubbed the hacking report.

Price Action: MSFT shares traded higher by 3% at $323.22 on the last check Thursday.

