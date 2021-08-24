U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,486.23
    +6.70 (+0.15%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,366.26
    +30.55 (+0.09%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,019.80
    +77.15 (+0.52%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,230.91
    +22.61 (+1.02%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    67.66
    +2.02 (+3.08%)
     

  • Gold

    1,805.50
    -0.80 (-0.04%)
     

  • Silver

    23.90
    +0.24 (+1.01%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1761
    +0.0011 (+0.09%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.2900
    +0.0350 (+2.79%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3729
    +0.0006 (+0.04%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.5900
    -0.0900 (-0.08%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    48,355.05
    -1,131.63 (-2.29%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,217.43
    -32.28 (-2.58%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,125.78
    +16.76 (+0.24%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,732.10
    +237.86 (+0.87%)
     

Microsoft will bring cloud gaming to Xbox consoles this holiday season

Kris Holt
·1 min read

Microsoft is moving into the next phase of its plan to bring Xbox Cloud Gaming to as many devices as possible, and it's one of the most important steps yet. Starting this holiday season, Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers will have access to cloud gaming on Xbox Series X/S and Xbox One consoles.

[youtube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BomfVh2PSkM?version=3&rel=1&showsearch=0&showinfo=1&iv_load_policy=1&fs=1&hl=en-US&autohide=2&wmode=transparent&w=640&h=360]

The company, which made the announcement during its Gamescom showcase, said you'll be able to fire up more than 100 games without having to download them first. At some point in the future, Xbox One owners can play some Series X/S games through the cloud, such as Microsoft Flight Simulator. You'll know a title is cloud gaming-compatible if you see a cloud icon next to it in the Game Pass library. Microsoft is targeting 1080p gameplay at 60 frames per second.

Xbox Cloud Gaming is already available on phones, tablets and PC. Microsoft is also working on Xbox game streaming sticks as well as a smart TV cloud gaming app. This summer, the company started transitioning cloud gaming onto beefier Xbox Series X hardware after launching the service on Xbox One S-based blade servers.

Editor's note: This post originally appeared on Engadget.

Recommended Stories

  • Taiwan seeks again to reassure U.S. over tackling chip shortage

    Taiwan is doing all it can to address the global shortage of semiconductors, Economy Minister Wang Mei-hua said on Tuesday after talks with the newly-appointed de facto U.S. ambassador in Taipei, a problem that has idled some auto production lines. Democratic U.S. senators from Michigan and Ohio last week asked the Taiwanese government to help address the shortage,given that the island is a major semiconductor producer and seen as central to efforts to resolve the problem. Wang said the top U.S. diplomat in Taiwan, Sandra Oudkirk, had raised the issue of chip shortages during a meeting on Monday.

  • Xbox One’s ‘Black Screen Of Death’ Is Bricking Consoles (Again)

    Most everyone remembers the infamous “red ring of death,” an Xbox 360 hardware malfunction in which the console power ring would turn red and the console would just...stop working. The problem was eventually fixed after Microsoft dropped a cool $1 billion on it. But now there’s another flaw plaguing the Xbox consoles of today: the so-called “black screen of death.”

  • 3 ways that video game movie Free Guy parodies gaming culture

    Free Guy, Ryan Reynolds' video game comedy, hilariously parodies gamers and gaming culture.

  • Lumen's metabolism tracking app comes to the Apple Watch

    Lumen says it can analyze your breath to test your metabolism. Now it's bringing that know-how to your watch for easier on-the-go testing.

  • Meet Rex, a Regal 417-Foot Expedition Yacht Concept With an Underwater Lounge and Helicopter Parking

    With an indoor pool and private terraces for guests, it's a vessel fit for royalty.

  • RTX 3090 Owner Finds Old Glove Inside $1500 GPU

    Imagine this. You’ve just paid a ton for a new RTX 3090 Founders Edition GPU. You plug the card in, boot everything up and … wait, why is my super-expensive GPU running at 230 degrees?

  • BlackBerry Awarded AAA Rating in SE Labs' Breach Response Test

    BlackBerry Limited (NYSE: BB; TSX: BB) today announced the results from SE Labs' Breach Response test on BlackBerry® Protect and BlackBerry® Optics, its AI-driven endpoint protection (EPP) and endpoint detection and response (EDR) products. The combined EPP and EDR solution was able to provide complete prevention, complete detection, and zero false positive results, earning SE Lab's maximum AAA rating for its excellent performance.

  • Cardano Alonzo Hard Fork: What You Need to Know

    Cardano prepares to enter the decentralized application space as smart contract functionality arrives.

  • Amazon, Apple, Microsoft CEOs coming to the White House: What to expect

    The CEOs of Amazon, Apple, and Microsoft will meet with President Biden on Wednesday to discuss the nation's cybersecurity.

  • Let's Focus on Asana's Rally and Where It's Going

    A Real Money subscriber asked me to take a look at Asana , which has a website and mobile apps that are supposed to help you stay on track and keep organized. Let's check out the charts to see if they will keep us focused.

  • 2 Cathie Wood Growth Stocks to Buy Now

    Popular asset manager Cathie Wood continues to crush the market. Ark's Next Generation Internet ETF is up 41% over the past year, topping the 31% return of the S&P 500. And among the 49 positions in the fund, PayPal (NASDAQ: PYPL) and Unity Software (NYSE: U) stand out.

  • Cybersecurity Stocks Rally On Palo Alto Earnings Beat Amid Ransomware Attacks

    The best cybersecurity stocks to own is changing amid a shift to remote work and cloud security. Now ransomware attacks are impacting budgets.

  • Samsung to invest $205B in semiconductor, biopharma and telco units by 2023, creating 40,000 jobs

    Samsung Group, South Korea’s tech giant, announced on Tuesday that it will invest $205 billion (240 trillion won) in their semiconductor, biopharmaceuticals and telecommunications units over the next three years to enhance its global presence and lead in new industries such as next-generation telecommunication and robotics. The investment will be led by Samsung affiliates including Samsung Electronics and Samsung Biologics. It also unveiled a mergers and acquisitions plan to fortify its technology and market leadership.

  • Is T-Mobile Stock A Buy? Market Share Taker Builds Out Mid-Band 5G Network

    T-Mobile holds an edge in 5G wireless spectrum but will its market share gains vs. AT&T and Verizon continue? Here is what fundamental and technical analysis says about buying TMUS stock.

  • Bitcoin Price Prediction – A Move Back to $50,500 Would Bring $52,000 into Play

    It’s been a bearish morning for Bitcoin and the broader market. Bitcoin would need to break back through to $50,500 to bring $52,000 levels into play…

  • Top Tech Stocks for September 2021

    These are the tech stocks with the best value, fastest growth, and most momentum for September 2021.

  • Peloton Restarts Sales of Lower-End Treadmill After Recall

    (Bloomberg) -- Peloton Interactive Inc., restarting an expansion beyond its signature exercise bikes, is bringing back the lower-end version of its treadmill, though a pricier model linked to a child’s death remains on hold.The $2,495 Tread product will go on sale in the U.S., U.K. and Canada on Aug. 30 and in Germany later this year, the New York-based company said Tuesday. The treadmill’s previous rollout, which began in the U.K. at the end of last year, was halted in May because of a problem

  • Apple’s Tim Cook, Microsoft’s Satya Nadella Plan to Visit White House

    (Bloomberg) -- The chief executive officers of Apple Inc., Microsoft Corp. and Amazon.com Inc. plan to attend a White House meeting with President Joe Biden this week to discuss efforts by private companies to improve cybersecurity following a dramatic uptick in ransomware and online attacks over the past year.Apple’s Tim Cook, Microsoft’s Satya Nadella and Amazon’s Andy Jassy plan to attend the event scheduled for Wednesday afternoon, according to people familiar with the matter.The executives

  • Polyhacker returns remainder of $610m cryptocurrency bounty

    About $267m of ethereum, $252m of Binance coin and roughly $85m in USDC tokens were taken, according to wallet addresses posted on Twitter.

  • How Chip Developers Are Using AI To Make Chips More Efficient?

    Reuters reports that one of Synopsys Inc's (NASDAQ: SNPS) customers has resorted to artificial intelligence software to increase chip power efficiency by 26%. Synopsys has started weaving AI called DSO.ai into its flagship chip design suite. Samsung Electronics Co Ltd (OTC: SSNLF) and Renesas Electronics Corp (OTC: RNECF) (OTC: RNECY) have begun using the chip. The chip can work wonders amid the present global chip crisis by easing pressure on the chipmakers. Previously, Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GO