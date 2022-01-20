U.S. markets close in 5 hours 56 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,579.42
    +46.66 (+1.03%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,314.56
    +285.91 (+0.82%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,571.21
    +230.95 (+1.61%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,074.87
    +12.09 (+0.59%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    86.90
    -0.06 (-0.07%)
     

  • Gold

    1,845.70
    +2.50 (+0.14%)
     

  • Silver

    24.58
    +0.34 (+1.42%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1346
    -0.0001 (-0.01%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.8340
    +0.0070 (+0.38%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3646
    +0.0034 (+0.25%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.1060
    -0.2470 (-0.22%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    42,970.40
    +499.94 (+1.18%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,021.54
    +26.28 (+2.64%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,555.10
    -34.56 (-0.46%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,772.93
    +305.70 (+1.11%)
     
JUST IN:

Weekly jobless claims jump to a 3-month high

Another 286,000 Americans filed, higher than expected and from the previous week

Microsoft buying Activision: What it means for PlayStation owners, other Call of Duty fans

Brett Molina, USA TODAY
·3 min read

If you own a PlayStation, how worried should you be the company behind the rival Xbox could soon own one of the industry's biggest games?

Microsoft's announcement Tuesday that it planned to buy Activision Blizzard – the video game publisher behind Call of Duty, World of Warcraft and other flagship franchises – stirred some concerns on social media over whether Call of Duty would remain on PlayStation platforms if the deal is cleared.

The deal, which is expected to close no later than June 2023, would give the tech giant another trove of video game properties to bolster the Xbox as well as its Game Pass subscription service.

The announced deal comes two months after reports surfaced Microsoft was evaluating its relationship with Activision Blizzard following allegations its CEO, Bobby Kotick, knew for years about sexual misconduct claims at the company.

And as gamers pondered, it could also deliver a significant setback to PlayStation maker Sony if the acquisition is approved.

►Get tech news you can use delivered: Subscribe to the Talking Tech newsletter

►5G phones: Why do they worry the airline industry?

It's a far cry from 2015 when Andrew House, then the president and CEO of Sony Computer Entertainment, revealed a deal with Activision to deliver early access to Call of Duty content with the launch of hit title "Call of Duty: Black Ops III."

"PlayStation is the new home of Call of Duty," House proclaimed during a press event at the Electronic Entertainment Expo in 2015.

PlayStation owners, don't worry yet

For now, if you own a PlayStation, Call of Duty isn't going anywhere, said David Cole, analyst with DFC Intelligence. Call of Duty has been the best-selling video game franchise in tracked dollar sales for 13 straight years, said research firm NPD Group.

"That's going to be probably a big issue that the regulators will look at because, obviously, you don't necessarily want to tie it to one hardware platform," said Cole.

According to Bloomberg, Microsoft will keep making some Activision games for PlayStation consoles but keep some content just for the Xbox.

"I’ll just say to players out there who are playing Activision Blizzard games on Sony’s platform: It’s not our intent to pull communities away from that platform and we remained committed to that," said Phil Spencer, head of Microsoft Gaming, in an interview with Bloomberg.

A hint at what may happen

Not sure how this plays out? You can look to the tech giant's deal last year to scoop up ZeniMax Media, which owns Bethesda Game Studios, as a potential outcome.

Soon after the deal closed, a collection of Bethesda titles from franchises such as Doom, Wolfenstein and The Elder Scrolls appeared on Xbox Game Pass, a Netflix-style service where players pay a monthly fee to access dozens of console games. There was also the launch of "Deathloop," an action game available only on PC and PlayStation 5.

On the PlayStation store, several previously released Bethesda games remain available to console owners.

But Bethesda's next big release, the role-playing adventure "Starfield," developed by the creators of "Fallout" and "The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim," will launch only on PC and Xbox.

"It's a tough choice to make in terms of exclusivity, because then you kind of sacrifice the related revenues that you would get from selling outside that environment," said Scott Kessler, vice president and global lead of investment firm Third Bridge.

The deal is expected to close during Microsoft's 2023 fiscal year, ending in June of next year, which means it could take up to 18 months to get cleared. Don't expect major updates to Call of Duty's presence on PlayStation between now and then, said Cole.

"If the merger goes through from 2023 on, we could start to see some major changes," he said.

Follow Brett Molina on Twitter: @brettmolina23.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Microsoft-Activision deal: Will Call of Duty be Xbox-exclusive?

Recommended Stories

  • Why Digital World Acquisition and Phunware Shares Are Sinking Today

    After posting explosive gains yesterday, shares of Digital World Acquisition (NASDAQ: DWAC) and Phunware (NASDAQ: PHUN) are giving up ground in Wednesday's trading. With excitement building around Trump Media & Technology Group's upcoming Truth Social media platform and a recent rally held by the former president potentially pointing to another presidential campaign in 2024, Digital World Acquisition and Phunware surged on Tuesday. Digital World Acquisition is a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) that's on track to take Trump Media & Technology Group public through a merger, and Phunware is being eyed by investors as a potential software service provider for Truth Social or another White House bid.

  • Why Microsoft's Activision Blizzard deal could be bad for gamers

    Microsoft is buying Activision Blizzard and that could mean fewer choices for gamers.

  • Microsoft's bid for Activision Blizzard comes with 2 big legal hurdles

    Microsoft’s (MSFT) largest-ever acquisition, a pending $68.7 billion all-cash purchase of gaming giant Activision Blizzard (ATVI), comes with distinct, and potentially significant, legal hurdles.

  • Facebook may be forced to respond to Microsoft's acquisition of Activision: analyst

    It's your move next in the gaming bidding war, Facebook.

  • 3 Red Flags for Microsoft's Future

    Microsoft's (NASDAQ: MSFT) stock has rallied more than 730% since Satya Nadella took over as the tech giant's third CEO on Feb. 4, 2014. Microsoft has also remained resilient over the past few months as rising inflation and higher interest rates rattled the broader tech sector. On Jan. 18, Microsoft announced that it would buy Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ: ATVI) for $68.7 billion in an all-cash deal, which values the video game publisher at nearly eight times next year's sales.

  • Microsoft-Activision deal gives merger speculators a new darling

    Hedge funds that earn returns speculating on precarious acquisitions were handed a gift this week when Microsoft Corp agreed to buy "Call of Duty" maker Activision Blizzard for $68.7 billion in cash. The transaction will require antitrust approval in the United States as well as other major jurisdictions including the European Union and China. It comes as President Joe Biden's administration is raising its scrutiny of big mergers, blaming some of them for price increases on consumers that fuel inflation.

  • Activision Sexual Misconduct Fallout Prompted Microsoft to Pursue Deal

    (Bloomberg) -- Late last year, as employees at Activision Blizzard Inc. and Chief Executive Officer Bobby Kotick were reeling from accusations that Kotick knew of sexual harassment at the company for years, a group of Microsoft Corp. senior executives suggested that Xbox head Phil Spencer check in with the embattled CEO.The goal, according to a person familiar with the matter, was to offer support to a key partner and make it clear that Microsoft had concerns about the treatment of women at Acti

  • Unilever CEO Misses Out on Advil Just as He May Need It

    (Bloomberg) -- Unilever Plc Chief Executive Officer Alan Jope faces growing pressure to deliver a new strategy after investor dissent forced the Dove soap owner to walk away from a bid for GlaxoSmithKline Plc’s consumer products division.Most Read from BloombergEarly Omicron Breakthroughs Show MRNA Vaccines’ WeaknessWhy Some Vaccinated People Resist Omicron and Others Don’tBiden Expects Russia to ‘Move In’ on Ukraine; Warns of SanctionsStocks Drop as Selloff Puts Nasdaq Into Correction: Markets

  • Five Reasons Microsoft Is Making Activision Blizzard Its Biggest Deal Ever

    (Bloomberg) -- Microsoft Corp. is buying Activision Blizzard Inc. in a $68.7 billion all-cash acquisition, uniting two of the biggest forces in video games. It’s the software maker’s biggest deal ever, almost three times as large as the 2016 purchase of LinkedIn. Here are five key reasons why it happened. Size: The transaction, if it can get regulatory approval, will create the world’s No. 3 global gaming company, catapulting Microsoft to just behind China’s Tencent Holdings Ltd., the publisher

  • Activision is clearing out problematic staff before Microsoft’s $70 billion takeover

    Microsoft said it will buy Activision for $70 billion as the video game giant seeks to address sexual misconduct allegations.

  • Microsoft buying Activision Blizzard could really hurt GameStop: analyst

    GameStop could be hurt by Microsoft spending $68.7 billion to buy Activision Blizzard.

  • Sony Stock Has Tumbled. Why Investors Are Worried About Microsoft’s Activision Deal.

    The PlayStation makes up some 30% of Sony's total sales. A Microsoft-Activision merger could put some of that business at risk.

  • Bills targeting Apple and Google face biggest test yet

    Big Tech’s first big showdown for antitrust legislation is about to reach Capitol Hill. A Senate bill that squarely aims at reining in the power of vast digital platforms from Apple Inc. (AAPL) and Google parent Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL) (GOOG) will be debated by the Senate Judiciary Committee in a public hearing Thursday. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., and Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, prevents the likes of Apple, Google and Amazon.com (AMZN) from favoring their services over others.

  • Biden’s merger watchdogs just put corporate America on notice—50 years of allowing bigger and bigger monopolies are ending soon

    The nation’s two federal antitrust enforcers announced Tuesday that they plan to “modernize antitrust enforcement laws” and change their merger framework to crack down on large business deals.

  • Chesapeake Nears $2.4 Billion Deal for Chief Oil, Reuters Says

    (Bloomberg) -- Chesapeake Energy Corp. is in advanced talks to acquire privately owned natural gas producer Chief Oil & Gas Inc. for about $2.4 billion including debt, Reuters reported, citing people familiar with the matter.Most Read from BloombergEarly Omicron Breakthroughs Show MRNA Vaccines’ WeaknessWhy Some Vaccinated People Resist Omicron and Others Don’tBiden Expects Russia to ‘Move In’ on Ukraine; Warns of SanctionsStocks Drop as Selloff Puts Nasdaq Into Correction: Markets WrapIs Covid

  • Kate Bosworth Shares Tropical Bikini Photo for 39th Birthday: 'Blue Crushed'

    The actress posted Instagram shots that were reminiscent of her role in the 2002’s cult classic Blue Crush

  • Activision Blizzard could be paid up to $3 billion if Microsoft buyout deal is terminated

    Activision Blizzard Inc. disclosed Wednesday the termination provisions of the $68.7 billion merger agreement with Microsoft Corp. , which include payment of up to $3 billion by Microsoft. The videogame maker said if the merger deal is terminated, including termination under antitrust concerns, if Activision isn't in material breach of any provisions of the deal, Microsoft would pay a termination fee of $2.0 billion if the termination notice is provided before Jan. 18, 2023; pay $2.5 billion if

  • Microsoft’s Activision Bid Is a Hit With Wall Street. Here’s What Analysts Are Saying.

    Microsoft's proposed $68.7 billion acquisition of Activision Blizzard has analysts cheering, but there is concern the deal could be blocked.

  • Microsoft could have just kicked off a Big Tech gold rush, which helps videogame stocks but maybe not gamers

    Microsoft Corp.'s agreement to buy Activision Blizzard Inc. would be the largest tech acquisition ever, and the chance it could prompt other Big Tech names to make their own acquisitions sent videogame stocks higher in response, according to analysts.

  • KKR Is Said to Compete for BNY’s Credit Investment Arm Alcentra

    (Bloomberg) -- Private equity firm KKR & Co. is among suitors competing to acquire Bank of New York Mellon Corp.’s credit investment arm Alcentra, a deal that would add $43 billion of assets under management, according to people familiar with the matter. Most Read from BloombergEarly Omicron Breakthroughs Show MRNA Vaccines’ WeaknessWhy Some Vaccinated People Resist Omicron and Others Don’tBiden Expects Russia to ‘Move In’ on Ukraine; Warns of SanctionsStocks Drop as Selloff Puts Nasdaq Into Cor