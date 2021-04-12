U.S. markets close in 6 hours 6 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,118.14
    -10.66 (-0.26%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,731.18
    -69.42 (-0.21%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,798.81
    -101.37 (-0.73%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,241.12
    -2.35 (-0.10%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    60.48
    +1.16 (+1.96%)
     

  • Gold

    1,737.70
    -7.10 (-0.41%)
     

  • Silver

    25.16
    -0.17 (-0.67%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1912
    +0.0007 (+0.06%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6750
    +0.0090 (+0.54%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3743
    +0.0037 (+0.27%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.4100
    -0.2400 (-0.22%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    60,505.83
    +793.12 (+1.33%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,293.99
    -0.60 (-0.05%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,904.68
    -11.07 (-0.16%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,538.73
    -229.33 (-0.77%)
     

Microsoft will acquire speech-tech giant Nuance for $19.7 billion

Daniel Cooper
·Senior Editor
·1 min read

Microsoft has today announced that it has entered into an agreement to buy Nuance Communications for around $19.7 billion. The deal is designed to bolster Microsoft’s cloud, AI and healthcare businesses, using Nuance’s know-how in those fields to improve the software giant’s own products. In the announcement, Microsoft specifically singles out Microsoft Cloud for Healthcare, which Nuance was already involved with, as a key beneficiary of the deal.

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella tweeted that “AI is technology’s most important priority, and healthcare is its most urgent application.” In a statement, the CEO added that “Nuance provides the AI layer at the healthcare point of delivery, and is a pioneer in the real-world application of enterprise AI.” As well as AI, Nuance has a storied history in developing voice control, and previously provided the speech-recognition engine for Siri.

The deal is, naturally, subject to the usual regulatory checks and balances, but is expected to be done by the end of this year. Mark Benjamin, CEO of Nuance, will remain in his role while the unit is folded in to the company’s Cloud division. It’s not clear what will happen to Nuance’s customer-facing projects, but it's likely that many of them will be folded in to Microsoft's many-and-varied services. 

Recommended Stories

  • Microsoft is reportedly close to buying speech tech giant Nuance

    Microsoft is reportedly in late talks to buy Nuance for $16 billion, giving it advantages in speech tech and AI.

  • Ducati backs away from electric motorcycle production plans

    After saying in 2019 that it was "not far from starting production" on an electric motorcyle, Ducati is doing a U-turn on those plans.

  • Microsoft is acquiring Nuance Communications for $19.7B

    Microsoft agreed today to acquire Nuance Communications, a leader in speech to text software, for $19.7 billion. In a post announcing the deal, the company said this was about increasing its presence in the healthcare vertical, a place where Nuance has done well in recent years. In fact, the company announced the Microsoft Cloud for Healthcare last year, and this deal is about accelerating its presence there.

  • Google allegedly gave its ad system an advantage with a special project

    Google ran an effort, Project Bernanke, that supposedly gave its ad system an unfair edge — and Texas intends to use this in its antitrust case.

  • Last-minute battery deal keeps Ford, VW electric car plans on track

    A last-minute settlement between two battery giants, LG and SK, may have saved EV production plans for Ford and VW.

  • Apple's 512GB MacBook Air M1 falls to an all-time low on Amazon

    Amazon is currently offering the 512GB MacBook Air with Apple's latest M1 chipset for $1,149.

  • Microsoft Will Pay $19.7 Billion for Speech-Recognition Company Nuance

    Microsoft said it clinched a deal to buy Nuance Communications, a pioneering voice-recognition tech company, in an all-cash transaction valued at $19.7 billion, inclusive of Nuance’s net debt. It would be the second-biggest acquisition for Microsoft behind its $26 billion deal for LinkedIn in 2016. Microsoft expects the deal to close in calendar year 2021, […]

  • Google is shutting down its iOS and Android Shopping apps

    Google is adding another entry to its app graveyard, and this time it's Shopping that's getting the guillotine.

  • Microsoft to Buy Nuance for $19.7 Billion in Health-Care Bet

    (Bloomberg) -- Microsoft Corp. is buying speech technology company Nuance Communications Inc. in an all-cash deal valued at $19.7 billion, including debt, making a massive bet on health care artificial intelligence.The software giant is offering to purchase Nuance at $56 a share, a 23% premium to Friday’s close, according to a statement Monday, which confirmed an earlier Bloomberg report. The deal marks Microsoft’s largest acquisition since LinkedIn Corp. The deal will “minimally” decrease earnings in the year that begins July 1 and start to add to profit the following year, Microsoft said.Microsoft is tapping the company tied to the Siri voice technology to develop solutions that free doctors from note-taking and better predict a patient’s needs. It has been working with Nuance for two years on AI software that helps clinicians capture patient discussions and integrate them into electronic health records, and combining the speech technology company’s products into its Teams chat app for telehealth appointments.The “Nuance deal would be a trophy for Redmond,” Wedbush analyst Dan Ives, referring to Redmond, Washington-based Microsoft, said before the deal was officially announced. “Nuance is in the midst of an unprecedented strategic turnaround the last few years under the leadership of CEO Mark Benjamin and we believe the company represents a unique asset on the health care front for Microsoft.”Under Benjamin, Nuance has narrowed its focus and separated peripheral businesses, such as Cerence Inc., the automotive AI unit that was spun off two years ago. It also sold its imaging division to Thoma Bravo’s Kofax for $400 million, and zoomed in instead on partnerships with health-care providers and the biggest electronic medical records companies.Microsoft has been trying to make inroads into the health-care sector, selling more cloud software to hospitals and doctors. As AI software gets better at parsing language and predicting medical needs, Nuance and Microsoft may be able to develop technology that searches for certain words in health records to make better suggestions to doctors for patient care.As of Friday, Nuance’s shares have climbed 3.4% this year, giving the company that laid the groundwork for the technology used in Apple Inc.’s Siri a market value of almost $13 billion. The gain still trailed the 9.9% jump in the S&P 500 Index, while Microsoft added 15%. Microsoft shares were little changed in premarket trading Monday and Nuance rose 23%.“This can really help Microsoft accelerate the digitization of the health-care industry, which has lagged other sectors such as retail and banking,” said Anurag Rana, a Bloomberg Intelligence senior analyst, said before the announcement. “The biggest near-term benefit that I can see is in the area of telehealth, where Nuance transcription product is currently being used with Microsoft Teams.”Nuance, whose products include Dragon speech-recognition software, had net income of $91 million on revenue of $1.48 billion for its fiscal year ending Sept. 30., after losing $217 million the previous year.Microsoft has also been increasingly focused on health care. In May, the software maker unveiled a package of industry-specific cloud software, and has also hired executives with medical backgrounds and researching machine learning and AI tools for areas including clinical trials.Coincidentally, one of Microsoft’s Boston area offices is located right next to Nuance’s headquarters.Still ActiveWith a market value of $1.93 trillion, the most in the world after Apple, Microsoft remains active on the deals front.Last month, Bloomberg News reported that the software giant was in talks to acquire Discord Inc., a video-game chat community, for more than $10 billion. It also bought video-game maker Zenimax Media Inc. for $7.5 billion in cash in a deal that closed this year.The Nuance purchase would rank as Microsoft’s second-largest acquisition, behind the 2016 LinkedIn purchase at an equity value of more than $26 billion, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.Microsoft entered the artificial intelligence space decades ago with research projects and an early focus by co-founder Bill Gates on finding ways to make it easier for people to speak to computers using plain English.The Nuance purchase will complement efforts in recent years, where Microsoft has assigned thousands of employees to its AI work and released tools customers can use to build applications that understand and translate speech, recognize images and detect anomalies. The company views AI as a key driver of future sales of cloud services.The acquisition may also give Microsoft a boost as it faces fierce competition in the AI space with rivals such as Alphabet Inc.’s Google and Amazon.com Inc. also investing heavily in the field.(Updates with financial impact of the deal in second paragraph)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Amazon's rotating Echo Show 10 drops to a new low price of $200

    Amazon is offering its premium Echo Show 10 smart screen for $50 less as part of an all-time low deal on the Alexa-powered device.

  • NASA delays Mars helicopter flight to at least April 14th

    NASA has delayed the first flight of its Mars helicopter to at least April 14 after an issue during a test.

  • The Morning After: Sony plans to bring its hit PlayStation series to smartphones

    Today’s headlines: Alibaba hit with $2.8 billion fine in China antitrust case, Sony plans to bring its hit PlayStation series to smartphones and NASA delays Mars helicopter flight to at least April 14th.

  • Leak hints Samsung's Galaxy S21 FE will use a 'traditional' design

    A reported Galaxy S21 FE leak hints Samsung's next value-for-money phone will sport a familiar but more conventional design.

  • Apple's upcoming iPad Pro could be scarce due to next-gen display shortages

    Apple plans to introduce a Mini LED display on its flagship 12.9-inch iPad Pro, but the suppliers of that tech are apparently experiencing poor manufacturing yields.

  • China reins in Jack Ma's Ant Group with enforced revamp

    China has imposed a sweeping restructuring on Jack Ma's Ant Group, the fintech group whose record $37 billion IPO was derailed by regulators in November, underscoring Beijing's determination to rein in its internet giants. The overhaul, which has been in the works for several months, includes Ant turning into a financial holding firm, a move expected to curb its profitability and valuation. It comes two days after e-commerce giant Alibaba Group Holding Ltd, of which Ant is an affiliate, was hit with a record $2.75 billion antitrust penalty as China tightens controls on the "platform economy".

  • Feds charge man with planning to blow up an Amazon data center

    The FBI has charged a Texas man with planning to blow up an Amazon data center in Virginia and help 'kill' most of the internet.

  • Sidelined last year, the Met Gala is returning -- twice

    The Met Gala is coming back. The Metropolitan Museum of Art announced Monday that the annual high-wattage celebration of both fashion and celebrity -- held virtually last year because of the pandemic -- will return in person, first in September, and then again on its usual date on the first Monday in May. The galas, Sept. 13 and May 2, will launch a two-part exhibition, which will be on view for almost a year.

  • At Brazil's Petrobras, a 'Spartan' military man takes the reins

    For many investors, the appointment of former army general Joaquim Silva e Luna as the new chief executive of Brazil's state-run oil company Petrobras was unexpected - and unwelcome. President Jair Bolsonaro announced the 71-year-old Luna would take the helm of Petroleo Brasileiro SA, as the firm is formally known, in a Facebook post in February. Luna - set to be elected at a Monday shareholder meeting to the Petrobras board of directors, and then as CEO - has no experience in the oil sector.

  • Microsoft to buy artificial intelligence firm Nuance for $19.7 bn

    Microsoft will acquire artificial intelligence and cloud computing company Nuance for $19.7 billion, bolstering its healthcare offerings, the tech giant announced Monday.

  • ‘Last Week Tonight’: John Oliver Takes Biden To Task Over Immigration Reform, Uncovers Wild West Of Nursing Homes

    John Oliver kicked off tonight’s episode with a reminder that Prince Philip, the male heir to the British throne who died last week, is married to his own cousin. “It’s true. Prince Philip and Queen Elizabeth are cousins who later got married – also known as a Giuliani meet-cute,” joked Oliver. The host continued to […]