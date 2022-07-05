U.S. markets close in 1 hour 4 minutes

Microsoft Canada Recognizes CrucialLogics as Winner of the 2022 SI Breakthrough Partner Impact Award

·2 min read

TORONTO, July 5, 2022 /CNW/ - CrucialLogics is proud to announce it has won the 2022 Microsoft Canada SI Breakthrough Partner Impact Award. These annual Canadian awards recognize the Microsoft partners that have focused on bettering the lives of Canadians through skilling initiatives, delivering excellent customer service and embracing digital transformation leveraging Microsoft technology.

CrucialLogics logo (CNW Group/CrucialLogics Inc.)
Microsoft Canada Recognizes CrucialLogics as Winner of the 2022 SI Breakthrough Partner Impact Award

"We are deeply honored to be recognized by Microsoft Canada as the winner of the Microsoft Canada SI Breakthrough Partner Impact Award," said Nim Nadarajah, co-founder and Partner, Assurance & CxO Advisory Services of CrucialLogics. "This prestigious award recognizes the hard work of the CrucialLogics team and proves that our Consulting with a Conscienceapproach has an impact on our clients. We're happy to be recognized for our leadership, demonstrated expertise across all Microsoft solutions and for driving innovation and breakthrough for growth and long-term impact. Congratulations to all the winners and finalists for this year's Microsoft Canada Impact Awards."

Microsoft Canada presented these awards in 32 categories on July 5, 2022 as part of a lead-up to Microsoft's Inspire conference. Winners were selected based on the outstanding work the companies provided to their customers and community.

"We are pleased to recognize CrucialLogics as this year's recipient of the SI Breakthrough Partner Impact Award," said Suzanne Gagliese, Vice President, Global Partner Solutions, Microsoft Canada. "Our partners have demonstrated excellence in innovation and harnessed Microsoft's solutions to enable customers to achieve more. We take great pride in the diversity of our ecosystem and look forward to celebrating their outstanding achievements."

About CrucialLogics
We are all things Microsoft and security to our customers. We help technology and business leaders make better IT decisions. When you work with us, we are advisors first reviewing your enterprise vision, identifying technology gaps, and developing an IT or business transformation strategy with key decision points translated into business outcomes. We identify where you need to be and the decision points along the way to digital transformation.

Product or service names mentioned herein may be the trademarks of their respective owners.

Microsoft Canada Impact Award 2022 Image (CNW Group/CrucialLogics Inc.)
SOURCE CrucialLogics Inc.

Cision
View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/July2022/05/c6527.html

