Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella Announces Major Plan to Help Close the AI Skills Gap in India. Here's What Investors Need to Know.

Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) CEO Satya Nadella wants India to succeed, in part because he knows that it will help Microsoft succeed.

Born in Hyderabad, India, Nadella moved to the U.S. at age 21 for his graduate studies. He joined Microsoft in 1992 and took the helm as CEO 10 years ago.

Nadella returned to India this week to speak at the Microsoft CEO Connection event held in Mumbai. During his speech, he stated, "India is uniquely positioned to make the promise of AI a reality." Nadella then unveiled a major initiative Microsoft is undertaking to help close the AI skills gap in the country.

What Microsoft is doing to boost AI in India

Microsoft's new ADVANTA(I)GE INDIA initiative aims to provide AI training to 2 million people in India by 2025. The tech giant plans to team up with India's Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship and 10 state governments to equip the country's future workforce with AI skills.

Helping government officers to use AI, especially generative AI, is another key focus of the initiative. Microsoft is working with India's National Programme for Civil Services Capacity Building on this front.

The company also wants to enable nonprofit organizations in India "to accelerate their AI transformation and maximize social impact." Microsoft is holding a summit for nonprofit leaders in April 2024 as part of its effort.

Why this initiative matters to investors

India ranks as the fastest-growing large economy in the world. Microsoft has more than 23,000 employees in the country -- a sign of just how important India is for the company's growth.

The ADVANTA(I)GE INDIA initiative will result in a large group of India's leaders and future leaders learning about AI using Microsoft's AI tools and its Azure cloud platform. Microsoft's efforts could be an investment that pays off handsomely over the long run.

Where to invest $1,000 right now

When our analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for two decades, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has more than tripled the market.*

Story continues

They just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy right now… and Microsoft made the list -- but there are 9 other stocks you may be overlooking.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of February 6, 2024

Keith Speights has positions in Microsoft. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Microsoft. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella Announces Major Plan to Help Close the AI Skills Gap in India. Here's What Investors Need to Know. was originally published by The Motley Fool