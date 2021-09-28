U.S. markets open in 7 hours 25 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,438.50
    +5.50 (+0.12%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,831.00
    +88.00 (+0.25%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,179.75
    -15.00 (-0.10%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,285.90
    +8.90 (+0.39%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    76.28
    +0.83 (+1.10%)
     

  • Gold

    1,747.60
    -4.40 (-0.25%)
     

  • Silver

    22.58
    -0.11 (-0.50%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1704
    +0.0003 (+0.02%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.4840
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    18.76
    +1.01 (+5.69%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3713
    +0.0009 (+0.06%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    111.2260
    +0.2480 (+0.22%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    42,455.70
    -1,743.77 (-3.95%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,052.21
    -49.31 (-4.48%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,063.40
    +11.92 (+0.17%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    30,180.82
    -59.24 (-0.20%)
     

TikTok negotiation 'strangest thing I've ever worked on,' says Microsoft's Satya Nadella

Steve Dent
·Associate Editor
·3 min read

This time last year, ByteDance was trying to save its TikTok app in the US and elsewhere after Donald Trump's administration threatened to ban it. One potential savior was Microsoft, which had negotiated to acquire the app in the US, Canada, Australia and New Zealand, but lost its bid to Oracle. At the Code conference, CEO Satya Nadella offered new details on the negotiation, telling journalist Kara Swisher it was "the strangest thing I've ever worked on," Geekwire has reported.

It was a chaotic series of events that started when Trump threatened to force Chinese company ByteDance to sell TikTok to a US owner, citing privacy and security concerns. Microsoft stepped in as a potential buyer, though the company in the end struck a deal with Oracle and Walmart that was scrapped by President Joe Biden's administration in February 2021.

TikTok originally came to Microsoft, Nadella emphasized, seeking a cloud and security partner to help it pilot the delicate political landscape between China and the US. "That's kind of how it started," he said. "But I was pretty intrigued. I must say, it's a great property. Obviously, everyone has seen that growth and what have you, and I guess the rest is history."

In fact, just yesterday, TikTok reached a billion users and did so in less than four years. For perspective, it took Instagram almost eight years after its initial release and nearly six years after it was acquired by Facebook in 2012 to pass the 1 billion user threshold.

President Trump, I think had sort of a particular point of view on what he was trying to get done there, and then just dropped off,” he said. “I mean, it was interesting. There was a period of time when I felt that the [administration] had some particular set of requirements, and then they just disappeared.

Swisher persisted with the subject, asking Nadella about Microsoft's negotiations with Trump. “President Trump, I think had sort of a particular point of view on what he was trying to get done there, and then just dropped off,” he said. “I mean, it was interesting. There was a period of time when I felt that the [administration] had some particular set of requirements, and then they just disappeared.”

In fact, Microsoft was in the middle of negotiations with ByteDance when Trump dropped a bomb, telling reporters that he'd rather ban the app than allow it to be sold to a US company, according to a book by Microsoft President Brad Smith. That "threw into disarray the careful negotiations we had pursued with ByteDance” to buy TikTok’s business in the U.S. and the three other countries, he wrote. Trump only relented and allowed a deal to happen after Nadella called him personally.

After Oracle's winning bid, ByteDance said that Trump had "ghosted" the site, effectively going silent after ordering the company to divest its US TikTok assets.

Though it came away empty-handed, Microsoft did learn a few things about complex foreign negotiations around tech. "It’s possible to run a foreign technology service in a domestic data center with strict security, privacy, and digital safety controls in a manner that provides appropriate transparency to local government officials," said Smith.

Recommended Stories

  • Activision Blizzard settles its EEOC lawsuit with an $18 million payout

    This is just one lawsuit facing the house of Call of Duty.

  • Face ID on the iPhone 13 stops working if a third-party replaces the phone's display

    Conducting a teardown of the device, iFixit found it couldn’t get the iPhone 13’s Face ID feature to work if replaced the phone’s display.

  • Skype reveals a colorful redesign, new features and performance upgrades

    You can show off yourself and your pet at the same time using the TwinCam feature.

  • Apple details 3D maps rollout plan for iOS 15

    The 3D view is now available in London, NYC, San Francisco and LA, with more cities coming soon.

  • ‘Metroid Dread’ had me screaming my head off

    The new 2D Metroid game will have you running for your life... a lot.

  • TikTok now has 1 billion monthly users

    TikTok has reached the coveted 1 billion monthly active user mark.

  • Uno Synth Pro review: IK Multimedia shows it's serious about hardware

    IK Multimedia shows its serious about playing in the hardware synth space.

  • Rise in California homicides echoes the nation, but state fares better in violent crime, FBI stats show

    Massive homicide rise in California echoes the nation but state fares better in violent crime, FBI stats show. Experts say phenomenon seen from big cities to small places.

  • Ford, SK to invest $11.4 bln in EV development

    Ford is accelerating its push into electric vehicles.The U.S. carmaker and its Korean battery partner - SK Innovation - are investing $11.4 billion on a new factory and three battery plants in the U.S..Monday's announcement is the single largest manufacturing investment in Ford's 118-year history, as it aims for around half of its global vehicle volume to be electric by 2030.The automaker's portion of the investment is $7 billion, with SK covering the rest.Some 11,000 new jobs will be created at the sites planned for Stanton, Tennessee, Glendale and Kentucky.Ford is America's second-largest car company and the move is a major step in a wider push by automakers looking to roll out EVs while China and Europe seek to reduce vehicle emissions.Ford North American Chief Operating Officer Lisa Drake told Reuters:"For us, this is a very transformative point where we are putting our capital in place now in a very big way to lead the transition to EVs."The company plans to launch the electric F-150 Lightning pickup truck next spring.

  • Pentagon leaders to face Afghanistan reckoning in Congress

    President Joe Biden's top military leaders are expected to face some of the most contentious hearings in memory this week over the chaotic end to the war in Afghanistan, which cost the lives of U.S. troops and civilians and left the Taliban back in power. The Senate and House committees overseeing the U.S. military will hold hearings on Tuesday and Wednesday, respectively, where Republicans are hoping to zero in on mistakes that Biden's administration made toward the end of the two-decade-old war. That will follow similar questioning two weeks ago that saw U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken staunchly defending the administration, even as he faced calls for his resignation.

  • Democratic lawmakers say Facebook 'must completely abandon' Instagram Kids

    Mere hours after Facebook said it was pausing work on Instagram Kids, a group of Democratic lawmakers has called on the company to instead completely abandon the project.

  • Facebook will publish some of its research on teens and Instagram

    Facebook will publish two internal slide decks detailing its research into how Instagram affects teens’ mental health sometime “in the next few days.”

  • Putin’s gas power play creates conundrum for the new Merkel

    Germany went to the polls on Sunday to choose a new leader, bringing a close to the era of Angela Merkel after her 16 years in power. But a major problem awaits the new chancellor of Europe’s largest economy: rising energy costs.

  • McAuliffe, Youngkin to meet for debate in northern Virginia

    Democrat Terry McAuliffe and Republican Glenn Youngkin were set to meet Tuesday evening for the second and final debate in Virginia's closely watched gubernatorial election. Five weeks from Election Day and with early voting already underway, recent polls suggest a tight race between McAuliffe, who is seeking a second term after his first ended in 2018, and Youngkin, a former business executive and political newcomer. Democrats made huge gains in Virginia while former President Donald Trump was in office, taking full control of state government, but Republicans are more energized and optimistic about their chances this fall than they have been in years.

  • 'Resident Evil 4' VR remake hits Oculus Quest 2 on October 21st

    Right in the middle of spooky season.

  • Motorcycle Monday: Museum Rises From The Ashes

    This is fantastic news!

  • What happens if the U.S. defaults on its debt?

    September 30 marks the end of the federal government’s fiscal year, and the deadline for Congress to pass a funding measure. The debt ceiling, which is the amount of money the Treasury Department is authorized to borrow, must be suspended or raised by mid-October, or the United States likely will default on its debt.

  • Laurene Powell Jobs to invest $3.5 billion in climate-action group

    Philanthropist Laurene Powell Jobs, the widow of Apple founder Steve Jobs, will invest $3.5 billion within the next 10 years to address the climate crisis, a spokesperson for Emerson Collective, Jobs’ organization, said on Monday.

  • China Power Crunch Is Next Economic Shock After Evergrande

    (Bloomberg) -- China may be diving head first into a power supply shock that could hit Asia’s largest economy hard just as the Evergrande crisis sends shockwaves through its financial system. Most Read from BloombergHow Los Angeles Became the City of DingbatsWhy the Gaza Strip May Be the City of the FutureSchool Reopenings Falter as U.S. Kids Near 1 Million Covid CasesThe Rise of the Pandemic DashboardA Jewish Tradition Makes Room for Unconventional DesignThe crackdown on power consumption is be

  • U.S. VP Harris hires two advisers as her portfolio grows

    Vice President Kamala Harris has hired two new advisers at a time when she is leading the charge for the Biden administration on a number of issues including voting rights and immigration from Central America. Lorraine Voles and Adam Frankel who worked with Harris during the transition, have joined the team and will focus on strategic communications, long-term planning and organizational development, a White House official with knowledge of the matter said. The two advisers began their new roles in August and will serve only temporarily in the White House, the official said, without specifying how long they will stay.