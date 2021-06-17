U.S. markets open in 3 hours 47 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,208.00
    -15.00 (-0.36%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,893.00
    -124.00 (-0.36%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,906.75
    -74.50 (-0.53%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,299.60
    -10.50 (-0.45%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    72.15
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

  • Gold

    1,806.20
    -55.20 (-2.97%)
     

  • Silver

    26.84
    -0.97 (-3.48%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1953
    -0.0047 (-0.39%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5690
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    18.48
    +1.46 (+8.58%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3977
    -0.0010 (-0.07%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.6560
    +0.0430 (+0.04%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    39,330.09
    -731.66 (-1.83%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    975.48
    -16.99 (-1.71%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,150.21
    -34.74 (-0.48%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,018.33
    -272.68 (-0.93%)
     

Microsoft appoints CEO Satya Nadella as chairman

Saqib Shah
·Contributing Writer
·1 min read

Microsoft's board has named CEO Satya Nadella as chair, marking the first time a person has held both the positions since the company's co-founder Bill Gates stepped down as chief executive in 2000. 

The change is the latest acknowledgement of the role Nadella has played in revitalizing the tech giant. During his seven-year tenure as CEO, Microsoft has witnessed sharp growth in its Azure cloud computing, productivity and gaming divisions. Nadella has also overseen several successful acquisitions including Minecraft, LinkedIn, GitHub and, more recently, gaming behemoth ZeniMax.

Today, Microsoft is the world's second-most valuable company behind Apple with a market value above $1.9 trillion. 

“In this role, Nadella will lead the work to set the agenda for the board, leveraging his deep understanding of the business to elevate the right strategic opportunities and identify key risks and mitigation approaches for the board’s review,” Microsoft said in its announcement.

As part of the shuffle, former chair John W. Thompson will return to his role as as lead independent director. The move comes a year after Gates stepped down from Microsoft's board amid an investigation into his relationship with a female Microsoft employee, though he still serves as an advisor to Nadella. 

According to the Financial Times and The Wall Street Journal, the company's board has represented the change as a natural extension of Nadella's leadership, and a move that has been informally discussed since late last year. 

Recommended Stories

  • Amazon will reduce Appstore fees for smaller developers later this year

    Amazon has followed in the footsteps of Apple and Google in cutting app store fees for smaller developers.

  • You can now rent the kid-friendly Moxie robot for $149 a month

    The child companion robot Moxie can now be rented for $149 a month.

  • Microsoft names CEO Satya Nadella as chairman

    Nadella, who took over as CEO in 2014 from Steve Ballmer, has been instrumental in scaling up its business including billion-dollar acquisitions like LinkedIn, Nuance Communications and ZeniMax. The company said Thompson, who took over as chairman from the software giant's co-founder Bill Gates in 2014, will serve as lead independent director.

  • Microsoft Names Nadella Chair, Thompson Remains on Board

    (Bloomberg) -- Microsoft Corp. named Chief Executive Officer Satya Nadella as board chairman, strengthening his influence at the world’s largest software maker after more than seven years as the top executive.Nadella, 53, succeeds John Thompson, who will return to the role of lead independent director, a position he held before being named chairman in 2014, Microsoft said Wednesday in a statement.The change is a vote of confidence in Nadella, who was appointed CEO in February 2014. Thompson, 72,

  • Volvo hopes to make cars using fossil-free steel

    Volvo is exploring cars made using fossil-free steel, ensuring its cars are environmentally friendly right down to the chassis.

  • Big Tech critic Lina Khan wins FTC confirmation

    The Senate voted 69-28 to approve Khan's appointment as an FTC commissioner.

  • The Morning After: Windows 11 looks like this

    Today’s headlines: Windows 11 has leaked, more details on Legend of ‘Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2’, IKEA and Sonos newest speaker is a $199 piece of wall art.

  • Driving Citroen's pint-sized Ami EV is as fun as it looks

    Citroen's tiny, adorable EV is no race car but it's extremely fun to use.

  • Google's first retail store is a space to sell, fix and show off its products

    Google is opening its first permanent physical store in New York this Thursday. Here's what to expect.

  • ‘Star Trek: Picard’ season two trailer marks the return of Q

    CBS has released the first trailer for season two of Star Trek: Picard.

  • OnePlus is merging with Oppo

    OnePlus will 'continue to operate independently' and roll out 'faster and more stable' software updates.

  • Time travel in the MCU is a mess, and that’s okay

    'Loki' might make the MCU's timeline problem worse, but that's not a bad thing.

  • The Trade Desk Stock Split Is Imminent; Here's What Investors Need to Know

    Shares of The Trade Desk (NASDAQ: TTD) are about to get a whole heck of a lot cheaper, but it isn't because the company is in any sort of trouble. In a press release announcing the move, management said that the "goal of the split is to make The Trade Desk stock more accessible to our employees and a broader base of investors." Since The Trade Desk debuted on Sept. 21, 2016, at $28.75 a share, the stock has been on fire, climbing to roughly $592 as of this writing, gaining a massive 1,959%.

  • 3 “Strong Buy” Stocks With Robust Upside Ahead

    Which stocks are analysts the most bullish on? Stocks with no ‘hold’ or ‘sell’ ratings - and a pure “Strong Buy” analyst consensus to boot. Using TipRanks database, we set out to pinpoint 3 stocks that command the unanimous support of the Street. Not to mention each ticker offers pretty serious upside potential. Let's take a closer look. iMedia Brands (IMBI) Let’s start in the digital world, the virtual universe that has wrought such enormous changes to every aspect of our lives in just the last

  • Cristiano Ronaldo just made Coca-Cola stock interesting

    Soccer great Cristiano Ronaldo sends a jolt to Coke's investors.

  • Investor Who Gained 20,000% on Alibaba Bets on Smart Cities

    (Bloomberg) -- In 1999, Benson Tam decided to help out his buddy Joe Tsai and orchestrated a $500,000 investment for his then-untested startup. That company turned out to be Alibaba Group Holding Ltd., which revolutionized online shopping in China and debuted 15 years later with the world’s largest initial public offering, yielding a 200-fold return for Tam and his partners.In contrast with his decisive bet into Alibaba, Tam has spent the better part of the past decade studying and planning for

  • Lumber Prices Are Falling Fast, Turning Hoarders Into Sellers

    Prices have dropped from record highs spurred by the economic reopening, potentially pointing to an eventual return to normalcy.

  • Stock market news live updates: Stock futures extend declines after Fed outlook signals rate hikes

    Stock futures opened lower Wednesday evening as investors contemplated the Federal Reserve's latest monetary policy decision and updated projections, which signaled a quicker path to higher interest rates than previously anticipated. Contracts on the S&P 500, Dow and Nasdaq added to earlier losses.

  • Exxon Stock Could Rise 40%, With Big Dividend Growth

    Bank of America analyst Doug Leggate says the oil company is likely to raise its dividend by the fourth quarter, capping a turnaround for the stock.

  • Gold Extends Drop After Biggest Loss in 5 Months on Hawkish Fed

    (Bloomberg) -- Gold extended its decline after the biggest drop in five months as the Federal Reserve sped up its expected pace of policy tightening amid optimism about the labor market and heightened concerns over inflation.Fed Chair Jerome Powell said on Wednesday that officials would begin a discussion about scaling back bond purchases used to support financial markets and the economy during the pandemic. It’s the first major hawkish turn from the central bank whose deluge of stimulus has bee