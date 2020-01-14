Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella: 'I really would love for the 2020s to be defined differently'

Microsoft’s stock price since CEO Satya Nadella was appointed to the position on Feb. 4, 2019 has done one thing and one thing only: move up and to the right.

More precisely, it has moved up and to the right more than 305%. Impressive stuff. Nadella has earned every penny of that massive increase in Microsoft’s market cap (which has taken it to beyond $1 trillion) — he has reinvigorated the tech giant’s culture and spearheaded successful new products such as the Surface and Azure cloud. Nadella signed off on two major acquisitions — LinkedIn and GitHub — which by most measures have proven wildly successful.

And above all else, Nadella has kept Microsoft (MSFT) out of the crosshairs of government regulators. The same can’t be said for long-time Microsoft foes Amazon (AMZN) and Alphabet (GOOG, GOOGL).

Despite all the success, as Nadella approaches his sixth year as Microsoft CEO he continues to advocate for employees staying humble and hungry. Nadella believes these attributes will help Microsoft to achieve greater success in the next decade and beyond.

“Technologies will come and go. But that core approach, that core ethos of really approaching it as a platform company, that's going to define what we are going to do in the next decade,” Nadella said.

Yahoo Finance spoke with Nadella exclusively on our live show at the National Retail Federation’s NRF 2020 conference this week. Nadella discussed his views on the future of retail and Microsoft.

What follows is an edited and condensed version of our chat.

Brian Sozzi: So we know that the narrative in retail is store closures continue and things are tough. Why do you think tech is so disruptive right now in the retail space?

Satya Nadella: I think, fundamentally, technology's just becoming a key part of the entire economy and entire life. It's not about retail per se. It's just that every part of our economy has to, in some sense, take technology and treat it more like a commodity input so that the art and science of retail gets to the next level. So when I think about, yes, we have some tough times, but at the same time, there's amazing opportunity.

For example, take something like even omni-channel commerce. Any retailer who's able to really do a great job and a seamless job of that is gaining share, gaining customers, gaining loyalty. So it comes down to, in some sense, every retailer building their own, what I describe, as tech intensity so that they can be successful.

Sozzi: Retailers are sitting on so much data. Do they know how to use it?

Nadella: That's the key. I mean, retail and retailers have the most precious asset, which is commercial intent data. And you said it, which is, what they do with it is going to define retail and their own prospects in it. Today, I think what they have been caught up in is, in some sense, sometimes, in fact, letting others benefit from their data. In fact, any retailer who continuously is spending more in online advertising with the classic aggregators is essentially leaking value.

Instead of that, let's say, if they took commerce marketing, built their own advertising prowess as part of their own website experience, their own mobile experience and even offline and brought their data together. First they'll have a high gross margin new business, which in turn will help fund new experiences for their consumers, including shipping as well as, in fact, provide a channel for every supplier on this. So I think it's possible.

I really would love for the 2020s to be defined differently.

Sozzi: There seems to be a lot more haves and have-nots in retail. Retailers, let's say Home Depot, Starbucks, that have the money and that get tech, but then a whole other class that doesn't get tech, what does the future look like for them?

