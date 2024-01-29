Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella Reportedly Gearing Up For India Visit With Focus On AI Opportunities

This story was first published on the Benzinga India portal.

Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ: MSFT) CEO Satya Nadella is reportedly set for a trip to India on Feb. 7 and 8, with a focus on exploring Artificial Intelligence (AI) opportunities for the year ahead, as reported by Moneycontrol.

An internal email, dispatched a few weeks earlier by Puneet Chandok, the President of Microsoft India and South Asia, underscored that Nadella's visit is a reaffirmation of Microsoft's commitment to harness technology to broaden opportunities in India.

As per the email, AI is taking center stage in shaping "India's Techade," positioning India and South Asia as a hotspot for technological advancements.

The significance of this visit traces back to June 2023 when Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited the U.S. Meetings were held with top technology executives, including Apple's Tim Cook, Google's Sundar Pichai, and Nadella. The crux of these discussions, as stated in Nadella's office statement, revolved around harnessing the power of technology, especially AI, to enhance the lives of Indians and capitalize on India's dynamic developer and startup ecosystems.

Founders of notable Indian AI startups, such as Lightspeed and Peak XV-supported Sarvam, Bhavish Aggarwal's AI startup Krutrim, and various early-stage AI startups, are reportedly preparing to meet Nadella in Mumbai and Bangalore.

In October 2023, Nadella outlined Microsoft's ambitious plans for AI in its annual letter, following its collaboration with OpenAI, the owner of ChatGPT. Microsoft announced AI integrations across all Office 365 apps and services in March 2023, introducing an AI assistant named Copilot powered by OpenAI's GPT-4 technology.

In May 2023, Microsoft further solidified its partnership with OpenAI by incorporating the Bing search engine into ChatGPT, positioning itself as a direct competitor to Google.

This reinforces the commitment of global tech giants like Microsoft to explore and invest in AI, and Nadella's upcoming visit is a testament to this ongoing endeavor.

