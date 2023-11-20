Microsoft CEO says Sam Altman will be joining Microsoft

(Reuters) — Microsoft (MSFT) CEO Satya Nadella said on Monday that ousted OpenAI CEO Sam Altman will be joining Microsoft to lead a new advanced AI research team.

Former OpenAI president Greg Brockman and other of his colleagues will join the team, Nadella said in a post to social media platform X.

"We look forward to moving quickly to provide them with the resources needed for their success," he wrote.

Microsoft has been a top backer of OpenAI, investing billions of dollars in the artificial intelligence company. The ousting of co-founder Altman as CEO by the OpenAI board on Friday was followed by efforts to reinstate him, amid concerns that his departure could lead to a mass exodus of talent and hit an upcoming $86 billion share sale.

"We remain committed to our partnership with OpenAI and have confidence in our product roadmap, our ability to continue to innovate with everything we announced at Microsoft Ignite, and in continuing to support our customers and partners," Nadella wrote.

He also appeared to confirm Emmett Shear's reported appointment as the new OpenAI CEO, saying they are "looking forward to getting to know Emmett Shear and OAI's new leadership team and working with them."

