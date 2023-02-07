U.S. markets close in 1 hour 45 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,129.80
    +18.72 (+0.46%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,922.73
    +31.71 (+0.09%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,977.36
    +89.91 (+0.76%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,940.51
    -17.21 (-0.88%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    76.89
    +2.78 (+3.75%)
     

  • Gold

    1,883.10
    +3.60 (+0.19%)
     

  • Silver

    22.19
    -0.05 (-0.21%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0716
    -0.0015 (-0.14%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.6600
    +0.0260 (+0.72%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2028
    +0.0004 (+0.04%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    131.2480
    -1.3590 (-1.02%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    23,081.51
    +27.80 (+0.12%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    531.23
    +5.28 (+1.00%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,864.71
    +28.00 (+0.36%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,685.47
    -8.18 (-0.03%)
     

Microsoft takes aim at Google with launch of new ChatGPT-powered Bing, Edge browser

Daniel Howley
·Technology Editor
·5 min read

REDMOND, WASHINGTON — Microsoft (MSFT) fired its latest salvo against rival Google (GOOG, GOOGL) on Tuesday, debuting a new version of its Bing search engine running on a more powerful version of OpenAI's popular ChatGPT natural language AI technology.

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella took the wraps off of the newest iteration of Bing and an updated version of its Edge web browser at an event held at Microsoft's Redmond, Washington, headquarters, during which he explained how AI will transform the search engine.

"It's a new day in search. It's a new paradigm for search," Nadella said. "Rapid innovation is going to come. A race starts today in terms of what you can expect. We are going to move fast. For us, every day we want to bring out new things. And most importantly we want to have a lot of fun innovating in search."

According to Microsoft, search hasn't changed much in the 20 years since companies began using algorithmic search engines. To that end, Microsoft is adding generative AI to the equation, which it says makes it more powerful than any of its rivals.

The new Bing complete with AI technology from OpenAI. (Image: Microsoft)
The new Bing complete with AI technology from OpenAI. (Image: Microsoft)

The company is using what it calls its Prometheus Model. The idea is to hit a number of points including improving relevancy of answers, annotating search answers with specific web links and citations, getting users more up-to-date information, and improving the safety of answers.

In the new Bing, users will see standard web links on the left and AI-powered answers on the right that are pulled out specifically to address question.

Microsoft provided an example of when users are looking for a loveseat at the store and want to know if it can fit in their car. Bing will pull up the dimensions of the loveseat and of your car to help determine if you're getting it home or not. The software even tells you that it's not sure if it will fit exactly right.

In another example, searching for the pros and cons of the top-three selling pet vacuums, Bing pulls pros and cons from various articles on the web on the right side of the screen, something you'd need to go to multiple sites to figure out.

If you're looking for an egg substitute for a recipe, Bing can provide multiple examples of options and then say what it actually does to the recipe, such as making a cake more fluffy.

Bing will also use a new chat experience, as well. Say you're looking for a 65-inch TV. The answers on the right side of the screen provide a number of TVs and some of their highlights. You can then refine the query by clicking on the available Chat box and ask which of the listed TVs is best for gaming.

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman speaks at Microsoft&#39;s Bing and Edge AI event. (Image: Dan Howley/Yahoo Finance)
OpenAI CEO Sam Altman speaks at Microsoft's Bing and Edge AI event. (Image: Dan Howley/Yahoo Finance)

It will then pull that information from the web and tell you which TVs offer gaming capabilities like a game mode or gaming optimizers. You can then break it down further to ask which are best for a lower budget.

Finally, Microsoft showed how Bing can be used to help put together an itinerary for a five-day trip to Mexico City. The search engine was not only able to provide a complete itinerary — it also broke it down asking it to change the trip to a 3-day version.

As far as the Edge browser goes, Microsoft is adding a dedicated Bing button that brings the search engine's power to the browser.

"I think this is the beginning of a very new era," OpenAI CEO Sam Altman said during the event. "[Microsoft and OpenAI] share a deep sense of responsibility in ensuring that AI is deployed safely."

Microsoft is giving a good amount of weight to its investment in AI. In the lead up to the presentation, Nadella equated the technology and its economic opportunity to Microsoft's founding.

"I think that this technology is going to reshape pretty much every software category," he said.

Last month, Microsoft announced it is making a multi-year, multi-billion investment in OpenAI with the goal of adding the company's capabilities to Microsoft's offerings. OpenAI ChatGPT exploded in popularity when it was released in Nov. 2022.

The platform allows users to request things like, "Write me a poem about a flying horse," and provide responses that sound as though they've been written by a human. The software is called generative AI, because it generates unique responses based on the the enormous amounts of data that it's been trained on.

On Monday, Google, likely anticipating Microsoft's announcement, debuted its own natural language generative AI capabilities. The software, called Bard, is meant to provide users with AI-powered responses to their queries that sound as though they were written by another human.

Bucharest, Romania - June 04, 2022: View of Microsoft Romania headquarters in City Gate Towers situated in Free Press Square, in Bucharest, Romania.
Microsoft is in a race to beat out Google in becoming the AI king of Silicon Valley.

But Google didn't stop there. The company also announced generative AI capabilities will be coming to its Google Search platform in the coming weeks.

The race to be the first in the generative AI space could give companies a major leg up when it comes to courting both your average consumer and business customers. By making their software more approachable, companies like Microsoft and Google can provide their customers with easier to understand answers to their queries, whether that's asking how far away the moon is from the Earth or where specific data is stored on their corporate servers.

The AI wars are only going to heat up from here.

Sign up for Yahoo Finance's Tech newsletter

More from Dan

Got a tip? Email Daniel Howley at dhowley@yahoofinance.com. Follow him on Twitter at @DanielHowley.

For the latest earnings reports and analysis, earnings whispers and expectations, and company earnings news, click here

Read the latest financial and business news from Yahoo Finance

Download the Yahoo Finance app for Apple or Android

Follow Yahoo Finance on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, Flipboard, LinkedIn, and YouTube

Recommended Stories

  • Microsoft Adds ChatGPT AI Technology to Bing Search Engine

    The breakout success of OpenAI has put Microsoft at the forefront of what some see as the next wave of technological innovation.

  • This Company Is Beating Google to Chat-Based Search, and It's Not Microsoft

    The chatbot has shown the public a clear indication of what artificial intelligence is capable of, answering complex queries, writing jokes, and writing code. Artificial intelligence has become a buzzword across the tech industry, and AI stocks like C3.ai are suddenly surging. Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT), which formed a strategic partnership with OpenAI and invested $1 billion in the start-up in 2019, looks like an early favorite to benefit as it has been adding OpenAI tools like ChatGPT to its products, and is even rumored to be rolling out a ChatGPT-powered version of its Bing search engine in March.

  • Microsoft Is Coming For Google And Its Cash Cow

    After several years of peace, the tech giants Microsoft and Google have taken out the boxing gloves. Microsoft sees the new generation of chatbots as an opportunity to redistribute the cards in the search-engine industry, which over the past decade has been dominated by Google . As the Redmond, Wash., software giant sent invitations to journalists inviting them to a last-minute event on Feb. 7, Google tried to torpedo its rival's plans and draw coverage to itself.

  • Artificial Intelligence Stocks To Watch: Big Tech Expands AI Products, Services

    When looking for the best artificial intelligence stocks to buy, identify companies using AI technology to improve products or gain a strategic edge.

  • ChatGPT Is Just The 'Tip Of The Iceberg' In Content-Creating Artificial Intelligence; Get Ready For 'A Lot Of Disruption'

    ChatGPT and other new content-creating artificial intelligence tools could disrupt Google's internet search business and lots of industries.

  • Explainer-Bard vs ChatGPT: What do we know about Google's AI chatbot?

    Just minutes after Google announced the launch of Bard on Monday, Microsoft said it would hold an event at its Redmond headquarters to reveal its own AI, potentially setting the stage for the next Chrome-versus-Internet Explorer or Gmail-versus-Hotmail. Microsoft-backed OpenAI's ChatGPT has taken the tech world by storm since it was opened for public use last year, as people worldwide got creative with prompts that the conversational chatbot uses to create everything from poems and novels to jokes and film scripts. The services that Google's Bard and ChatGPT would offer are similar.

  • AI Stocks Are Soaring. It’s a Feeding Frenzy That Won’t End Well.

    The debut of the cutting-edge chatbot has spurred investors to buy up stock in artificial-intelligence plays.

  • Microsoft Unveils Bing Search Engine Using OpenAI Technology

    (Bloomberg) -- Microsoft Corp. unveiled new versions of its Bing internet-search engine and Edge browser powered by the newest technology from ChatGPT maker OpenAI, aiming to gain ground on Google’s web-search juggernaut by being first to offer a more conversational alternative for finding answers on the web and creating content.Most Read from BloombergQuake Toll Hits 4,000 in Turkey, Syria as Overseas Aid FlowsDell to Cut About 6,650 Jobs, Battered by Plunging PC SalesUS Moves to Recover Chines

  • 7 Red Flags for Apple's Future

    Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) posted its latest earnings report on Feb. 2. Let's review the seven red flags that appeared across Apple's earnings report -- and if those challenges will tarnish its reputation as a top blue chip tech stock for long-term investors. Apple's iPhone sales fell 8% year over year in the first quarter and accounted for 56% of its revenue.

  • Hackers are using a critical flaw in VMware as part of a ransomware campaign targeting thousands of organizations

    Hackers are targeting a two-year-old VMware server software vulnerability in a ransomware campaign aimed at extorting thousands of companies around the world, Italy’s National Cybersecurity Agency warned on Saturday (Feb. 4). The cybersecurity agency estimated the attack to be in its third-highest threat category.

  • Ransomware outbreak hits Florida Supreme Court, US and European universities

    A global ransomware outbreak has scrambled servers belonging to Florida's Supreme Court and several universities in the U.S. and Central Europe, according to a Reuters analysis of ransom notes posted online to stricken servers. Those organizations are among more than 3,800 victims of a fast-spreading digital extortion campaign that locked up thousands of servers in Europe over the weekend, according to figures tallied by Ransomwhere, a crowdsourced platform which tracks digital extortion attempts and online ransom payments and whose figures are drawn from internet scans. Ransomwhere didn't name individual victims, but Reuters was able to identify some by looking up internet protocol address data tied to the affected servers using widely used internet scanning tools such as Shodan.

  • Now AI Can Talk? The Frenzy Continues With News From SoundHound and Microsoft.

    Stocks in the field of artificial intelligence have been red-hot since the start-up Open AI launched the chatbot ChatGPT in November.

  • Google to Defend Its Business From Microsoft and ChatGPT With Home-Grown AI Software Bard

    There's never been a faster-growing consumer application than social media sensation ChatGPT, according to research from UBS. On Feb. 6, Alphabet announced its answer to ChatGPT: AI software of its own called Bard. When people traditionally use Google or other search engines to get information, they ask specific questions with specific answers.

  • Alphabet and Microsoft Push New AI Features

    Artificial intelligence is making headlines again, with Google releasing a rival to OpenAI’s ChatGPT called "Bard" to early testers.

  • 6 Jobs Artificial Intelligence Is Already Replacing and How Investors Can Capitalize on It

    It’s no secret artificial intelligence (AI) has advanced — so much so that it’s already replacing human workers. While most people don’t need to worry about their jobs being replaced in the short term, AI could mean that people are expected to do more with less. AI platforms like ChatGPT still need human input and direction, so it won’t completely wipe out every job. Right now, it's a tool to be used to increase output and efficiency. But the future could be different. Marketing At its core, mar

  • Digital Bank Revolut to Offer Crypto Staking: Report

    Revolut will support staking of the tokens of Polkadot (DOT), Tezos (XTZ), Cardano (ADA) and Ethereum (ETH). with yields ranging from 2.99% up to 11.65%.

  • Microsoft is holding a press event tomorrow, with ChatGPT expected to feature heavily

    Microsoft has announced an event on February 7th where ChatGPT in Bing could be the star.

  • AppLovin Is Vulnerable To Hyper-Casual Headwinds, Further Hampered By Google's Ad Restrictions, Analyst Says

    Benchmark analyst Mark Zgutowicz reiterated Sell on AppLovin Corp (NASDAQ: APP) with a $7.00 price target. The consensus does not reflect ’23 hyper-casual secular headwinds, setting up for a challenging 1Q and CY23 guidance. Specifically, the analyst believes ’23E consensus revenue grossly overstates existing and net new SPEC organic growth potential, the latter of which is tapped out as both Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) and Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) Google ad restrictions have end

  • 2 Market-Beating Growth Stocks to Buy Now and Hold Forever

    The S&P 500 index is widely viewed as a benchmark for the broader U.S. stock market. Here's why these growth stocks are worth buying today. HubSpot is a software company that specializes in customer relationship management (CRM).

  • Google unveils Bard, its ChatGPT rival

    Google announced on Monday that its rumored chatbot AI project is real and on the way. It's called Bard.