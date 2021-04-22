U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,134.98
    -38.44 (-0.92%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,815.90
    -321.41 (-0.94%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,818.41
    -131.81 (-0.94%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,232.61
    -7.01 (-0.31%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    61.63
    +0.28 (+0.46%)
     

  • Gold

    1,783.20
    -9.90 (-0.55%)
     

  • Silver

    26.16
    -0.41 (-1.56%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.2019
    -0.0020 (-0.17%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5540
    -0.0100 (-0.64%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3839
    -0.0093 (-0.66%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    107.9680
    -0.0750 (-0.07%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    52,217.06
    -3,369.00 (-6.06%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,214.53
    -28.52 (-2.29%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,938.24
    +42.95 (+0.62%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,188.17
    +679.62 (+2.38%)
     

Microsoft's Classroom Pen 2 is half the price of its predecessor

Igor Bonifacic
·Contributing Writer
·1 min read

Back in 2019, Microsoft introduced the Classroom Pen, a Surface Go stylus the company explicitly designed with the smaller hands of school children in mind. It's now releasing a new model known simply as the Classroom Pen 2. According to the company, the updated stylus features an "improved design," longer enclosure and works with both the Surface Go and Surface Pro. Like with its predecessor, the pen tip is replaceable, and there's a slot at the top to secure a tether to it. 

Those improvements are all well and good, but what school districts will appreciate most is that Microsoft has made the new version significantly more affordable. The company sold the original Classroom Pen in packs of 20 for $799.80, or around $40 per stylus. By contrast, a bundle of 20 of the new pens will cost $399.80 when they go on sale on April 27th. The way the company sees it, schools can also cut costs by reducing how much they spend on paper. Microsoft says a boarding school in the UK saved about £120 on paper and toner costs per Surface device they purchased.   

  • Oil little changed as Libya output decline offsets Asian demand worries

    Oil prices were little changed on Thursday as concerns lower crude production in Libya offset worries that rising coronavirus cases in India and Japan would cause energy demand to decline. Brent futures rose 8 cents, or 0.1%, to $65.40 a barrel by 11:30 a.m. EDT (1530 GMT), while U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude rose 7 cents, or 0.1%, to $61.42. "The market realized that a global come-back in oil demand cannot come without a come-back of the world’s largest economies," said Bjornar Tonhaugen, head of oil markets at Rystad Energy, noting "India is diving deeper and deeper into a major crisis with infections setting new records every day."

  • Credit Suisse Raises $2 Billion as CEO Cuts Hedge Fund Unit

    (Bloomberg) -- Credit Suisse Group AG is raising $2 billion from investors and cutting the hedge fund unit at the center of the Archegos Capital Management losses as Chief Executive Officer Thomas Gottstein seeks to recover from one of the most turbulent periods in the bank’s recent history.Credit Suisse, which has exited about 97% of its exposure to Archegos, expects a related 600 million-franc ($654 million) loss in the second quarter, taking the total hit from the collapse to about $5.5 billion. In response, it’s cutting about a third of its exposure in the prime business catering to hedge fund clients, while strengthening capital with the sale of notes converting into shares.Gottstein is battling to rescue his short tenure as chief executive officer after Credit Suisse was hit harder than any other competitor by the collapse of Archegos, the family office of U.S. investor Bill Hwang. The timing of the blowup could hardly have been worse, coming just weeks after Credit Suisse found itself at the center of the Greensill Capital scandal, when it was forced to suspend investment funds. While seeking to placate investors hurt by the losses, he also now faces the fresh challenge of navigating enforcement proceedings announced by Swiss regulator Finma on Thursday.The double whammy wiped out a year of profit and left Gottstein fighting to demonstrate to incoming Chairman Antonio Horta-Osorio that he’s of the right mettle to carry the bank through the volatility which has left investors nursing losses and questioning its strategy and controls. Having taken on the position more than a year ago, the CEO had stumbled over other hits before Greensill shattered what was supposed to be a new era of calm.The two scandals have left the CEO standing while many once powerful members of his management board had to leave. Gone are investment banking head Brian Chin and Chief Risk Officer Lara Warner, along with a raft of other senior executives including equities head Paul Galietto and the co-heads of the prime brokerage business. Asset management head Eric Varvel is also being replaced in that role by ex-UBS Group AG veteran Ulrich Koerner.The bank has also suspended its share buyback and cut the dividend.Credit Suisse fell as much as 6.9% in Zurich trading and was 6.1% lower as of 11:19 a.m. local time, taking this year’s losses to about 23%.The bank plans to reduce risk at the investment bank, including cutting about $35 billion of leverage exposure at the prime brokerage unit -- which services its hedge fund clients, Gottstein said in an interview with Bloomberg Television. That’s about a third of its total exposure.“Although capital has been mainly addressed, we still see questions remaining in terms of strategy and risk management,” JPMorgan Chase & Co. analysts wrote in a note to investors. “Capital has been clearly the main focus.”The bank said the convertibles notes were sold to core shareholders, institutional investors and high net worth individuals and will help bring the bank’s CET1 ratio -- a key metric for capital -- nearer its target 13%. That number had dropped to 12.2% at the end of the first quarter.In addition to the enforcement proceedings, Credit Suisse said that the Swiss regulator has told it to hold more capital to guard against losses by taking a more conservative view of its risk. The bank increased its assets weighted according to risk for both Archegos and Greensill. While the capital raise came after Finma raised the bank’s capital requirements, Gottstein said the decision was the bank’s own.“This was not as a reaction to any request by Finma or any other regulator,” Gottstein said on a call with analysts. “It was our proactive view that, together with the board, we decided to issue these two mandatories and that will really help us also against any possible market weakness over the coming months.”The Greensill debacle is also far from over. Credit Suisse has so far returned about half the $10 billion in investor money held by the funds at the time of their suspension. While the bank marketed the funds as among the safest investments it offered, investors are left facing the prospect of steep losses as the assets are liquidated. Credit Suisse is leaning toward letting clients take the hit of expected losses in the funds, a person familiar with the discussions said earlier this month.“We have good visibility for a large portion of the remaining positions,” Gottstein said. “There are three more distinct positions which we will work through in the next months and quarters. We are not planning to do any form of step-in. We are very clearly focused on getting the cash back to our investors.”The impact for Credit Suisse from both Archegos and Greensill could add up to $8.7 billion, according to JPMorgan analysts Kian Abouhossein and Amit Ranjan.First Quarter Highlights:International wealth management pretax profit 523m francs vs 442m estimateCET1 ratio 12.2% vs 12.1% estimateProvisions for credit losses 4.4b francsNet revenue 7.6b francsSwiss Universal Bank pretax profit 665m francs vs 548m estimateAPAC pretax profit 524m francs vs 304m estimate(Adds Gottstein comment on capital raise in 12th paragraph)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Historic Oil Glut Amassed in the Pandemic Almost Gone

    (Bloomberg) -- The unprecedented oil inventory glut that amassed during the coronavirus pandemic is almost gone, underpinning a price recovery that’s rescuing producers but vexing consumers.Barely a fifth of the surplus that flooded into the storage tanks of developed economies when oil demand crashed last year remained as of February, according to the International Energy Agency. Since then, the lingering remnants have been whittled away as supplies hoarded at sea plunge and a key depot in South Africa is depleted.The re-balancing comes as OPEC and its allies keep vast swathes of production off-line and a tentative economic recovery rekindles global fuel demand. It’s propping international crude prices near $67 a barrel, a boon for producers yet an increasing concern for motorists and governments wary of inflation.“Commercial oil inventories across the OECD are already back down to their five-year average,” said Ed Morse, head of commodities research at Citigroup Inc. “What’s left of the surplus is almost entirely concentrated in China, which has been building a permanent petroleum reserve.”The process isn’t quite complete. A considerable overhang appears to remain off the coast of China’s Shandong province, though this may have accumulated to feed new refineries, according to consultants IHS Markit Ltd.Working off the remainder of the global excess may take some more time, as OPEC+ is reviving some halted supplies and new virus outbreaks in India and Brazil threaten demand.Still, the end of the glut at least appears to be in sight.Oil inventories in developed economies stood just 57 million barrels above their 2015-2019 average as of February, down from a peak of 249 million in July, the IEA estimates.It’s a stark turnaround from a year ago, when lockdowns crushed world fuel demand by 20% and trading giant Gunvor Group Ltd. fretted that storage space for oil would soon run out.Stockpile SlumpIn the U.S., the inventory pile-up has effectively cleared already.Total stockpiles of crude and products subsided in late February to 1.28 billion barrels -- a level seen before coronavirus erupted -- and continue to hover there, according to the Energy Information Administration. Last week, stockpiles in the East Coast fell to their lowest in at least 30 years.“We’re starting to see refinery runs pick up in the U.S., which will be good for potential crude stock draws,” said Mercedes McKay, a senior analyst at consultants FGE.There have also been declines inside the nation’s Strategic Petroleum Reserve, the warren of salt caverns used to store oil for emergency use. Traders and oil companies were allowed to temporarily park oversupply there by former President Trump, and in recent months have quietly removed about 21 million barrels from the location, according to people familiar with the matter.The oil surplus that gathered on the world’s seas is also diminishing. Ships were turned into makeshift floating depots when onshore facilities grew scarce last year, but the volumes have plunged, according to IHS Markit Ltd.They’ve tumbled about by 27% in the past two weeks to 50.7 million barrels, the lowest in a year, IHS analysts Yen Ling Song and Fotios Katsoulas estimate.A particularly vivid symbol is the draining of crude storage tanks at the logistically-critical Saldanha Bay hub on the west coast of South Africa. It’s a popular location for traders, allowing them the flexibility to quickly send cargoes to different geographical markets.Inventories at the terminal are set to fall to 24.5 million barrels, the lowest in a year, according to ship tracking data monitored by Bloomberg.For the 23-nation OPEC+ coalition led by Saudi Arabia and Russia, the decline is a vindication of the bold strategy they adopted a year ago. The alliance slashed output by 10 million barrels a day last April -- roughly 10% of global supplies -- and is now in the process of carefully restoring some of the halted barrels.The Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries has consistently said its key objective is to normalize swollen inventories, though it’s unclear whether the cartel will open the taps once that’s achieved. In the past, the lure of high prices has prompted the group to keep production tight even after reaching its stockpile target.Mixed BlessingTo consuming nations the great de-stocking is less of a blessing. Drivers in California are already reckoning with paying almost $4 for a gallon of gasoline, data from the AAA auto club show. India, a major importer, has complained about the financial pain of resurgent prices.For better or worse, the re-balancing should continue. As demand picks up further, global inventories will decline at a rate of 2.2 million barrels a day in the second half, propelling Brent crude to $74 a barrel or even higher, Citigroup predicts.“Gasoline sales are ripping in the U.S.,” said Morse. “Demand across all products will hit record levels in the third quarter, pushed up by demand for transport fuels and petrochemical feed-stocks.”(Corrects date range in first chart.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • US STOCKS-Wall St to open flat as earnings roll in; jobless claims fall

    Wall Street's main indexes were set to open flat on Thursday as investors assessed earnings from U.S. airlines and AT&T, while data showed fewer Americans filed fresh claims for unemployment benefits last week. Shares of American Airlines Group Inc and Southwest Airlines Co rose more than 2% each after the two airlines reported a smaller-than-expected quarterly loss.

  • Thai Bonds Turn Around With Demand at Both Ends of Curve

    (Bloomberg) -- There’s a slice of the Thai yield curve for everyone.Local investors are bidding up shorter-dated bonds as the spread of Covid-19 in the country convinces them to seek out the safest assets. Global funds are buying longer maturities after the yield premium over Treasuries improved and on the prospect of baht gains.Demand for both ends of the curve -- along with stabilizing U.S. Treasuries -- has helped Thailand’s debt begin to turn around after a poor start to the year. Benchmark 10-year yields have dropped more than 20 basis points to 1.90% from their peak in March, while five-year yields have declined about the same amount to 1%.“Local investors have been shortening duration due to abundant onshore liquidity and to avoid the risk of mark-to-market losses in the event of rebounding yields,” said Poon Panichpibool, a strategist at Krung Thai Bank Pcl in Bangkok.“Foreigners have been extending duration in April due to attractive Thai spreads over Treasuries, and expectations for baht appreciation as is seen from increasing short dollar calls from research houses,” he said.Thailand reported a record one-day virus tally on Friday, spurring the government to impose additional curbs including bans on some alcohol sales and the closure of schools. The rising case count looks set to delay plans to further reopen the borders to much-needed tourism.Local investors have reacted to climbing cases by shifting funds to shorter-dated government debt and away from company bonds. The spread between an index of corporate bonds over sovereign securities widened to 436 basis points this week, the highest in least 10 years, from around 300 basis points before the pandemic.Longer EndForeigners are more interested in the other end of the curve.The decline in Thai bonds earlier this year saw the extra yield offered by 10-year debt over similar-maturity Treasuries climb to more than 30 basis points, after being almost 40 basis points below them early last year. In contrast, the premium on Indonesian bonds over Treasuries has narrowed in the same period.Two more positive factors are are encouraging both local and foreign investors: the central bank’s management of bond supply and the outlook for inflation. Bank of Thailand has greatly reduced issuance of central bank debt since November to accommodate the government’s larger-than-usual financing needs, DBS Bank Ltd. said in a note.The emergence of the third virus wave is likely to damp inflationary pressures due to declining consumer and business confidence, limits on economic activity and lower labor productivity, said Kobsidthi Silpachai, head of capital market research at Kasikornbank Pcl in Bangkok.Picking the next direction for global markets looks to be getting harder than ever amid uncertainties over the pandemic. Nevertheless, the outlook for Thai bonds has been getting brighter - irrespective of which end of the curve you look at.(Updates with central bank’s debt management strategy in 10th paragraph)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Biden to propose nearly doubling capital gains tax for wealthy: report

    President Joe Biden will propose nearly doubling the capital gains tax rate for wealthy Americans to 39.6%, Bloomberg News reported Thursday. Combined with an existing surtax on investment income, Bloomberg said, that means federal tax rates for investors could be as high as 43.4%. Bloomberg cited people familiar with the proposal. The president is expected to release the proposal next week as part of the tax increases to fund social spending in the forthcoming "American Families Plan," Bloomberg said. U.S. stocks turned lower on the news.