Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates reportedly sells home in Washington in fast deal

Bill Gates reportedly now has one fewer home.

That became the case earlier this month after the Microsoft co-founder reached a deal to sell a 2,430-square-foot house he owned in Medina, Washington, according to Realtor.com.

How much the property ultimately went for is unknown. It was originally put up for sale on March 29 with an asking price of nearly $4.989 million, per the outlet.

Microsoft founder Bill Gates looks on during a visit with Britain's Prime Minister Rishi Sunak to Imperial College University in London on Feb. 15, 2023.

Gates worked with RE/MAX Northwest to sell the house, Fortune reported. RE/MAX’s listing showed a "pending" status for the "mid-century modern" home.

Bill Gates discusses his new book "How to Prevent the Next Pandemic" onstage at 92Y in New York City on May 3, 2022.

The property boasts "spectacular & awe-inspiring 180-degree Lake Washington, Seattle skyline & Olympic mtn views," the listing said.

It sits on a 0.61-acre lot. It also comes with a large deck and zen garden.

The house itself contains four bedrooms and three full bathrooms, according to the listing. It has been equipped with radiant heated floors, too.

The other home Gates owns in Medina remains under his ownership, Realtor.com. It has been referred to as "Xanadu 2.0."

The tech billionaire invested tens of millions of dollars into building that 66,000-square-foot house, FOX Business previously reported.

Bill Gates, co-chairman of the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, appears during the EEI 2023 event in Austin, Texas, on June 12, 2023.

Medina is located in King County, where Microsoft has long had its headquarters.

Gates spent 15 years as the CEO of Microsoft, with his tenure ending in 2000. He exited the tech giant’s board in 2020 to "dedicate more time to his philanthropic priorities including global health, development, education, and his increasing engagement in tackling climate change," Microsoft said at the time.

The tech billionaire still owns roughly 1% of Microsoft shares, according to Bloomberg.





