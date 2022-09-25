U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,693.23
    -64.76 (-1.72%)
     

  • Dow 30

    29,590.41
    -486.27 (-1.62%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,867.93
    -198.88 (-1.80%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,679.59
    -42.72 (-2.48%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    79.43
    -4.06 (-4.86%)
     

  • Gold

    1,651.70
    -29.40 (-1.75%)
     

  • Silver

    18.83
    -0.78 (-3.99%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9693
    -0.0145 (-1.47%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.6970
    -0.0110 (-0.30%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.0857
    -0.0398 (-3.54%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    143.3300
    +0.9950 (+0.70%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,095.94
    +62.61 (+0.33%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    434.61
    -9.92 (-2.23%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,018.60
    -140.92 (-1.97%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,153.83
    -159.30 (-0.58%)
     

Microsoft cofounder Paul Allen's $1 billion art collection, containing more than 150 masterpieces, is heading to auction — take a look at some of the best paintings

Sarah Jackson
·3 min read
side-by-side of Paul Allen and a Georgia O'Keeffe painting of blue and light green flowers
Steve Granitz/WireImage / CHRISTIE'S IMAGES LTD. 2022

  • More than 150 pieces of art owned by late Microsoft cofounder Paul Allen are going up for auction in November.

  • The pieces, spanning 500 years of art history, could raise $1 billion for philanthropic efforts.

  • The artworks come from the likes of van Gogh, O'Keeffe, Monet, Seurat, and more. Take a look at some highlights from Allen's collection below.

A massive art collection from late Microsoft cofounder Paul Allen is hitting the auction block on November 9-10, and it could fetch a combined $1 billion.

Paul Allen billionaire
Paul AllenGetty Images / Steve Granitz

Christie's will be handling the auction of the more than 150 artworks, collectively called "Visionary: The Paul G. Allen Collection," which span more than 500 years of art history. Proceeds from the sale will be "dedicated to philanthropy, pursuant to Mr. Allen's wishes," according to a press release.

Agents at a Christie's auction
Agents at a Christie's auctionDon Emmert/Getty Images

Allen, who was 65 years old and the 27th-richest person in the world at the time of his death in 2018, once said of his love for art: "You have to be doing it because you just love the works...and you know that all these works are going to outlast you. You're only a temporary custodian of them."

paul allen
Mark Wilson/Getty Images

The pieces in the Visionary collection range in price estimates from $1.5 million to upwards of $120 million and come from artists like Vincent van Gogh, Georgia O'Keeffe, Claude Monet, Georges Seurat, and more. Here's a closer look at some of the highlights from Allen's collection:

Auctioneer Christiane Graefin zu Rantzau holds up the gavel as she awaits offers during a Christie's auction of 93 pieces of Swiss art in Zurich, Switzerland.
Reuters/Arnd Wiegmann

Vincent van Gogh, "Verger avec cyprès" - Estimate of more than $100 million

Vincent van Gogh, &quot;Verger avec cyprès&quot;
CHRISTIE'S IMAGES LTD. 2022

Claude Monet, "Waterloo Bridge soleil voilé" - Estimate of more than $60 million

Claude Monet, &quot;Waterloo Bridge soleil voilé&quot;
CHRISTIE'S IMAGES LTD. 2022

Édouard Manet, "Le Grand Canal à Venise" - Estimate of more than $50 million

Manet Édouard, &quot;Le Grand Canal à Venise&quot;
CHRISTIE'S IMAGES LTD. 2022

Paul Gauguin, "Maternité II" - Estimate of more than $90 million

Paul Gauguin, &quot;Maternité II&quot;
CHRISTIE'S IMAGES LTD. 2022

Paul Cézanne, "La Montagne Sainte-Victoire" - Estimate of more than $120 million

Paul Cézanne, &quot;La Montagne Sainte-Victoire&quot;
CHRISTIE'S IMAGES LTD. 2022

Joseph Mallord William Turner, "Depositing of John Bellini's Three Pictures in La Chiesa Redentore, Venice" - Estimate of more than $30 million

Joseph Mallord William Turner, &quot;Depositing of John Bellini's Three Pictures in La Chiesa Redentore, Venice&quot;
CHRISTIE'S IMAGES LTD. 2022

Paul Signac, "Concarneau calme du matin (Opus no. 219, larghetto)" - Estimate of more than $28 million

Paul Signac, &quot;Concarneau calme du matin (Opus no. 219, larghetto)&quot;
CHRISTIE'S IMAGES LTD. 2022

Lucian Freud, "Large Interior, W11 (after Watteau)" - Estimate of more than $75 million

Lucian Freud, &quot;Large Interior, W11 (after Watteau)&quot;
CHRISTIE'S IMAGES LTD. 2022

Louise Bourgeois, "Black Flames" - $1.5 million to $2.5 million

Louise Bourgeois, &quot;Black Flames&quot;
CHRISTIE'S IMAGES LTD. 2022

Georgia O'Keeffe, "White Rose with Larkspur No. 1" - $6 million to $8 million

Georgia O'Keeffe, &quot;White Rose with Larkspur No. 1&quot;
CHRISTIE'S IMAGES LTD. 2022

Agnes Martin, "Untitled" - $4 million to $6 million

Agnes Martin, &quot;Untitled&quot;
CHRISTIE'S IMAGES LTD. 2022

Georges Seurat, "Les Poseuses, Ensemble (Petite version)" - Estimate of more than $100 million

Georges Seurat, &quot;Les Poseuses, Ensemble (Petite version)&quot;
CHRISTIE'S IMAGES LTD. 2022

René Magritte, "La voix du sang" - $12 million to $18 million

René Magritte, &quot;La voix du sang&quot;
CHRISTIE'S IMAGES LTD. 2022

Jasper Johns, "Map" - $5 million to $7 million

Jasper Johns, &quot;Map&quot;
CHRISTIE'S IMAGES LTD. 2022

Jasper Johns, "Small False Start" - Estimate of more than $50 million

Jasper Johns, &quot;Small False Start&quot;
CHRISTIE'S IMAGES LTD. 2022

Francis Bacon, "Three Studies for Self-Portrait" - Estimate of more than $25 million

art in Microsoft founder Paul Allen's collection to be auctioned
CHRISTIE'S IMAGES LTD. 2022

Gustav Klimt, "Birch Forest" - Estimate of more than $90 million

Gustav Klimt, &quot;Birch Forest&quot;
CHRISTIE'S IMAGES LTD. 2022

Jan Brueghel The Younger, "The Five Senses, Taste" (set of five panels) - $4 million to $6 million

Jan Brueghel The Younger, &quot;The Five Senses, Taste&quot;
CHRISTIE'S IMAGES LTD. 2022

Jan Brueghel The Younger, "The Five Senses, Touch" (set of five panels) - $4 million to $6 million

Jan Brueghel The Younger, &quot;The Five Senses, Touch&quot;
CHRISTIE'S IMAGES LTD. 2022

Jan Brueghel The Younger, "The Five Senses, Hearing" (set of five panels) - $4 million to $6 million

Jan Brueghel The Younger, &quot;The Five Senses, Hearing&quot;
CHRISTIE'S IMAGES LTD. 2022

Jan Brueghel The Younger, "The Five Senses, Sight" (set of five panels) - $4 million to $6 million

Jan Brueghel The Younger, &quot;The Five Senses, Sight&quot;
CHRISTIE'S IMAGES LTD. 2022

Jan Brueghel The Younger, "The Five Senses, Smell" (set of five panels) - $4 million to $6 million

Jan Brueghel The Younger, &quot;The Five Senses, Smell&quot;
CHRISTIE'S IMAGES LTD. 2022

Read the original article on Business Insider

Recommended Stories