Microsoft completes its land purchase for future data centers near Foxconn site

Microsoft Corp. has completed its purchase of more than 1,000 acres in Mount Pleasant where it will build data center facilities. Construction has started on one of the buildings.

Microsoft Corp. has completed its purchase of just over 1,000 acres of Racine County farm land that will be developed for data center facilities.

The three transactions totaled nearly $176 million.

The company paid the Village of Mount Pleasant $63.2 million for 400 acres on Braun Road and Durand Avenue, according to newly filed deeds.

Also, Microsoft paid the village $36.5 million for 241 acres on County Highway H.

Finally, the company bought 407 acres on Braun Road and Durand Avenue from Creuziger Farms Inc. for $76 million, according to the deeds posted online Wednesday by the Wisconsin Department of Revenue.

The sales were completed after the Mount Pleasant Village Board and Racine County Board in late November approved the plans.

Microsoft now controls about 2 square miles of the future business park that was created to bring Foxconn International Holdings to Wisconsin.

The land is north and east of Foxconn.

Microsoft's contractor has begun work on the first data center at County Highway KR and 90th Street, and has obtained permits to begin a second building. Two additional buildings are planned.

The revised agreement approved by local officials removes all of Foxconn's obligations related to its initial plan to develop a $10 billion plant for making Generational 10.5 LCD screens, including all references to job creation or maintenance. The project, when it was pitched in 2017, was promised to create 13,000 jobs.

Based on that promise, lawmakers put together a multibillion dollar subsidy package and local government spent millions buying property and preparing it for development.

Today, Foxconn employs about 1,000 people who make servers for data centers and electronic devices for rooftop solar arrays.

Tom Daykin can be emailed at tdaykin@jrn.com and followed on Instagram, X and Facebook.

Subscribe to get the BusinessWatch email newsletter.

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Microsoft buys Milwaukee area land near Foxconn site for data centers