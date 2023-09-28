U.S. markets close in 4 hours 5 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,309.85
    +35.34 (+0.83%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,732.98
    +182.71 (+0.54%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,234.19
    +141.34 (+1.08%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,795.28
    +16.38 (+0.92%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    93.16
    -0.52 (-0.56%)
     

  • Gold

    1,881.70
    -9.20 (-0.49%)
     

  • Silver

    22.78
    +0.06 (+0.25%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0581
    +0.0006 (+0.05%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.6180
    -0.0080 (-0.17%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2222
    +0.0064 (+0.52%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    149.2160
    +0.2170 (+0.15%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    26,962.44
    +716.28 (+2.73%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    578.80
    +14.01 (+2.48%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,601.85
    +8.63 (+0.11%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    31,872.52
    -499.38 (-1.54%)
     

Microsoft Considered Investing Billions in Apple to Compete With Google Search

Dina Bass and Leah Nylen
·1 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Microsoft Corp. weighed investing multiple billions in Apple Inc. in 2016 in order to secure a deal to make its Bing search engine the default on the Safari browser and better compete with Alphabet Inc.’s dominant Google search, a Microsoft vice president testified Thursday in court.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Microsoft Chief Executive Officer Satya Nadella met with Apple CEO Tim Cook as part of the talks, said Jon Tinter, a Microsoft business development vice president who is on the stand during the US Justice Department’s antitrust trial in Washington against Alphabet. Microsoft would have taken a loss on the investment, Tinter said, but it would have bolstered Bing eventually gaining more share and revenue.

(Corrects spelling of Alphabet in first paragraph.)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.