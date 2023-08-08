Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) Outperformed in Q2 on Introducing AI-Powered Technologies

Weitz Investment Management, an investment management firm, released its “Partners III Opportunity Fund” second-quarter 2023 investor letter. A copy of the same can be downloaded here. In the second quarter, the fund’s Institutional Class returned +8.03% compared to an +8.39% return for the Russell 3000 Index. The Fund’s Institutional Class has returned +11.33% year-to-date compared to +16.17% return for the benchmark. In addition, you can check the top 5 holdings of the fund to know its best picks in 2023.

Weitz Partners III Opportunity Fund highlighted stocks like Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) in the second quarter 2023 investor letter. Headquartered in Redmond, Washington, Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) is a multinational software company that develops, and licenses software, services, devices, and solutions. On August 7, 2023, Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) stock closed at $330.11 per share. One-month return of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) was -0.71%, and its shares gained 16.94% of their value over the last 52 weeks. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has a market capitalization of $2.455 trillion.

Weitz Partners III Opportunity Fund made the following comment about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) in its second quarter 2023 investor letter:

"The year-to-date's top contributors Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) and Google parent Alphabet, Inc. (GOOG) (also a top quarterly contributor) have generated an enormous volume of AI-centric headlines. Both are at the vanguard of introducing AI-powered technologies into consumer-facing products, most notably their respective search engines. We trimmed several of the year's winners on strength, including Meta, Microsoft, Alphabet, CoStar Group, Inc. (CSGP), and CarMax."

Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) holds the first position on our list of 30 Most Popular Stocks Among Hedge Funds. As per our database, 289 hedge fund portfolios held Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) at the end of first quarter which was 259 in the previous quarter.

