Bradford Smith, Vice Chair and President of Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT), sold 48,303 shares of the company on February 5, 2024, according to a SEC Filing. The transaction was executed at an average price of $411.39, resulting in a total value of $19,882,992.17.

Microsoft Corp, a global technology company, develops, licenses, and supports a range of software products, services, and devices. The company's offerings include operating systems for computing devices, servers, phones, and other intelligent devices; server applications for distributed computing environments; productivity applications; business solution applications; desktop and server management tools; software development tools; and video games. It also designs and sells hardware, and delivers online advertising to a global audience.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 98,303 shares and has not made any purchases. The recent sale by the insider is part of a trend observed over the past year, where there have been no insider buys and 14 insider sells for Microsoft Corp.

On the date of the insider's recent sale, Microsoft Corp's shares were trading at $411.39, giving the company a market capitalization of $3,012,967.586 billion.

The stock's price-earnings ratio stands at 36.66, which is above the industry median of 26.34 and also above the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

With the current share price of $411.39 and a GuruFocus Value of $364.72, Microsoft Corp has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.13, indicating that the stock is considered Modestly Overvalued according to GuruFocus' valuation.

The GF Value is calculated based on historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor related to the company's past performance, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

Microsoft Corp Vice Chair and President Bradford Smith Sells 48,303 Shares

Microsoft Corp Vice Chair and President Bradford Smith Sells 48,303 Shares

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

This article first appeared on GuruFocus.

