Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) Advanced in Q2 On Better-Than-Expected Quarterly Results

Carillon Tower Advisers, an investment management company, released its “Carillon Eagle Growth & Income Fund” Q2 2023 investor letter. A copy of the same can be downloaded here. The S&P Index closed the quarter with a gain of 8.7%, which made the first half of the year’s return rose 16%. These gains suggest steady growth, but the reality is much more mixed. Macroeconomic fears still exist in the market. In addition, you can check the top 5 holdings of the fund to know its best picks in 2023.

Carillon Eagle Growth & Income Fund highlighted stocks like Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) in the second quarter 2023 investor letter. Headquartered in Redmond, Washington, Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) is a multinational software company that develops, and licenses software, services, devices, and solutions. On September 11, 2023, Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) stock closed at $337.94 per share. One-month return of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) was 5.00%, and its shares gained 34.11% of their value over the last 52 weeks. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has a market capitalization of $2.511 trillion.

Carillon Eagle Growth & Income Fund made the following comment about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) in its Q2 2023 investor letter:

"Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) shares reacted positively to better than expected quarterly results, which were led by strength in the firm’s cloud business. The company provided guidance that cloud growth could come in even stronger during subsequent quarters."

Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) holds the first position on our list of 30 Most Popular Stocks Among Hedge Funds. As per our database, 300 hedge fund portfolios held Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) at the end of second quarter which was 289 in the previous quarter.

