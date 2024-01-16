Microsoft Corporation (MSFT)’s Revenue Grew 12% in Q4

Wedgewood Partners, an investment management company, released its fourth quarter 2023 investor letter. A copy of the same can be downloaded here. In the fourth quarter, Wedgewood Composite’s net return was 11.4% compared to the Standard & Poor’s 11.7%, Russell 1000 Growth Index’s 14.2%, and Russell 1000 Value Index’s 9.5% return for the same period. Year-to-date, the fund returned 29.2% compared to 26.3%, 42.7%, and 11.5%, respectively for the indexes. In addition, you can check the top 5 holdings of the fund to know its best picks in 2023.

Wedgewood Partners featured stocks such as Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) in its Q4 2023 investor letter. Headquartered in Redmond, Washington, Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) is a multinational software company that develops, and licenses software, services, devices, and solutions. On January 12, 2024, Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) stock closed at $388.47 per share. One-month return of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) was 4.79%, and its shares gained 62.38% of their value over the last 52 weeks. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has a market capitalization of $2.887 trillion.

Wedgewood Partners stated the following regarding Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) in its fourth quarter 2023 investor letter:

“Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) was a leading contributor to performance for the quarter. The Company grew revenues +12% with healthy double-digit revenue growth in its core Office 365 and +28% growth in its Azure and other cloud services businesses leading to +25% growth in operating income. Microsoft has generated quite a few headlines related to its AI investments and initiatives, this year. The Company already has a commanding hold on the productivity software market, with the segment reporting almost 50% operating margins last fiscal year, but any new AI features introduced over the course of the year could help solidify that lead.”

Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) is in first position on our list of 30 Most Popular Stocks Among Hedge Funds. As per our database, 306 hedge fund portfolios held Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) at the end of third quarter which was 300 in the previous quarter.

