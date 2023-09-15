Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) Rose on Exceeding Expectations

Diamond Hill Capital, an investment management company, released its “Large Cap Strategy” second-quarter 2023 investor letter. A copy of the same can be downloaded here. In the second quarter, the strategy underperformed the Russell 1000 Index. With the revival of growth and technology stocks, the strategy’s underweight exposure to the sector was a headwind on the relative performance. Technology and communication services holdings of the strategy collectively performed well but did not keep pace with those in the index. It benefited from the strength of investments in the materials and consumer discretionary sectors. The strategy returned 6.04% (net) in the quarter compared to 8.58% for the index. In addition, you can check the top 5 holdings of the strategy to know its best picks in 2023.

Diamond Hill Large Cap Strategy highlighted stocks like Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) in the second quarter 2023 investor letter. Headquartered in Redmond, Washington, Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) is a multinational software company that develops, and licenses software, services, devices, and solutions. On September 14, 2023, Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) stock closed at $338.70 per share. One-month return of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) was 7.02%, and its shares gained 38.39% of their value over the last 52 weeks. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has a market capitalization of $2.516 trillion.

Diamond Hill Large Cap Strategy made the following comment about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) in its Q2 2023 investor letter:

"Also among our leading contributors were software and IT services provider Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) and health care facilities operator HCA Healthcare. Microsoft reported strong quarterly results and provided more favorable than expected commentary on near-term Azure (cloud platform) revenue growth. Investors had become concerned that Azure’s revenue growth could come under increased pressure in a weakening economy, but the combination of quarterly results and commentary about Azure’s future growth trajectory calmed concerns."

Story continues

Image by Tawanda Razika from Pixabay

Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) holds the first position on our list of 30 Most Popular Stocks Among Hedge Funds. As per our database, 300 hedge fund portfolios held Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) at the end of second quarter which was 289 in the previous quarter.

We discussed Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) in another article and shared the list of biggest Web3.0 companies in the world. In addition, please check out our hedge fund investor letters Q2 2023 page for more investor letters from hedge funds and other leading investors.

Suggested Articles:

Disclosure: None. This article is originally published at Insider Monkey.