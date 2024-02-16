What Is Microsoft Corporation's (NASDAQ:MSFT) Share Price Doing?

Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) saw a decent share price growth of 13% on the NASDAQGS over the last few months. The recent jump in the share price has meant that the company is trading around its 52-week high. As a large-cap stock with high coverage by analysts, you could assume any recent changes in the company’s outlook is already priced into the stock. However, could the stock still be trading at a relatively cheap price? Let’s take a look at Microsoft’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if the opportunity still exists.

What's The Opportunity In Microsoft?

According to our valuation model, Microsoft seems to be fairly priced at around 8.3% below our intrinsic value, which means if you buy Microsoft today, you’d be paying a reasonable price for it. And if you believe that the stock is really worth $443.45, then there isn’t much room for the share price grow beyond what it’s currently trading. In addition to this, Microsoft has a low beta, which suggests its share price is less volatile than the wider market.

What kind of growth will Microsoft generate?

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. With profit expected to grow by 50% over the next couple of years, the future seems bright for Microsoft. It looks like higher cash flow is on the cards for the stock, which should feed into a higher share valuation.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? MSFT’s optimistic future growth appears to have been factored into the current share price, with shares trading around its fair value. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the financial strength of the company. Have these factors changed since the last time you looked at the stock? Will you have enough confidence to invest in the company should the price drop below its fair value?

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping tabs on MSFT, now may not be the most advantageous time to buy, given it is trading around its fair value. However, the optimistic prospect is encouraging for the company, which means it’s worth further examining other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

If you want to dive deeper into Microsoft, you'd also look into what risks it is currently facing. Case in point: We've spotted 1 warning sign for Microsoft you should be aware of.

If you are no longer interested in Microsoft, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

