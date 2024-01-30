Microsoft Corporation's (NASDAQ:MSFT) Stock's On An Uptrend: Are Strong Financials Guiding The Market?

Most readers would already be aware that Microsoft's (NASDAQ:MSFT) stock increased significantly by 21% over the past three months. Given that the market rewards strong financials in the long-term, we wonder if that is the case in this instance. In this article, we decided to focus on Microsoft's ROE.

Return on equity or ROE is a key measure used to assess how efficiently a company's management is utilizing the company's capital. In other words, it is a profitability ratio which measures the rate of return on the capital provided by the company's shareholders.

How To Calculate Return On Equity?

The formula for return on equity is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Microsoft is:

35% = US$77b ÷ US$221b (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2023).

The 'return' refers to a company's earnings over the last year. That means that for every $1 worth of shareholders' equity, the company generated $0.35 in profit.

What Is The Relationship Between ROE And Earnings Growth?

Thus far, we have learned that ROE measures how efficiently a company is generating its profits. We now need to evaluate how much profit the company reinvests or "retains" for future growth which then gives us an idea about the growth potential of the company. Assuming all else is equal, companies that have both a higher return on equity and higher profit retention are usually the ones that have a higher growth rate when compared to companies that don't have the same features.

Microsoft's Earnings Growth And 35% ROE

To begin with, Microsoft has a pretty high ROE which is interesting. Second, a comparison with the average ROE reported by the industry of 9.8% also doesn't go unnoticed by us. This likely paved the way for the modest 18% net income growth seen by Microsoft over the past five years.

As a next step, we compared Microsoft's net income growth with the industry and found that the company has a similar growth figure when compared with the industry average growth rate of 17% in the same period.

Earnings growth is an important metric to consider when valuing a stock. The investor should try to establish if the expected growth or decline in earnings, whichever the case may be, is priced in. This then helps them determine if the stock is placed for a bright or bleak future. If you're wondering about Microsoft's's valuation, check out this gauge of its price-to-earnings ratio, as compared to its industry.

Is Microsoft Using Its Retained Earnings Effectively?

Microsoft has a healthy combination of a moderate three-year median payout ratio of 28% (or a retention ratio of 72%) and a respectable amount of growth in earnings as we saw above, meaning that the company has been making efficient use of its profits.

Moreover, Microsoft is determined to keep sharing its profits with shareholders which we infer from its long history of paying a dividend for at least ten years. Based on the latest analysts' estimates, we found that the company's future payout ratio over the next three years is expected to hold steady at 23%. As a result, Microsoft's ROE is not expected to change by much either, which we inferred from the analyst estimate of 30% for future ROE.

Conclusion

In total, we are pretty happy with Microsoft's performance. Specifically, we like that the company is reinvesting a huge chunk of its profits at a high rate of return. This of course has caused the company to see substantial growth in its earnings. With that said, the latest industry analyst forecasts reveal that the company's earnings growth is expected to slow down. To know more about the latest analysts predictions for the company, check out this visualization of analyst forecasts for the company.

