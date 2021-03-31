Microsoft could finally be the king of gaming — if it spends $10 billion on Discord

U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,972.89
    +14.34 (+0.36%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,981.55
    -85.41 (-0.26%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,246.87
    +201.48 (+1.54%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,220.52
    +24.72 (+1.13%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    59.37
    -1.18 (-1.95%)
     

  • Gold

    1,709.00
    +23.00 (+1.36%)
     

  • Silver

    24.44
    +0.31 (+1.28%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1730
    +0.0008 (+0.07%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7460
    +0.0200 (+1.16%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3788
    +0.0047 (+0.34%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.7140
    +0.3610 (+0.33%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    59,157.31
    +70.47 (+0.12%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,198.92
    +15.38 (+1.30%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,713.63
    -58.49 (-0.86%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,178.80
    -253.90 (-0.86%)
     
Wednesday, March 31, 2021

This article was first featured in Yahoo Finance Tech, a weekly newsletter highlighting our original content on the industry. Get it sent directly to your inbox every Wednesday by 4 p.m. ET. Subscribe

Buying Discord could make Microsoft the gaming behemoth it's always wanted to be

Microsoft (MSFT) is considering dropping a cool $10 billion on video game chat app Discord, according to recent reports. If the software giant does take the plunge, it could help Microsoft’s Xbox brand finally overtake arch nemesis Sony in its decades-long fight for gaming supremacy.

With Discord, Microsoft would instantly access insights about the kinds of games people play, not just on its own platform, but on Sony’s (SNE) and Nintendo’s (NTDOY) as well as on mobile devices. That knowledge could help Microsoft develop games that appeal to more people — something it’s been laser-focused on for years. After all, exclusive games that appeal to the masses will lure more players to Xbox over Sony’s console.

What’s more, as a fast-growing social network, Discord would provide Microsoft with a service whose monthly active users doubled in the last year to 140 million. That would go a long way in soothing any hard feelings the company still has after losing its chance to buy TikTok, the social network featuring viral short-form videos.

Microsoft is dead set on taking down Sony

Need proof that Microsoft is serious about taking down Sony? Look no further than its recent $7.5 billion acquisition of ZeniMax and the company's catalogue of blockbuster games including “The Elder Scrolls,” “Fallout,” and “Doom” franchises.

Microsoft has been trying for years to unseat Sony as the king of first-party games, going so far as to snap up 23 different game studios — easily outpacing Sony’s 16 studios.

To be sure, Xbox’s “Halo,” “Gears of War,” and “Forza” franchises have offered plenty of top-notch action. But Sony has countered with “The Last of Us II,” “Ghost of Tsushima,” “Spider-Man: Miles Morales,” and “Horizon: Zero Dawn,” all massive releases for Sony’s PlayStation line.

With Discord, Microsoft would be able to gain tons of insights into what gamers are most interested in playing, as well as an up-and-coming social network. (Image: Discord)
With Discord, Microsoft would be able to gain tons of insights into what gamers are most interested in playing, as well as an up-and-coming social network. (Image: Discord)

Microsoft has also built brand loyalty from customers with incredible deals on its subscription services like Game Pass, which gives users unlimited access to more than 100 games for $9.99 per month. It has admittedly made missteps, like its decision to increase prices on Xbox Live Gold subscriptions, then, after an outcry from gamers, immediately reverse course. But even canceling that price hike shows how much Microsoft wants to win over consumers.

So where does Discord fit in? According to Martin Yang, senior analyst of emerging technologies and services at Oppenheimer, Microsoft could use the information about the kinds of games Discord users play the most to inform the development of titles and features at Microsoft’s first-party studios.

The biggest benefit of Discord is that it allows players on different consoles to chat while playing the same game. Cross-platform gaming, or playing online with a friend who uses a PlayStation, while you use your Xbox, is a relatively new development in gaming. But it’s quickly become a must-have feature for major third-party titles like “Call of Duty” and “Fortnite.”

“In those cross-platform games, Discord, I would say is 90% of the time, the common denominator is the optimal chat solution,” Yang explained. “So this is a very high value for all players across different platforms. And this is really the neutral ground for multiplayer gaming.”

By continuing to offer Discord as a neutral service, Microsoft could engender more good will from gamers while also getting its name in front of PlayStation and Nintendo players.

Discord is a fast-growing social network

Outside of a means to develop first-party games — titles created by console makers’ in-house studios — Discord would provide Microsoft with a hot consumer-facing social network that appeals to younger people. That’s something it doesn’t already have, if you don’t count Microsoft’s LinkedIn, which is more for work than play.

Microsoft has already tried and failed to scoop up a youth-friendly social network. Last year, the tech giant attempted to acquire TikTok’s U.S. operations as part of the Trump administration’s push to force China’s ByteDance to divest itself of that arm of its business. But TikTok rejected Microsoft and opted to move forward with Oracle (ORCL), though that deal fell through when Trump left office.

Microsoft stood to gain a good deal from TikTok by getting its name in front of millions of consumers who may not necessarily use Microsoft products. And while a large number of Discord’s current users likely use Microsoft’s Xbox or play on Windows-based PCs, Discord is quickly expanding beyond just games.

In June, the company changed its motto to “Your Place to Talk” to emphasize its broad appeal. In his 2020 wrap-up post, Discord CEO Jason Citron called out the ways people are now using the app outside of gaming including virtual weddings, social and political organizing, and college clubs.

Discord has grown into its own kind of social networking chat app that could prove incredibly useful for Microsoft. (Image: Discord)
Discord has grown into its own kind of social networking chat app that could prove incredibly useful for Microsoft. (Image: Discord)

With a chance to get in on a still relatively small social network, Microsoft could reinvigorate its consumer recognition for customers who don’t typically use its products — especially those on Apple’s iPhone (AAPL) and Google’s Android (GOOG, GOOGL).

There, of course, is the risk that Microsoft could see the entire $10 billion enterprise turn out to be a dud, like its acquisition of a video game streaming service similar to Amazon’s (AMZN) Twitch, called Beam.

Beam — renamed Mixer — never touched Twitch’s numbers of viewers or streamers, and Microsoft shuttered it in June. Beam’s webpage now redirects to Facebook’s gaming service.

But Discord is a different beast from Mixer; namely, it doesn’t face the kind of competition that Beam had in Twitch. Even with the Discord acquisition, though, Microsoft will still need to keep pushing out new titles if it wants to overtake Sony — which has several hotly anticipated games on the horizon.

At the same time, Microsoft will need to ensure it doesn’t alienate Discord’s users by changing the service too much. If Microsoft can hold onto those loyal users, and create the kinds of games they’ll keep chatting about, then a $10 billion splurge on Discord could be money well spent.

By Daniel Howley, tech editor. Follow him at @DanielHowley

    More and more people, platforms, and artists are jumping on the non-fungible tokens (NFTs) trend, but art collector Avery Andon, founder of ArtGrails, says NFTs are more than a fad. He joined Yahoo Finance Live to discuss ArtGrails exclusive debut of Nicky Diamonds’ NFT—Diamond Supply Co. & Nike Tiffany SB Dunks.

    Dallas Mavericks CEO Cynt Marshall is no stranger to shaking things up in the workplace.

  • Microsoft wins $21.9 billion contract with U.S. Army to supply augmented reality headsets

    Microsoft Corp on Wednesday said it has won a deal to sell the U.S. Army augmented reality headsets based on its HoloLens product and backed by Azure cloud computing services. The contract could be worth up to $21.88 billion over 10 years, a Microsoft spokesman told Reuters. Over the past two years, Microsoft has worked with the Army to on the prototyping phase of what is called the Integrated Visual Augmentation System, or IVAS.

  • Harlem Capital raises $134M for its second fund

    Brandon Bryant, Harlem Capital Partner, joined Yahoo Finance Live to discuss Harlem Capital's latest funding round and the company's plans for its second fund.

  • Stock market news live updates: S&P 500 reaches record high, traders eye Biden's infrastructure proposal

    Stocks were mostly higher on Wednesday as technology stocks recovered losses from Tuesday's session. Traders digested the contours of President Joe Biden's infrastructure proposal, which would include trillions of dollars in government spending as well as new changes to tax policy.

  • Wall Street is pricing in $4 trillion of infrastructure spending. Here are the stocks that could benefit, according to Bank of America.

    Industrials and materials will likely be the biggest beneficiaries of an infrastructure bill, along with U.S. small-caps, say strategists at Bank of America.

  • Dow Jones Edges Higher, But Walgreens Soars 5% On Earnings; Apple Jumps On Upgrade, Boeing Stays In Buy Range

    The Dow Jones couldn't keep up with the Nasdaq indexes in afternoon trading Wednesday, but Dow stocks Walgreens and Apple scored bullish gains.

  • Worksport Is Addressing This Major Challenge In The EV Market

    Without a doubt, there is a lot going on in the electric vehicle industry with headline developments from XPENG (NYSE: XPEV), Fisker Inc. (NYSE: FSR), and General Motors Company (NYSE: GM) with Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) accepting Bitcoins to Nio Inc. (NYSE: NIO) looking to expand their charging infrastructure with Germany's metro, this market is making headlines. Just today, Volkswagen (OTC: VWAGY) US division leaked that it will be rebranding itself "Volkswagen" as it invests heavily in its electric vehicles. In fact, contrary to what some might think, EV players are a diverse bunch. For example, Worksport Ltd (OTC: WKSP), a company known for designing bed tonneaus for pickup trucks, is now also offering a mounting system folding truck bed that can store power through solar panel capabilities. Following its oversubscribed Reg-A public offering, Worksport Ltd. has strategically raised another $3 million through a Private Investment in Public Equity (PIPE). The additional capital, on top of the $4 million raised from its Reg-A, will be allocated toward expanding the company. The capital will boost manufacturing capabilities in Canada, encompassing everything from tooling and equipment to storing inventory. It will also significantly boost marketing & branding efforts to showcase upper echelon products including Worksport's TerraVis™ solar tonneau cover system, its allied TerraVis COR™ mobile energy storage system (ESS), as well as two premium covers that will also be fully manufactured in Canada. "We are looking forward to what the future holds for the company and its shareholders, certainly in the short term and definitely over the long term. We are also extremely excited to showcase a few of our amazing developments in the coming months, as 2021 progresses," said Worksport CEO Steven Rossi. Why Is This News Important? There is currently a strong demand for electric vehicles and the market has become increasingly important for investors. What once was considered more of a luxury market is now mainstream with a variety of options at different price points. Competitors have gone from companies that sell tens of thousands of electric cars a year to startups that have yet to deliver a single-vehicle. However, one of the biggest issues the industry faces is a lack of charging options. Worksport Ltd. aims to help with this issue. The company understands that relying on charging stations or home plug-ins should not be the only option to grow the EV market, and while it is a dream to create a more sustainable industry, we also need to look into our existing environment to offer meaningful solutions. For example, pickup trucks are a preferred option for many in North America. In California alone, there are roughly 4.7 million pickup truck owners. Worksport aims to help these vehicles be a part of the EV revolution in addition to providing more charging options. TerraVis can help to have a sustainable power alternative. It addresses several market needs such as the lack of external charging points from private households as well as cost-efficiency. This product can be very useful for other purposes like electricity outages and emergencies where an alternative electricity source is needed. The market is beyond novel car models and companies like Worksport are a great example of this. https://worksport.com/us/ See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaSOMAÍ Pharmaceuticals Bringing The Future Of European Cannabis MarketThe Alkaline Water Co. Is Climbing The Ranks Of The Beverage Industry© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

    One analyst thinks the company's first-quarter deliveries will be higher than analysts' average forecast.

  • US STOCKS-S&P 500 ends higher, indexes post gains for quarter

    The S&P 500 closed higher on Wednesday, boosted by gains in technology shares, and the three major Wall Street indexes registered their fourth straight quarterly rise. Investors awaited details of President Joe Biden's massive infrastructure plan. The S&P 500 benchmark index came close to hitting 4,000 for the first time as bets on a strong economic rebound helped the market ride out a quarter that invluded a retail trading frenzy, inflation worries, a spike in Treasury yields and a U.S. hedge fund going bust.

  • Microsoft gets contract worth up to $22 billion to outfit U.S. Army with 120,000 AR headsets

    Today, Microsoft announced that it has received a contract to outfit the United States Army with tens of thousands of augmented reality headsets based on the company's HoloLens tech. Microsoft will be fulfilling an order for 120,000 AR headsets for the Army based on their Integrated Visual Augmentation System (IVAS) design. "The program delivers enhanced situational awareness, enabling information sharing and decision-making in a variety of scenarios,"  a blog post from Microsoft's Alex Kipman reads.

  • Stock market news live updates: Stocks dip, with tech shares under more pressure as Treasury yields rise

  • Can Chewy's Earnings Beat Fuel GameStop Stock?

    Chewy Inc (NYSE: CHWY) released its fourth-quarter results on Tuesday which sent the company’s stock soaring nearly 10.5% in the after-hours session, building a possible scenario that the exuberance can extend to GameStop Corporation (NYSE: GME). What Happened: Ryan Cohen-co-founded Chewy reported adjusted earnings per share of 5 cents, which is higher than the 9 cents per share expected loss. The online pet food retailer posted a $2.04 billion revenue in Q4 as against the expected 1.96 billion. Chewy revenue grew 51% over a comparable period year over year. Cohen, who owns a 13% stake in GameStop through RC Ventures, has emerged as a potential game-changer for the video game retailer. This has not gone unnoticed by the Reddit retail investor crowd, which took part in a short squeeze in GameStop shares. Screenshots of posts on Reddit forum r/WallStreetBets View more earnings on CHWY Why It Matters: Last week, GameStop informed the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission that eight of its board members are set to depart the company. The executive exodus comes after the company announced the constitution of a strategic planning and capital allocation committee this month, which will be led by Cohen and include former Chewy executive Kurt Wolf. Rod Alzmann told Benzinga’s Luke Jacboi earlier in the month while referring to the committee that “Chewy-fication [of GameStop] keeps happening.” CNBC “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer said last week that GameStop remains overvalued. “If you buy the stock here, you’re betting that Ryan Cohen’s plan will be wildly successful, which seems like a stretch given that we don’t even know what the plan is yet,” Cramer said. Price Action: Chewy shares soared 10.48% in the after-hours session on Tuesday to $88.80 after closing 1.94% higher at $80.38. On the same day, GameStop shares closed nearly 7.3% higher in the regular session at $194.46 and gained 0.64% in the after-hours trading. See also: How‌ ‌to‌ ‌Buy‌ ‌GameStop‌ ‌(GME)‌ ‌Stock‌ Photo courtesy: EPIC via Wikimedia See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaGameStop Retail Investors Take Archegos Fallout As Opportunity To Hit Back At Wall StreetNokia Can Breathe Sigh Of Relief As Lawsuit Over Defrauding Shareholders Dismissed© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Wall Street Banks Summoned by Regulators Over Hwang’s Blowup

    (Bloomberg) -- Wall Street banks grappling with the implosion of Bill Hwang’s investment firm spent Monday briefing U.S. regulators as Washington starts to dig into one of the biggest fund blowups in years.The Securities and Exchange Commission summoned the banks for hasty meetings on what triggered the forced sale of more than $20 billion of stocks linked to Hwang’s Archegos Capital Management, said people with knowledge of the matter who asked not to be named in discussing private conversations. The calls also involved the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority, with officials quizzing brokerages about any impacts on their operations, potential credit risks and other threats, said one of the people.Hwang’s brokers included Credit Suisse Group AG, Nomura Holdings Inc., Goldman Sachs Group Inc. and Morgan Stanley. The speed at which Archegos ran into trouble and Wall Street’s swiftness in liquidating its positions shocked traders, while prompting a race at U.S. agencies to keep up with events.“We have been monitoring the situation and communicating with market participants since last week,” an SEC spokesperson said in emailed statement. A Finra spokesman declined to comment.The banks either declined to comment or didn’t immediately respond to messages.“This is a challenging time for the family office of Archegos Capital Management, our partners and employees,” Karen Kessler, a spokesperson for the firm, said in an emailed statement. “All plans are being discussed as Mr. Hwang and the team determine the best path forward.”Credit Suisse and Nomura warned investors earlier Monday that they may face “significant” losses after an unnamed U.S. hedge fund client defaulted on margin calls. Goldman told investors and clients that any impact from Archegos is likely to be immaterial, a person familiar with the matter said.Oversight QuestionsThe blowup has prompted questions about oversight, particularly because Archegos amassed tens of billions of dollars in stock bets without disclosing its positions to other market participants.Hwang’s family office did so by entering into derivative transactions with banks that gave him exposure to companies without buying actual shares. He also maximized his wagers by borrowing significants amount of money from his brokers, increasing risks to banks. Among stocks sold starting March 26 were GSX Techedu Inc. and Discovery Inc.The episode has rekindled fears of earlier hedge fund failures that blew holes in lenders’ balance sheets. Still, the industry is arguably much better equipped to handle such meltdowns because of rules implemented after the 2008 financial crisis that forced banks to hold significantly more capital as a buffer against losses.Administration MonitoringThe fallout reached the highest corridors of power in Washington, with White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki telling reporters that the Biden administration was monitoring the situation. She referred specific questions to the SEC.Hwang is no stranger to the Wall Street regulator, which joined prosecutors in accusing him and his former hedge fund, Tiger Asia Management, of insider trading in 2012. In resolving the case, the firm pleaded guilty and paid more than $60 million in penalties. Hwang started Archegos after the SEC barred him from managing money on behalf of clients as part of the settlement.(Updates with comment from Archegos in sixth paragraph)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Black woman lead initiative to raise $100M for Black girls and women in the South

    The Southern Black Girls and Women’s Consortium aims to raise $100 million in the next 10 years. You already know about LaTosha Brown’s work as the co-founder of Black Voters Matter, the Black Voters Matter Fund and Black Voters Matter Capacity Building Institute. The Alabama-born, Georgia-based activist is one of the anchors of the effort that turned Georgia blue this past election cycle, helping the Democrats gain a slim one-vote majority in the Senate with Vice President Kamala Harris‘ tie-breaking vote.

  • Geely Weighs Reviving IPO of $20 Billion Volvo Cars

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s Zhejiang Geely Holding Group Co. is considering reviving plans for an initial public offering of its Volvo Cars unit that could value the business at around $20 billion, people familiar with the matter said.Closely held Geely Holding has been speaking with potential advisers about selling shares in Volvo Cars as soon as this year, the people said, asking not to be identified because the information is private. It is considering potential listing venues including Stockholm and Amsterdam, the people said.Automakers have been searching for ways to fund the enormous investments needed for the seismic shift toward electric vehicles. In February, Geely Holding scrapped plans to merge Volvo Cars with the Chinese group’s publicly traded unit, Geely Automobile Holdings Ltd. It decided instead to bundle the two firms’ powertrain operations into a new company and team up on technology development.Early StageDeliberations are at an early stage, and details such as the potential valuation could change, the people said. A representative for Geely Holding declined to comment. A spokesperson for Volvo Cars said the February agreement “enables both companies to explore respective capital market options to realize shareholder value.”“Volvo Cars will be reviewing various options, which could include plans for a potential IPO and stock market listing,” the spokesperson said. “As yet, no decisions have been taken. Appropriate regulatory disclosures will be made in due course, should they be required.”Geely Holding previously pursued an IPO of Volvo Cars in 2018. It shelved the plans after investors balked at its proposed valuation of as much as $30 billion, people familiar with the matter said at the time.Companies have raised $220 billion from IPOs globally this year, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. That’s up almost sixfold on the first quarter of 2020, when the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic grounded listings.Geely Holding acquired the maker of the XC90 SUV from Ford Motor Co. for $1.8 billion in 2010. The Swedish brand prospered under the new ownership, keeping much of its independence in running global operations. In 2020, Volvo sold more than 660,000 cars, with China as its largest market followed by the U.S., Sweden and Germany.Global TiesAn IPO of Volvo would add to globe-spanning ties and partnerships in vehicle manufacturing of Li Shufu, Geely Holding’s founder and chairman. Li is Daimler AG’s biggest shareholder and owns the second-largest stake in Volvo AB, the Swedish truckmaker, as well as control of sports-car maker Lotus and London’s iconic black cabs.This year alone, Li has forged ties with search-engine heavyweight Baidu Inc., Apple Inc.’s Taiwanese manufacturing partner Foxconn Technology Group and Tencent Holdings Ltd., to keep pace with the quickening shift to electrification and more software in cars. Volvo this month set an ambitious goal to only sell cars powered by a battery from 2030. The pledge, which goes even further than plans announced by Volkswagen AG or BMW AG, puts Volvo on the trajectory of EV-only newcomers. Their soaring valuations -- with China’s NIO Inc. roughly on par with BMW -- have been a wake-up call to longstanding manufacturers.Geely Holding, China’s biggest manufacturer of local-branded conventional automobiles, has also been plowing resources into electric vehicles. Geely and Volvo’s jointly-held brand Lynk & Co. will start shipments to Europe in April of its China-made 01 SUV.Geely also controls electric-vehicle maker Polestar, which is exploring options to go public as soon as this year in the U.S. or Hong Kong, Bloomberg News reported earlier Wednesday.Polestar, which is jointly owned by Volvo and Geely, launched the electric Polestar 2 in 2019 to challenge Tesla Inc.’s Model 3.(Updates with IPO data in seventh paragraph)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Morgan Stanley, ICBC Standard Look to Sell Gupta’s GFG Loan

    (Bloomberg) -- Morgan Stanley and ICBC Standard Bank are looking to dispose of portions of a loan they made to a key unit of Sanjeev Gupta’s GFG Alliance, a sign that lenders may be losing confidence in the embattled metals group.The two banks have started talks with potential buyers of their exposure to debt that financed GFG subsidiary Liberty Industries France’s acquisition of an aluminum smelter from Rio Tinto Plc in 2018, according to people familiar with the matter. The process is at an early stage and may not lead to a sale, they said, asking not to be identified discussing private information.Representatives for GFG, Morgan Stanley and ICBC Standard Bank declined to comment on the transaction.The plant at Dunkirk, northern France, is Europe’s largest aluminum smelter and one of Gupta’s main industrial assets. Commodity trader Trafigura Group participated alongside a syndicate of banks in the $350 million financing.The Dunkirk loan is one of the few credit lines GFG companies raised from lenders other than Greensill Capital.The demise of the trade finance firm earlier this month, which provided around $5 billion to Gupta companies, has left GFG racing to find new backers. However, a sale by lenders of their exposure to hedge funds and distressed-debt investors could complicate talks between GFG and its other creditors.GFG is also negotiating with the French government and lenders over access to a potential loan of about 70 million euros ($82 million) through a state-backed Covid-19 relief program.Gupta’s Aluminum Unit Seeks Support From French GovernmentSeparately, the industrial conglomerate is being investigated by French authorities in relation to the disappearance of a loan provided by Greensill Capital to GFG-owned Liberty Aluminium Poitou, in central France, according to local media. Negotiations with the Spanish government over the takeover of a smelter in the country were put on hold recently over concerns about whether GFG’s aluminum unit had the financial strength to run the plant.Gupta’s Trophy Deal Shows How He Built a Shaky Empire on DebtA Citigroup Inc. subsidiary filed an application to wind up a key GFG commodities-trading unit on behalf of Credit Suisse Group AG late Tuesday, a person familiar with the matter said earlier.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • EU fines Moody's for failing to disclose conflicts of interests

    All the breaches resulted from negligence on the part of the company, the European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA) said, adding that the fine was for five Moody's entities based in France, Germany, Italy, Spain and Britain. ESMA said Moody's had inadequate internal policies and procedures to manage shareholder conflicts of interest. "ESMA found that MIS (Moody's Investors Service) had no intent to infringe the EU regulation and there was no impact on the quality of any ratings," a Moody's spokesperson said in an e-mailed statement to Reuters.

  • Poland's CD Projekt shares tumble as strategy update falls flat

    Shares in Polish video games maker CD Projekt dropped almost 15% to a two-year low on Wednesday after a strategy update aimed at rebuilding investor confidence after a bug-ridden game launch last year backfired. Analysts said the update gave few details on plans beyond 2021, and some were disappointed by changes to the proposed multiplayer version of its flagship Cyberpunk 2077 game. CD Projekt shares, hit by the botched launch of Cyberpunk 2077 last year, were down 14.7% to 185.8 zlotys at 1220 GMT.