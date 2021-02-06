U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,886.83
    +15.09 (+0.39%)
     

  • Dow 30

    31,148.24
    +92.38 (+0.30%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,856.30
    +78.55 (+0.57%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,233.33
    +30.91 (+1.40%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    57.07
    +0.84 (+1.49%)
     

  • Gold

    1,815.20
    +24.00 (+1.34%)
     

  • Silver

    27.03
    +0.80 (+3.05%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.2053
    +0.0087 (+0.72%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.1700
    +0.0310 (+2.72%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3735
    +0.0067 (+0.49%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    105.3800
    -0.1450 (-0.14%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    39,771.09
    +2,284.33 (+6.09%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    784.30
    +18.63 (+2.43%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,489.33
    -14.39 (-0.22%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,779.19
    +437.24 (+1.54%)
     

Microsoft launches a cross-platform password autofill feature

Mariella Moon
·Associate Editor
·2 min read

Microsoft has rolled out a big update for its Authenticator app, which gives it the capability to automatically fill log ins with your usernames and passwords. The tech giant has launched a new autofill feature that works across devices and platforms, and it’s bringing it to iOS and Android devices through its Authenticator app.

That means you’ll be able to access all the credentials you’ve stored on Edge under your Microsoft account on mobile — you just need to go to Authenticator’s Passwords tab and log in first. After Authenticator is done syncing, it’ll offer to autofill your password when you open an app or visit a website, so long as you’ve saved your login for them.

Microsoft has also introduced an autofill extension for Google’s browser, in case you primarily save your passwords on Edge but want to use them on Chrome. The feature works just like Chrome’s built-in autofill feature, and you’ll even be able to edit or delete your logins within Chrome instead of having to go through Edge first. If you’ll recall, the company released a preview of these features back in December, but they’re now officially available.

In addition to launching cross—platform autofill capabilities, Microsoft’s Authenticator update gives the app the power to import passwords from Chrome, some popular password managers and from CSV files. The company says it’s safe to use the app as a password manager of sorts, since Authenticator requires multi-factor authentication. Your credentials will also be encrypted. Further, you’ll have to use your biometric information or type in your PIN first before Authenticator autofills any app or website you visit.

