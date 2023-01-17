U.S. markets close in 37 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,994.61
    -4.48 (-0.11%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,956.01
    -346.60 (-1.01%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,102.85
    +23.69 (+0.21%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,884.76
    -2.27 (-0.12%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    81.13
    +1.27 (+1.59%)
     

  • Gold

    1,912.00
    -9.70 (-0.50%)
     

  • Silver

    24.09
    -0.28 (-1.14%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0794
    -0.0033 (-0.30%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5350
    +0.0240 (+0.68%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2279
    +0.0082 (+0.68%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    128.2410
    -0.2000 (-0.16%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    21,366.10
    +74.53 (+0.35%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    495.95
    +5.10 (+1.04%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,851.03
    -9.04 (-0.12%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,138.68
    +316.36 (+1.23%)
     

Microsoft to Cut Engineering Jobs This Week as Layoffs Go Deeper

Dina Bass
·1 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Microsoft Corp. plans to cut jobs in a number of engineering divisions on Wednesday, according to a person familiar with the matter.

Most Read from Bloomberg

The magnitude of the cuts couldn’t be learned, but the person, who asked not to be identified discussing confidential matters, said the reduction will be significantly larger than other rounds in the past year. Those cuts impacted less than 1% of the software giant’s workforce of more than 200,000.

A representative for Microsoft couldn’t immediately be reached for comment. Sky News earlier reported the company was planning to cut thousands of jobs.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Microsoft to cut thousands of jobs across divisions - reports

    The expected layoffs would be the latest in the U.S. technology sector, where companies including Amazon.com Inc and Meta Platforms Inc have announced retrenchment exercises in response to slowing demand and a worsening global economic outlook. Microsoft's move could indicate that the tech sector may continue to shed jobs. "From a big picture perspective, another pending round of layoffs at Microsoft suggests the environment is not improving, and likely continues to worsen," Morningstar analyst Dan Romanoff said.

  • Three big questions facing tech stocks this earnings season

    Big tech earnings are set to begin in earnest later this week, and one analyst sees three big questions facing the sector.

  • China's 2022 economic growth one of the worst on record, post-pandemic policy faces test

    China's economic growth in 2022 slumped to one of its worst levels in nearly half a century as the fourth quarter was hit hard by strict COVID curbs and a property market slump, raising pressure on policymakers to unveil more stimulus this year. The quarterly growth and some of the December indicators such as retail sales beat market expectations, but analysts noted the overall economic impulse across China remained weak and highlighted the challenges facing Beijing after it abruptly lifted its "zero-COVID" policy last month. Gross domestic product (GDP) grew 2.9% in October-December from a year earlier, data from the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) showed on Tuesday, slower than the third-quarter's 3.9% pace.

  • Microsoft Just Acquired a Chip Design Start-Up. Here's What Semiconductor Investors Need to Know.

    After rumors surfaced that Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) was interested in making a chip design acquisition, the software titan made it official. It is purchasing data center infrastructure start-up Fungible for an undisclosed amount, though the rumor has the final price tag somewhere in the ballpark of $190 million. Most investors are focused on Microsoft's pending takeover of video game developer Activision Blizzard for $69 billion, and its reported talks of making an additional $10 billion investment in ChatGPT parent company OpenAI.

  • Bridgewater’s Prince Says More Jobs Must Vanish to Tame Inflation

    (Bloomberg) -- Bob Prince, who helps manage the world’s largest hedge fund, said we’re seeing the return of the boom-bust cycle and more people need to lose their jobs before inflation will be brought under control. Most Read from BloombergChina’s Population Shrinks for First Time Since 1960s in Seismic ShiftLarry Fink Says ESG Narrative Has Become Ugly, PersonalMicrosoft to Add ChatGPT to Azure Cloud Services ‘Soon’Chief Executives, Economists Brace for Recession as Davos BeginsStocks Turn Lowe

  • Sell Microsoft Stock. The Software Giant Is Facing a Bad Economy, Says Analyst.

    Guggenheim analyst John DiFucci downgraded software giant Microsoft to Sell from Neutral. He cited a deterioration in demand.

  • If You Invested $10,000 in Microsoft in 2003, This Is How Much You Would Have Today

    As much of a blue chip now as it ever was in the past, Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) has continued to reward its long-term shareholders. Despite some recent gloom hovering over it and other tech stocks, Microsoft's share price has generally managed to rise over the years. Let's dial it back to a time when Microsoft, hounded by shareholders for never paying a dividend despite sitting on a monster pile of cash, caved in and declared its first payout in January 2003.

  • Apple debuts MacBook Pro and Mac Mini with new high-powered M2 Pro and M2 Max chips

    Apple debuts MacBook Pro and Mac mini with new high-powered M2 Pro and M2 Max chips

  • Buy Shares of This Supercharged Growth Stock Today to Beat the Market in 2023

    For thousands of years, people have sought to improve their physical appearances with all sorts of aesthetic interventions ranging from the banal to the bizarre. For a much shorter period of time, canny investors have been able to profit by placing their bets on the companies developing the most sophisticated tools and products in the beauty field. Enter InMode (NASDAQ: INMD), a rapidly growing Israeli business that develops fat-liquefying and skin-tightening devices for use by plastic surgeons and medical aestheticians.

  • Would You Still Dare to Invest in Amazon.com (AMZN)?

    Miller Value Partners, an investment management firm, published its “Miller Opportunity Equity” fourth quarter 2022 investor letter – a copy of which can be seen here. A quarterly net increase of 1.85% has been recorded by the fund for the fourth quarter of 2022, below the S&P 500 Index’s 7.56% gain for the same period. […]

  • Microsoft faces EU antitrust warning over Activision deal

    Yahoo Finance's Dan Howley breaks down the latest pushback Microsoft is receiving from regulators and Big Tech competitors over its planned acquisition of Activision Blizzard.

  • Mac Pro: New Apple updates mean that high-end computer stands out among computer line-up

    Value of Apple’s professional computer has seemingly sunk in recent years

  • 12 Best Big Data Stocks To Buy Now

    In this article, we discuss 12 best big data stocks to buy now. If you want to see more stocks in this selection, check out 5 Best Big Data Stocks To Buy Now. According to Fortune Business Insights, the global big data analytics market was valued at $240.56 billion in 2021 and it is forecasted […]

  • Cybersecurity Stocks To Watch As Microsoft Flexes Cloud Platforms

    Cybersecurity stocks have underperformed vs. the S&P 500. But cloud security companies may be better positioned as corporate budgets tighten.

  • Apple unveils host of Macs including new MacBook Pro with faster M2 chips

    Mac Mini receives its first update in years, as high-end MacBook Pros get new professional chips

  • Is Cisco Stock A Buy Or Sell As Product Orders Fall Amid Big Backlog?

    The outlook for CSCO stock depends on trends for cloud computing, plus corporate and telecom networks amid the shift to remote work.

  • Why I Own Autodesk Stock

    Autodesk (NASDAQ: ADSK) has dominated the computer-aided design market, but how long could this continue? Jamie Louko answers that question and explains why he's excited to own this top dog for the long haul.

  • 2 Top Tech Stocks to Buy for the Long Haul

    Market corrections are a painful but inevitable part of the investing cycle. Every bear market has represented an opportunity for patient investors to scoop up great companies on the cheap. Data shows they typically resolve quickly, and throughout history every notable downturn in the broader market has eventually been erased by a bull market rally.

  • Apple AirTags and Bluetooth Trackers Are Officially a Billion-Dollar Industry – Here's What To Know, Trends, and the Best Ways To Invest

    Apple Inc.’s (NASDAQ: AAPL) AirTag might not seem like a big-ticket item, but the company has now sold over $1 billion worth — or about 55 million — of the handy little trackers since launching in April 2021. Tile, Apple’s largest rival in the space, isn’t too far behind, having sold over $800 million worth, or 40 million, of its technology, although over a much longer timeframe. Despite the industry being young and initially appearing to be quite small, it’s actually a fast-growing, billion-dol

  • Apple Rolls Out Latest MacBook Pro With New M2 Chips

    The enhancements enable a more power-efficient performance and battery life, with prices of new MacBook models ranging from $1,999 to $2,499.