Microsoft to Cut Engineering Jobs This Week as Layoffs Go Deeper

(Bloomberg) -- Microsoft Corp. plans to cut jobs in a number of engineering divisions on Wednesday, according to a person familiar with the matter.

Most Read from Bloomberg

The magnitude of the cuts couldn’t be learned, but the person, who asked not to be identified discussing confidential matters, said the reduction will be significantly larger than other rounds in the past year. Those cuts impacted less than 1% of the software giant’s workforce of more than 200,000.

A representative for Microsoft couldn’t immediately be reached for comment. Sky News earlier reported the company was planning to cut thousands of jobs.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.