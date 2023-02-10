U.S. markets open in 7 hours 47 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,087.50
    -4.25 (-0.10%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,707.00
    -27.00 (-0.08%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,405.00
    -20.50 (-0.16%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,919.30
    -1.60 (-0.08%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    77.86
    -0.20 (-0.26%)
     

  • Gold

    1,869.40
    -9.10 (-0.48%)
     

  • Silver

    21.98
    -0.16 (-0.74%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0728
    -0.0015 (-0.14%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.6830
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    20.71
    +1.08 (+5.50%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2105
    -0.0018 (-0.15%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    131.5990
    +0.1610 (+0.12%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    21,875.64
    -735.94 (-3.25%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    501.02
    -18.76 (-3.61%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,911.15
    +25.98 (+0.33%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,670.98
    +86.63 (+0.31%)
     

Microsoft Cuts Jobs in HoloLens, Surface, Xbox as Layoffs Continue

Dina Bass
·2 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Microsoft Corp., implementing the layoff of 10,000 workers announced last month, on Thursday cut jobs in units including Surface devices, HoloLens mixed reality hardware and Xbox, according to people familiar with the matter.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Cuts to much of the HoloLens hardware team throw into question whether the company will produce a third iteration of the goggles outside of a planned version for the US Army, said the people, who declined to be named discussing confidential matters. At the Xbox gaming unit, reductions came in marketing and the Xbox Gaming Ecosystem Group, one of the people said.

Xbox Chief Phil Spencer emailed employees Thursday to let them know about the cuts without detailing what parts of his business were impacted. “I encourage everyone to take the time and space necessary to process these changes and support your colleagues,” Spencer wrote in the email, which was seen by Bloomberg.

Microsoft declined to comment on the cuts, but said it remains committed to the mixed reality space and the current HoloLens 2 version. “While we don’t comment on specific staffing details, we can share there are no changes to HoloLens 2 and our commitment to mixed reality,” the company said in an emailed statement that pointed to a blog post from last week about its commitment.

A total of 617 workers were laid off in the Seattle area, according to a notice filed with the state.

Microsoft said last month it plans to cut 10,000 jobs, or about 5% of its workforce, over the course of this quarter. It took a $1.2 billion charge against earnings for last quarter — $800 million of it related to the job cuts and the rest related “changes to our hardware portfolio” and the cost of consolidating real estate leases. The company hasn’t given details about the hardware changes or where specifically the cuts have occurred.

Reductions last month hit the video-game studio that makes Microsoft’s Halo games and other workers in the mixed reality group including some of the team working on the version of HoloLens for the US Army. Microsoft won’t be getting more orders for its combat goggles anytime soon after Congress last month rejected the Army’s request for $400 million to buy as many as 6,900 of them in the current fiscal year. Without a massive order from the Army, the HoloLens hardware business’s future may be in doubt due to lack of enough significant customers, one of the people said.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Deutsche Bank Defies Treasury Bulls by Calling Yields at 4.20%

    (Bloomberg) -- Benchmark US Treasury yields could rise to 4.20% as the economy recovers from a slowdown by the end of the year, according to Deutsche Bank AG’s private banking arm. Most Read from BloombergRussia Blames US for Nord Stream Blasts, Threatens ConsequencesCommodity Trader Trafigura Faces $577 Million Loss After Uncovering Nickel FraudUS Makes Case That Chinese Balloon Was Part of Spying ProgramUS Takes Custody of Venezuela Embassy in Wake of Guaidó VoteChina Balloon Had Western-Made

  • Exclusive-Intel weighs boost to investment in Vietnam chip packaging plant -sources

    HANOI (Reuters) -Intel Corp is considering a significant increase in its existing $1.5-billion investment in Vietnam to expand its chip testing and packaging plant in the Southeast Asian nation, two sources familiar with the matter told Reuters. The possible move, which one source said could be worth about $1 billion, would signal a growing role for Vietnam in the global supply chain for semiconductors, as companies push to cut reliance on China and Taiwan because of political risks and trade tension with the United States. One of the sources said the investment was likely to be made "over the future years" and could be even bigger than $1 billion, while the second person said Intel was also weighing alternative investment in Singapore and Malaysia, which may be preferred to Vietnam.

  • Wait, layoffs and job growth? What's going on with the economy and is recession still coming?

    Mixed signals — including layoffs, strong job growth and lingering inflation — have clouded the U.S. economic outlook.

  • The Google-Microsoft AI tussle could be a windfall for Apple

    The new AI arms race will first play out on all-too-familiar battlefields: the world’s favorite search engines.

  • In Tech, Layoffs Are Old News (There's a New Kid on the Block)

    Last year the tech sector cut nearly 100,000 jobs. The pace has accelerated this year -- but investor attention has turned to the Next Big Tech.

  • BTS’s Agency Jumps Into Battle Between Kakao, Godfather of K-pop

    (Bloomberg) -- Hybe Co., manager of the South Korean sensation BTS, is jumping into the middle of a messy corporate battle, allying with the godfather of K-pop to hinder technology giant Kakao Corp.’s foray into the entertainment arena.Most Read from BloombergRussia Blames US for Nord Stream Blasts, Threatens ConsequencesCommodity Trader Trafigura Faces $577 Million Loss After Uncovering Nickel FraudUS Makes Case That Chinese Balloon Was Part of Spying ProgramUS Takes Custody of Venezuela Embass

  • ChatGPT’s founder aims jab at ‘lethargic’ Google as the tech giant’s AI war with Microsoft heats up

    Sam Altman was bullish about the “fabulous” opportunities the joint venture with Microsoft presented.

  • Britain takes aim at Microsoft's $69 billion 'Call of Duty' deal

    Britain placed another hurdle in the way of Microsoft's $69-billion mega purchase of "Call of Duty" maker Activision Blizzard, saying it could harm gamers by weakening the rivalry between Xbox and Sony's PlayStation. The Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) said on Wednesday the biggest-ever deal in gaming, announced a year ago, could result in higher prices, fewer choices and less innovation for millions of players, as well as stifling competition in cloud gaming. It said Activision's flagship "Call of Duty" franchise was important in driving competition between consoles, and Microsoft could benefit by making the game exclusive to Xbox, or only available on PlayStation under materially worse conditions.

  • ‘AI is a serious contender’: Morgan Stanley says ‘something suggests’ the ChatGPT mania isn’t another investment fad

    Morgan Stanley says investors’ latest obsession is here to stay. “The AI hype is worth considering seriously.”

  • When Will Tesla Stock Give Us a Dip to Buy? The Chart Holds Clues.

    Tesla stock has been roaring, doubling off the January low. Here are the support levels to watch now.

  • We asked ChatGPT which jobs it thinks it will replace—and it’s not good news for data entry professionals or reporters

    The bot said jobs have already been lost to A.I. and that trend will continue -but ChatGPT does think it will have a "net positive" impact on employment.

  • HSBC Is Betting Big on India's $400 Billion Pile of Wealth

    (Bloomberg) -- “Roaring with national pride. Soaring with global dreams,” blared the HSBC Holdings Plc ad outside an upscale Mumbai suburb in December. The 122-foot billboard displayed a tiger stalking over the British bank’s hexagonal red logo — a not-too-subtle signal of its ambitions to dominate the financial industry of what’s by some estimates now the world’s most populous country.Most Read from BloombergRussia Blames US for Nord Stream Blasts, Threatens ConsequencesCommodity Trader Trafigu

  • Chinese state media, AI companies warn of risks in ChatGPT stock frenzy

    SHANGHAI (Reuters) -Chinese state media on Thursday cautioned against risks in chasing local ChatGPT-concept stocks, while domestic artificial intelligence (AI) companies urged investors to be rational after their soaring share prices caught regulators' attention. ChatGPT, a chatbot developed by U.S. firm OpenAI and backed by Microsoft Corp, gives strikingly human-like responses to user queries. Frenzy around the technology launched at November-end has seen shares of Beijing Haitian Ruisheng Science Technology Ltd soar 217% this year.

  • Yahoo Will Eliminate 1,000 Jobs in Latest Tech Workforce Cuts

    (Bloomberg) -- Yahoo Inc. will eliminate about 1,000 jobs beginning this week, or roughly 12% of its employees, the first round of cuts in a larger plan to restructure its advertising tech division amid a wave of layoffs in the industry.Most Read from BloombergRussia Blames US for Nord Stream Blasts, Threatens ConsequencesCommodity Trader Trafigura Faces $577 Million Loss After Uncovering Nickel FraudUS Makes Case That Chinese Balloon Was Part of Spying ProgramUS Takes Custody of Venezuela Embas

  • Why Google's AI rollout cost shareholders more than $100 billion

    Google unveiled its latest AI-focused product features on Wednesday, but concerns over the innovations actually unveiled have seen billions come off the company's market value.

  • A robot’s $100 billion error: Alphabet shares tank after its ChatGPT rival makes a mistake in its very first ad

    It looks like Google’s new chatbot to challenge ChatGPT and OpenAI still needs a lot of work.

  • I've Got a Question for ChatGPT: Who Wins, Microsoft or Alphabet?

    For the first time in memory, Google's search dominance is facing a legitimate threat. Let's see what that means.

  • ChatGPT Clones Are Preparing to Take Over China

    Baidu and Alibaba are both jumping on the advanced-chatbot bandwagon. The technology could be a big deal in China—but that comes with its own dangers.

  • Ernie Bot, Bard, Others Square Off Against ChatGPT as AI Race Heats Up

    ETF investors may want to revisit AI-driven funds such as BOTZ, LRNZ.

  • STMicroelectronics Taps Synopsys' AI Chips For Cloud Scaling

    Synopsys, Inc (NASDAQ: SNPS) reached scale for AI-driven chip designs as major semiconductor customers registered the first 100 commercial tape-outs with the company's autonomous design system. Synopsys' recent customers, including STMicroelectronics NV (NYSE: STM) and SK Hynix Inc (OTC: HXSCL), saw significant productivity and a PPA uplift. The companies charted a new design course using reinforcement learning-enabled design tools on the cloud and on-premise. STMicroelectronics taped-out using