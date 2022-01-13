U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,707.00
    -9.25 (-0.20%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    36,115.00
    -45.00 (-0.12%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,834.75
    -52.50 (-0.33%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,168.80
    -4.30 (-0.20%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    82.51
    -0.13 (-0.16%)
     

  • Gold

    1,825.20
    -2.10 (-0.11%)
     

  • Silver

    23.23
    +0.02 (+0.10%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1443
    -0.0003 (-0.02%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7250
    -0.0210 (-1.20%)
     

  • Vix

    17.62
    -0.79 (-4.29%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3713
    +0.0007 (+0.05%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.5470
    -0.1190 (-0.10%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    43,519.02
    +938.34 (+2.20%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,039.94
    +25.61 (+2.52%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,551.72
    +60.35 (+0.81%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,517.94
    -247.72 (-0.86%)
     

New Microsoft data reveals the state of frontline workers in Asia

·5 min read

  • Released report reveals trends that businesses need to address to align business outcomes with employee well-being and growth, amid economic and pandemic uncertainty.

  • Microsoft announced new joint offerings with industry partners as well as capabilities specifically to empower frontline workers.

SINGAPORE, Jan. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Microsoft Corp. released a Work Trend Index Special Report, "Technology Can Help Unlock a New Future for Frontline Workers," and announced new features in Microsoft Teams and Microsoft Viva designed to serve millions of frontline workers.

The 2 billion frontline workers worldwide represent 80% of the global workforce, with 88% of organizations employing people in frontline roles. Increasingly, companies are investing in digital tools for frontline workers to modernize workflows, enhance job performance, and improve workplace culture and communication. Microsoft has seen 400% growth in monthly active usage of its Teams collaboration platform among frontline workers since March 2020.

The Work Trend Index report reveals key insights that impact nearly every segment of the workforce:

  • A culture of caring is the new currency on the frontline: 76% of workers feel bonded to each other, yet over 60% say their company should better prioritize culture and communication from the top. In addition, 51% of those in nonmanagement positions on the frontline don't feel valued as employees – in Australia, India and Japan, this figure is 52%, 23% and 75% respectively.

  • Frontline workers are at an inflection point: Amid the Great Reshuffle, frontline workers cite better pay and benefits, work-life balance, and flexibility as reasons for considering a job change. Skills development is also an important factor for frontline workers in India.

  • Optimism for tech is high: 63% of frontline workers are excited about the job opportunities tech creates and tech ranks third on the list of factors workers say could help reduce workplace stress. In Asia:

  • There's an opportunity to bridge the tech and training gap: 46% of frontline workers feel pressure to adapt to new tech or fear losing their jobs — but 55% say they've had to learn new tech on the fly, with no formal training or practice. In Asia, this number is 51% for Australia, 56% for India, and 66% for Japan.

Today, the company is introducing new joint offerings with industry partners as well as capabilities specifically designed to support frontline workers in Teams and Viva, Microsoft's employee experience platform introduced in early 2021.

  • Microsoft is deepening its strategic relationship with Zebra Technologies Corp., a world leader in innovative digital solutions, including software and hardware such as rugged Android mobile computers for the frontline workforce. The two companies are delivering the Teams Walkie Talkie app on a wide range of Zebra mobile computers, including a dedicated push-to-talk (PTT) button to access Teams Walkie Talkie functionality on Zebra devices. In addition, Teams Walkie Talkie digital PTT is now available on all iOS mobile devices in addition to Android.

  • Microsoft is enhancing Teams' integration with Zebra Reflexis™, which connects the Reflexis Workforce Management solutions with the Shifts application in Teams. This new integration streamlines shift scheduling and time off requests in Teams, making them easy for managers to approve.

  • Scheduled queuing for virtual appointments are now available in Teams, providing one location for real-time updates on wait times, missed appointments and staffing delays to create a transparent and stress-free experience for customers and patients.

  • The Viva Connections app in Microsoft Teams links frontline workers to company culture, resources and tools, news and employee resource groups in the flow of work. Integrations with strategic partners such as Workday and Espressive make accessing important resources easier and put actions like payroll and HR resources in one location.

  • The Viva Learning app enables frontline employees to discover, share and track learning content right from Microsoft Teams — making it easier for a company's entire workforce to stay up to date on required and recommended training. New updates make it easier to assign learning from partner solutions like SAP SuccessFactors, Cornerstone OnDemand and Saba Cloud. And partnerships with learning providers like EdCast and OpenSesame enable an extensive content library to help frontline workers upskill and train with relevant learning content in the flow of work.

  • For IT, improved device management helps ensure that misplaced shared devices can be easily secured and located.

"It's no secret that the pandemic is reshaping work for all workers, and at a faster pace than we have ever seen," said Emma Williams, corporate vice president, Microsoft. "Empowering frontline workers remains essential for digital transformation. Together with our partners, we're equipping frontline workers with tools that allow them to stay connected with their team and company leadership while concentrating on the customer or job at hand. If done well, we believe technology can modernize workflows and enhance job performance while also improving workplace culture and communication."

In addition, on Feb. 1, Microsoft Cloud for Retail will be generally available. Microsoft Cloud for Retail accelerates business growth by providing trusted retail industry solutions that integrate with retailers' existing systems. It starts by unifying disparate data sources across the end-to-end shopper journey, allowing retailers to maximize the value of their data, resulting in one holistic view of the consumer. Once connected, data and AI help retailers better understand and elevate the consumer shopping experience. In providing more relevant and streamlined experiences throughout the retail value chain, retailers can build a real-time sustainable supply chain. The solution also includes the Teams and Viva capabilities announced today, all working toward empowering store associates.

To learn more, visit the Official Microsoft Blog, Microsoft 365 Blog and the new Work Trend Index report.

About Microsoft

Microsoft (Nasdaq "MSFT" @microsoft) enables digital transformation for the era of an intelligent cloud and an intelligent edge. Its mission is to empower every person and every organization on the planet to achieve more.

For More Information, Please Contact:

Microsoft Asia

Simran Singh Sethi

Simran.Sethi@microsoft.com

Edelman (Partnering agency for Microsoft Asia)

Tania Valensia

EdelMSWPAsia@edelman.com

SOURCE Microsoft Asia

Recommended Stories

  • Dollar breaks key support, rates outlook seen unchanged by inflation data

    It also fell 0.6% on the yen, dropping through support around 115 to hit 114.38 yen per dollar, a more than two-week low. But the Federal Reserve has already flagged higher rates this year and a shrinking balance sheet to curb it. Fed funds futures have already priced three hikes in 2022 and some dollar longs started bailing out since so much is already priced in.

  • Climate Swings Help Endangered Salmon Return to California Creeks for the First Time in Years

    (Bloomberg) -- Endangered Coho salmon are returning to Marin County, California, creeks this winter where they’ve long been absent, thanks to intense rains that scientists say will become more frequent as the state swings between climate-driven drought and deluge. Most Read from BloombergFrequent Boosters Spur Warning on Immune ResponseCannabis Compounds Prevented Covid Infection in Laboratory StudySay Goodbye to Self-Isolating, WFH Mandates, Mass TestingEurope Slowly Starts to Consider Treating

  • Warren Buffett says these are the best stocks to own when inflation spikes — with consumer prices at a 40-year high, it's time to follow his lead

    The Oracle of Omaha knows how to beat inflation. So ride his coattails.

  • Jamie Dimon Sees ‘Huge Pressure’ on Wages for First Time in His Life

    (Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.Most Read from BloombergCypriot Scientist Says Deltacron Covid Variant Isn’t ErrorSingapore Breaks Down Covid Deaths by Vaccine, With Moderna Seeing Lowest RateWorld’s Biggest Crypto Fortune Began With a Friendly Poker GameHong Kong to Ban Transit Travelers From 150 Countries and TerritoriesStocks Halt Five-Day Rout After Powell’s Remarks: Markets WrapJamie Dimon said that, for the firs

  • Autodesk opened a new S.F. office in May. It's already shutting it.

    Eight months after announcing a new office in the heart of downtown San Francisco, Autodesk Inc. is reversing course. The San Rafael software company (NASDAQ: ADSK) plans to close its new 117,000-square-foot office at 300 Mission St., according to a state regulatory notice last week and a company spokesperson. Autodesk also plans to close a portion of a San Rafael office, located at 3900 Civic Center, the  spokesperson said.

  • As inflation hits 7%, here's a list of industries the Biden administration is targeting

    Inflation has become one of the top economic issues in the U.S., and the Biden administration is acting accordingly with various policy actions.

  • U.S. business fears never ending liability from 'take-home' COVID-19 lawsuits

    As COVID-19 cases surge in the United States, businesses say they fear a California court ruling has increased the likelihood that companies will be sued for infections, even by people who are not employees or customers. The Dec. 21 ruling allowed a wrongful death lawsuit to proceed against See's Candies Inc, owned by Berkshire Hathaway, by the family of Arturo Ek of Los Angeles who died in April 2020 at 72 from COVID-19. See's employed his wife, Matilde Ek, who said she was infected by the coronavirus while working inches apart from sick coworkers, and then her husband caught it from her at home.

  • How Much Your Social Security Benefits Will Be If Your Income Is This Much

    How much will your Social Security benefits be in dollars if you have this much income now, before retirement?

  • Plan for Decades of High Commodity Prices, BlackRock Says

    (Bloomberg) -- Commodities prices may stay high for decades as mining companies struggle to keep up with demand from the energy transition, according to BlackRock Inc.’s Evy Hambro.Most Read from BloombergEurope Slowly Starts to Consider Treating Covid Like the FluCannabis Compounds Prevented Covid Infection in Laboratory StudySay Goodbye to Self-Isolating, WFH Mandates, Mass TestingDjokovic Admits Doing Photo Shoot With Covid, Paperwork ErrorU.S. Inflation Hits 39-Year High of 7%, Sets Stage fo

  • BioMarin CEO: There are biotech companies 'that probably should not be on the market today’

    BioMarin CEO&nbsp;JJ Bienaimé joins Yahoo Finance Live’s Julie Hyman and Anjalee Khemlani to discuss the company's first gene therapy product targeted to patients dealing with hemophilia, the future of biotechnology, biotech stocks, and key takeaways from JPMorgan’s annual health care conference.

  • Four U.S. Oil Stocks In Buy Range As Crude Prices Rise

    Several top U.S. oil stocks are in buy range Wednesday as oil prices rise amid OPEC+ production disruptions.

  • Why You May Need to Save Twice As Much for Retirement As Your Parents

    How much will you need to save before you can retire? It’s a simple question at the root of most people’s plans for their golden years. Answering it, however, can be far more complicated. Using research that reexamined the … Continue reading → The post Why You May Need to Save Twice As Much for Retirement As Your Parents appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Retiring early this year? Look through Affordable Care Act plans now before the deadline Saturday

    Healthcare is one of the largest expenses in retirement, and one of the biggest risks for people who retire before age 65. Retirement Tip of the Week: Before the open enrollment period ends on Jan. 15, peruse Affordable Care Act plans to see which will be best for you in early retirement – even if you don’t need to enroll right now. Nearly 14 million people have signed up for health insurance through the Affordable Care Act, either on the federal exchange, in their state’s exchange or on HealthCare.gov, during this enrollment period, The Wall Street Journal reported.

  • Take-Two Interactive set to acquire Zynga in mobile gaming market expansion

    Yahoo Finance tech reporter Dan Howley explains what to know about Take-Two Interactive's planned acquisition of Farmville creator Zynga.

  • China Gorges On Cheap, Sanctioned Oil From Iran, Venezuela

    (Bloomberg) -- China doubled down on imports of Iranian and Venezuelan crude in 2021, taking the most from the U.S.-sanctioned regimes in three years, as refiners brushed off the risk of penalties to scoop up cheap oil. Most Read from BloombergCypriot Scientist Says Deltacron Covid Variant Isn’t ErrorWorld’s Biggest Crypto Fortune Began With a Friendly Poker GameSingapore Breaks Down Covid Deaths by Vaccine, With Moderna Seeing Lowest RateDip Buyers Drive U.S. Stock Rebound After Selloff: Market

  • Oil rally to continue in 2022 as demand outstrips supply, analysts say

    Oil prices that rallied 50% in 2021 will power further ahead this year, some analysts predict, saying a lack of production capacity and limited investment in the sector could lift crude to $90 or even above $100 a barrel. Though the Omicron coronavirus variant has pushed COVID-19 cases far above peaks hit last year, analysts say oil prices will be supported by the reluctance of many governments to restore the strict restrictions that hammered the global economy when the pandemic took hold in 2020. "Assuming China doesn't suffer a sharp slowdown, that Omicron actually becomes Omi-gone, and with OPEC+’s ability to raise production clearly limited, I see no reason why Brent crude cannot move towards $100 in Q1, possibly sooner," said Jeffrey Halley, senior market analyst at OANDA.

  • Meta-Facebook, Not A So Cool Place To Work Anymore

    The company drops 36 spots on Glassdoor's annual ranking of the best places to work after a wave of controversies and PR crises.

  • These Five States Just Eliminated Income Tax on Military Retirement

    Serving in the military is a hard job, with many service members spending long lengths of time away from their family and putting their lives on the line. There are perks that come with service, though, and five states recently … Continue reading → The post These Five States Just Eliminated Income Tax on Military Retirement appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Prince Andrew case can move forward in spite of Epstein deal, judge rules

    U.S. District Judge Lewis A. Kaplan wrote in an opinion that Andrew's lawyers failed to successfully challenge the constitutionality of the lawsuit Virginia Giuffre filed against the prince in August.

  • Jeld-Wen to add hundreds to local workforce with new Statesville manufacturing facility

    The facility is over 100,000 square feet and was announced last year. It is expected to employ 235 people within five years.