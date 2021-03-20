U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,913.10
    -2.36 (-0.06%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,627.97
    -234.33 (-0.71%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,215.24
    +99.07 (+0.76%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,287.55
    +19.96 (+0.88%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    61.44
    +1.44 (+2.40%)
     

  • Gold

    1,743.90
    +11.40 (+0.66%)
     

  • Silver

    26.33
    -0.02 (-0.06%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1908
    -0.0011 (-0.10%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7320
    +0.0020 (+0.12%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3870
    -0.0060 (-0.43%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    108.9010
    -0.0360 (-0.03%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    59,589.28
    +660.48 (+1.12%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,172.11
    +20.53 (+1.78%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,708.71
    -70.97 (-1.05%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,792.05
    -424.70 (-1.41%)
     

Microsoft Defender will automatically prevent Exchange server exploits

Mariella Moon
·Associate Editor
·1 min read
1 / 2

Microsoft store in midtown Manhattan.

Microsoft has been rolling out one security measure after another ever since it discovered that bad actors have been exploiting four zero—day flaws in Exchange Server. Its latest step is updating the Microsoft Defender Antivirus so that it automatically mitigates CVE-2021-26855, which is the most critical vulnerability among the four. Since it serves as the entry point to be able to exploit the three other flaws, preventing perpetrators from being able to take advantage of it takes priority. Customers don't need to do anything for Defender to start protecting their servers from attackers — that is, other than installing the latest security intelligence update if they don't have automatic updates turned on.

The tech giant warns, however, that this is just an interim mitigation meant to protect customers while they're in the midst of implementing the comprehensive security update for Exchange it released earlier this month. While the original patches could be a bit complicated to deploy, Microsoft has also released a "one-click" mitigation tool for small companies that's relatively easier use. The tool can mitigate against known attacks that exploit CEV-2021-26855, scan Exchange servers and attempt to reverse any changes made by the threats it identifies.

When Microsoft announced the patches for the Exchange vulnerabilities, it said most of the attacks that exploited the flaws were carried out by a Chinese state-sponsored group called Hafnium. It's believed that the group infiltrated at least 30,000 organizations in the US, including police departments, hospitals, government agencies, banks and credit unions. Other groups may have also exploited the vulnerabilities, though, including the ransomware gang that's reportedly holing Acer data hostage for $50 million.

Recommended Stories

  • Twitter creates an entity in Turkey to obey a social media law

    Twitter has set up a legal body in Turkey to comply with a social media law, but there are concerns this might have consequences for privacy and freedom of speech.

  • Acer reportedly hit by $50 million ransomware attack

    The REvil ransomware gang is demanding $50 million from Taiwanese computer manufacturer Acer, according to Bleeping Computer, The Record and other sources, and it may have exploited a Microsoft Exchange vulnerability to gain entry into the company's network.

  • Microsoft updated Windows 10 again to fix printer problems

    An emergency Windows 10 update last week fixed BSOD errors linked to printers, and now a second one addresses missing graphics and logos.

  • Xbox Series X and S owners start testing Dolby Vision HDR for gaming

    Xbox Series X and S owners are reporting that Microsoft has started testing Dolby Vision HDR on the consoles, albeit with limits.

  • Quadruple Witching Moves Jump-Start Stock Market Volume

    (Bloomberg) -- Equity traders who had been frustrated by recent sleepy volumes just got a big liquidity boost.Stock transactions spiked Friday amid a quarterly event colloquially known as quadruple witching, when options and futures on indexes and equities expire. More than 17 billion shares changed hands on exchanges, 20% above the three-month average, as the S&P 500 erased an earlier decline of 0.7% before closing the session with a slight loss.The event usually brings single-day volumes that rank among the highest of the year -- welcome news for investors who need to shuffle big holdings. There was a lot to shuffle. The broad rotation away from stocks that benefited from the pandemic lockdowns to ones that should thrive as the economy bounces back means that exchange-traded funds and quant traders might have been forced to dramatically switch positions.Quadruple witching arrived in the wake of tepid trading, with an average 12 billion shares changing hands in the first four days this week, the slowest since December. The light volume had reflected investor hesitation to place big bets around Wednesday’s Federal Reserve Open Market Committee’s policy announcement and also came as rising yields were wreaking havoc on risky bets, from unprofitable technology firms to newly minted stocks.Sentiment is “neurotic but net bullish, especially after such an important FOMC meeting,” said Michael Purves, chief executive officer at Tallbacken Capital Advisors. “Sometimes it takes the market a bit of time to get strong conviction one way or the other.”Investors started to reassess equity risks as 10-year Treasury yields marched above 1.7%, the highest in more than a year. While the S&P 500 reached an all-time high this month, boosted by economically-sensitive companies like banks, the benchmark has yet to break the 4,000 mark.Partly driven by a retail-driven rush for call contracts to chase winners, the size of option expiration this time was by some measure unprecedented. The notional value of single-stock options that were set to expire Friday totaled $655 billion, the largest non-January expiry and the third-largest on record, according to data compiled by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.As usual, quadruple witching coincided with a rebalancing of benchmarks such as the S&P 500 Index, another event that typically sparks trading. According to an estimate from Howard Silverblatt, senior index analyst at S&P 500, the rebalance in the index alone could force $30 billion of stock trades.While trading activity rose Friday, the impact of quadruple witching on the market’s overall direction is not easy to predict. If volume is any guide, its near-term fate is nothing more than a coin toss.During the past 25 years, stock volume during option expiration weeks tended to be 5% higher than the 50-day average, Sundial Capital Research’s Jason Goepfert found. But this week through Thursday, trading was running about 13% below the average. Similar quiet weeks ahead of option expiration have resulted in the S&P 500 rising 52% of the time in the following week, his study shows.Read more: How Many Witches Are Beguiling Stocks Today? It’s Just a TrioAnother way to examine the event is through the lens of options dealers, who typically need to hedge their positions by buying or selling underlying stocks. Their holdings are often scrutinized, since “long gamma” indicates they’re pushing against the prevailing market trend while “short gamma” points to a tendency to go with it.Heading into Friday, dealers held $4.9 billion worth of long gamma exposure for the S&P 500 to stay at 3,950, a level that could act as a “rubber-band” for the market, according to Charlie McElligott, a cross-asset strategist at Nomura Securities. With a significant amount of hedging positions trimmed after Friday, it could set the stage for the index to move in a wider price range, he said.McElligott said investors should take advantage of any pullback to add positions, especially as rising yields keep hammering the market. The economic reopening will gather pace in coming months, helping propel the S&P 500 to another level where dealers appear to have big exposure: 4,000, he added.That “feels like a ‘round number’ inevitability,” McElligott wrote in a note. “So I’ll keep pounding the table on scooping equities’ upside.”(Updates for Friday volume in second paragraph, chart)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Hotels Show Signs of Life With Long-Awaited Rebound in Sight

    (Bloomberg) -- After the hotel industry’s worst year on record, a long-awaited recovery is finally approaching.Occupancy rates at U.S. hotels reached 52% last week, the highest since lockdowns began, according to lodging-data provider STR. Shares of lodging companies are surging on the prospect that a rebound is at hand, while companies such as Blackstone Group Inc. are making high-profile deals in the industry.Investors are betting that the combination of vaccines and stimulus checks will unleash a travel boom as Americans bust out of their houses to make up for lost vacations. Airline stocks rallied this week as executives said bookings are improving. Hotel owners who’ve confronted months of closures and mass layoffs are now preparing for the prospect of a surge in demand, even as much of the expected rebound remains a ways off.“It’s like we’re a sailing boat in the middle of the Atlantic Ocean,” said Colin Reed, chief executive officer of Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc. “The good news is the breeze is blowing in the right direction. But we haven’t yet felt the massive breeze that’s going to take us back to where we were 12 or 18 months ago.”Not many companies were set up worse for a pandemic than Ryman, a real estate investment trust that owns big-box hotels and live music venues in Nashville, Tennessee. Both of those businssess were slammed as trade groups and bachelorette parties canceled trips to the home of country music, as well as to other cities where the company operates.Now groups are rebooking events and local governments are loosening restrictions on music venues and meeting places. Cost-cutting efforts designed to help Ryman survive the pandemic should lead to better margins when the business bounces back. There are other small positives to arise from the calamity: The company brought its concert venues online and will probably continue to make money streaming events at the Grand Ole Opry and Ryman Auditorium once things return to normal, Reed said.Investors have noticed, with shares climbing about 20% since the start of the year and more than tripling over the past 12 months. That puts Ryman’s rebound among the best for publicly traded U.S. hotel owners. A Bloomberg index of lodging REITs has jumped 27% over the last three months.Growing confidence in a lodging recovery has also helped spur acquisitions. Blackstone and Starwood Capital Group said on March 15 that they were teaming up to take Extended Stay America Inc. private in a $6 billion deal, the largest hotel-industry transaction since the crisis took hold.It followed an announcement last week from Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. that it was acquiring a timeshare competitor from Apollo Global Management Inc. in a stock deal with an equity value of $1.4 billion.Slow ComebackOptimism for the industry comes with caution. Corporate travel is a long way from coming back, and some hotels are still closed in key markets. New York had a 47% lodging occupancy rate last week, according to STR, but that figure excludes shuttered properties. When closed hotels are accounted for, the occupancy rate was 30%, about a third of what it would be in a typical year.And REIT stocks may be overheated considering some of the lasting damage the virus has wrought on the property market, according to a report this week from real estate analytics company Green Street. Hotels could be hurt if the government’s stimulus turns out to bring little more than a “sugar high,” the firm said.“Signs are now appearing that investors may be focusing too much attention on the bright light at the end of the tunnel,” wrote Green Street co-founder Mike Kirby and managing director Peter Rothemund.But for hotel owners, any prospect of rising consumer demand is welcome, and some lodging companies are now scrambling to staff up. Omni Hotels & Resorts, which owns and operates about 60 hotels across the U.S., Mexico and Canada, has outsourced recruiting for the first time in its history, CEO Peter Strebel said in an interview.Omni, which had 22,000 workers pre-pandemic, is currently employing less than half that number. The company has more bookings for summer vacations than it did at the same point in 2019, creating need for more workers.“We’ve had to recruit a lot of new talent,” said Strebel. “Our biggest challenge isn’t going to be business volume, it’s going to be getting our people back.”(Updates with summer bookings volume in the penultimate paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Porsche CEO Says Exploring IPO Could Be ‘Interesting’ Option

    (Bloomberg) -- Porsche AG Chief Executive Officer Oliver Blume signaled he’d be open to considering an initial public offering of the German sports-car maker if parent Volkswagen AG decides to pursue one.“I think Porsche could be an interesting part for thinking about an IPO,” Blume said during a briefing with U.S. reporters, cautioning that a final decision won’t be his to make. “We have to hand it to Volkswagen and they have nothing decided.”Listing the coveted car division has long been touted as a way to bolster VW’s stock-market valuation and help it catch up to the likes of Toyota Motor Corp. or Tesla Inc. VW is speaking with advisers to study the merits of a potential Porsche IPO, Bloomberg News reported last month.Volkswagen CEO Herbert Diess seemed to pour cold water on the idea this week when he said that Europe’s biggest automaker has no “immediate need” to raise funds for its costly push into electric cars, batteries and software. The German manufacturer, which owns 12 automotive brands, generates ample cash to pay for the transition, he said.Porsche has been VW’s shining light during the pandemic. The brand’s deliveries dipped just 3% last year, thanks to robust demand in China, its largest market. That helped the Stuttgart-based manufacturer maintain a double-digit profit margin when many mass-market automakers suffered a dramatic downturn.Porsche Chief Financial Offier Lutz Meschke first raised the benefits of a potential IPO in 2018, saying such a move could unlock value and replicate Ferrari NV’s successful share sale years earlier. The deliberations didn’t gain support from VW at the time.The logic behind a potential IPO remains compelling, Meschke told reporters in a separate briefing Friday. Selling shares in Porsche won’t jeopardize VW’s plans to leverage cost synergies within the group, he said.Rimac CooperationMeschke said he sees “a certain likelihood” for VW’s Bugatti brand to cooperate with Rimac Automobili, the Croatian electric hyper-car maker in which Porsche holds a 24% stake.A tie-up would give Rimac access to Bugatti’s brand, customers and dealership network, while the boutique French outfit would gain a path toward electrification, he said.Porsche is also expanding its lineup of battery-powered cars as it targets half of its sales to be electrified by 2025.The company expects to sell more than 30,000 units of its fully electric Taycan sports car this year after adding the more spacious Cross Turismo version. Porsche shipped about 20,000 Taycan models in 2020.(Updates with CFO comments starting in seventh paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • BOJ Carves Out More Flexibility for Longer Inflation Fight

    (Bloomberg) -- The Bank of Japan unveiled a set of carefully crafted policy tweaks aimed at giving itself more flexibility to keep up its long quest to revive inflation.The bank set out a wider-than-previously-thought movement range for bond yields and scrapped a buying target for stock funds at the end of a three-month policy review.While the currency and bond markets largely took the moves in stride, the BOJ’s decision to focus its purchasing of exchange-traded funds on the wider Topix index drove down shares on the Nikkei 225.Read More: Bank of Japan Brings End to Decade-Long Buying of the Nikkei 225Many of the tweaks will give the BOJ greater scope to buy fewer assets and could be viewed as a stepping back from stimulus, but the central bank characterized the changes as shoring up the effectiveness and sustainability of its measures over the longer run.The BOJ also tried to show its readiness to add stimulus if needed by offering lending incentives that would increase in size if it lowered interest rates.At a press briefing, Governor Haruhiko Kuroda reiterated that the BOJ’s existing framework was the right one for the job of lifting prices in Japan and shouldn’t be written off because the 2% goal has yet to be reached.Kuroda’s task of building more support for his stimulus while avoiding the impression that he’s backpedaling hasn’t been made any easier by global peers that have kept the pedal on stimulus.The European Central Bank last week made clear it plans to buy more bonds and the Federal Reserve on Wednesday projected near-zero rates at least through 2023, despite improved forecasts for inflation, employment and growth.“The BOJ is trying hard to strike a balance on a very tight rope between side effects and the need to continue easing,” said Tetsufumi Yamakawa, head of Japan economic research at Barclays PLC and a former BOJ official. “Even though its easing commitment is clear, by trying to reduce the side effects of stimulus, the BOJ clearly differs from the Fed and the ECB.”While leaving its main policy rates unchanged, the bank said the band around its 10-year bond yield target was around 0.25% either side of zero, according to a statement Friday. Until now the range had been assumed to be around 0.2% based on Kuroda’s comments.What Bloomberg Economics Says...“The new scheme to soften the blow to bank lending from a cut to the negative short-term rate is a step in the right direction in helping banks cope were it to take the rate further down. That said, the BOJ hasn’t demonstrated how negative interest rates are an effective means to boost inflation and the economy.”--Yuki Masujima, economistTo read the full report, click here.Kuroda said the bank had become increasingly concerned about the functioning of the bond market given that yield movements had become much smaller than the BOJ’s range. The bank felt a need to specify where the guardrails were, he said, denying that they’d been widened.“We merely clarified what we’ve already said in the past in slightly broader terms,” Kuroda said.In a lengthy analysis of the impact of interest rate fluctuations on business investment, the BOJ concluded that capital spending is largely unaffected by moves that don’t go beyond 0.5 percentage point. That led Tom Learmouth at Capital Economics to conclude that the bank would widen its band further going ahead, though Kuroda said there were no such plans.The BOJ also ditched its 6 trillion yen ($55 billion) guide for annual purchases of exchange-traded funds, while sticking with an upper limit of 12 trillion yen so it can still step into the market if sentiment takes a turn for the worse. The switch to the broader Topix index was aimed to avoid ownership of too much stock in individual companies, Kuroda said.One casuality of the move was Fast Retailing Co., which has been the largest stock on the Nikkei for the last decade. Shares of the Uniqlo operator tumbled after the announcement.The BOJ’s new lending incentives and a plan to adjust its three-tier reserve system if it cuts its target rates were aimed at changing the perception it cannot lower its negative rate due to the impact it would have on struggling regional banks. Kuroda said the BOJ still hadn’t reached a limit on how low it could go.Utlimately, the scope for ekeing out Friday’s changes owes much to a recent weakening of the yen, as recent jumps in U.S. Treasury yields far outran those in Japan, where they are held down by the central bank. The wider difference in rates contributed to the yen reaching the 109 mark against the dollar compared with a much stronger 102.7 at the start of the year.A weaker yen helps boost the profits of Japan’s exporters while generating some upward pressure on prices via more expensive imports.“The BOJ couldn’t really hope for much better timing,” said Yuichi Kodama, chief economist at Meiji Yasuda Research Institute ahead of Friday’s decision. “The yen isn’t gonna break through the symbolic 100 mark against the dollar, even if the result of the review is seen as backtracking from stimulus.”While the pandemic unleashed a huge wave of central bank and government support for economies, businesses and households, it caught the BOJ already at full stretch after years of stimulus to ignite price growth. The pile of assets accumulated by the BOJ in its inflation fight was already bigger than the world’s third-largest economy when Covid-19 struck.The urgency for the BOJ to create extra breathing space to run stimulus for longer became more apparent at the end of last year as prices fell at the fastest pace in a decade and the bank became the largest holder of Japanese stocks as well as bonds. Extra flexibility created now could also make an eventual tilt toward the exit door from easy money a fraction easier.“The BOJ’s difficult contortions around its policy settings show the broader difficulty of exiting from unconventional policy measures without alarming the market,” said Alvin T. Tan, head of Asia foreign-exchange strategy at RBC Capital Markets in Hong Kong.(Updates with Kuroda’s comments from briefing)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Rallying European Equities Already Catching Up to Forecasts

    (Bloomberg) -- Almost everyone’s a bull on European equities, but much of the optimism may have been played out for now.Strategists on average in a Bloomberg survey see the benchmark Stoxx Europe 600 Index gaining 2.8% by the end of the year, barely higher than predictions from a month ago. They see a 1.3% gain for the Euro Stoxx 50 Index from Wednesday’s close.Europe’s heavy exposure to cheap and cyclical sectors is considered a big plus, given rising bond yields and inflation expectations, especially after the U.S. Federal Reserve pledged this week to remain supportive. But after a strong rally, any delays to the region’s economic recovery may weigh on the prospects for further stock gains.The vaccine rollout has been slow so far in Europe. Italy and several regions of France including the Paris area are back into lockdown and German economic advisers warned this week that 2021 growth may be jeopardized by a renewed spike in infections. The Stoxx 600 fell as much as 0.8% on Friday on worries about inflation and the region’s inoculation delays.But for forecasters such as Deutsche Bank AG, global growth prospects and higher cyclicality mean Europe is still the place to be. Asset allocation strategists including Bankim Chadha and Parag Thatte raised their year-end target on the Stoxx 600 to 465, implying nearly 10% upside, and forecast 59% earnings growth in Europe this year, versus 43% for the S&P 500.“Our forecasts for earnings as well as valuation in Europe are conservative, especially if European data continues to surprise to the upside as it has for the last nine months,” said Thatte, reiterating an overweight stance on Europe over the U.S.For UBS Group AG strategist Nick Nelson, there are attractive stocks in the autos, energy and construction sectors. “The recent U.S. fiscal package and move in bond yields extend the window of opportunity for the value trade,” he said. The strategist has raised his Stoxx 600 target for end-2021 to 470, implying almost 11% upside.Fund managers globally have increased their allocations on value shares while at the same time reducing their exposure to technology, according to Bank of America Corp.’s March survey. A record 52% of investors believe cheaper shares will outperform growth stocks in the next 12 months, the survey showed.The Stoxx 600 has rallied 6.4% this year, outstripping the S&P 500 Index. While the benchmark is still around 2% shy of last year’s record, some pockets may be more vulnerable to bad news. The Stoxx 600 travel and leisure index, up 21% in 2021, trades near a record high even as a lot of uncertainties remain about the summer holiday season.And the path upward may get bumpy as the year progresses. BofA strategists including Sebastian Raedler and Milla Savova expect the Stoxx 600 to rally to 460 by the third quarter, before starting to fade as the macro economic cycle peaks.“Once growth starts to slow from historically-elevated levels and growth momentum turns negative, as we expect, but real bond yields continue moving higher, this would be consistent with a pullback in the Stoxx 600 to 410 by year-end,” Savova said.For tables on the Euro Stoxx 50 and Stoxx 600 polls click here; for a table on the DAX poll click here, for a table on the FTSE 100 poll click here.(Adds Friday’s market move in fourth paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • I’m 64, single, considering retirement after fighting cancer — I have $1.6 million. Should I retire?

    Have a question about your retirement, including where to live? Email us at HelpMeRetire@MarketWatch.com

  • Biden just canceled $1 billion in student loan debt. Are you eligible?

    The administration is providing relief to 72,000 borrowers who said they were defrauded.

  • Cathie Wood’s New Tesla Price Target Is Out. And It’s a Doozy.

    STOCK ALERT ARK Invest founder and (TSLA) bull Cathie Wood has published a new Tesla target price. It’s a doozy. Wood expects Tesla to hit $3,000 a share in 2025. That means Wood expects to earn about 50% a year on average between now and 2025 based on Tesla’s (ticker: TSLA) Friday closing price of $654.

  • He began buying Tesla at just $7.50, and now he’s retiring at 39 years old with $12 million worth — he still refuses to sell a single share

    While just about every financial planner out there continues to espouse the "diversify" mantra, Jason DeBolt, a former Google and current Amazon employee, has taken a decidedly different approach.

  • What Is the Roth IRA 5-Year Rule?

    The Roth IRA 5-year rule applies in three situations and dictates whether withdrawals get dinged with penalties.

  • The new monthly stimulus checks for families: How do you get them, and when?

    President Joe Biden's COVID relief includes regular payments for Americans with kids.

  • J.P. Morgan: 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks to Snap Up

    The ‘corona year’ has brought us confusion: a short, sharp recession last winter; a partial recovery last summer; and a pullback during the ‘second wave’ of COVID-19 in the fall and winter. As the country now heads into its second springtime of the pandemic, JPMorgan equity strategist Dubravko Lakos-Bujas made series of observations on the options facing investors. "We remain of the view that Cyclical stocks continue to lead on the upside as the business cycle strengthens, but also see some broadening out in market participation given the significant de-risking that has occurred within high Growth and expensive Momentum stocks... Growth stocks have also gotten substantially de-risked, de-coupled from Momentum factor, and now appear much less vulnerable (e.g. even to rising bond yields)," Lakos-Bujas noted. In short, the strategist sees opportunity for investors now, as economic growth appears to be grinding back into gear. Turning Lakos-Bujas' outlook into concrete recommendations, JPMorgan analysts are pounding the table on two stocks that look especially compelling. According to these analysts, each name is poised to surge in the 12 months ahead. After running JPM's stock picks through TipRanks’ database, we found out that the rest of the Street is also standing squarely in the bull camp as each boasts a “Strong Buy” analyst consensus. Wheaton Precious Metals (WPM) The mining industry sounds like a good investment – and it frequently is. After all, what could have more cachet than owning a gold mine? The miners have some drawbacks, too: high overhead, unpredictable markets, and unproductive mines, to name just a few. Precious metal streaming companies, like Wheaton, exist to smooth over these bumps (which are sometimes substantial) and bring a level of predictability to metals markets. Streamer companies enter agreements with the mining companies, to buy up some or all production at a pre-determined price. The streamer can then sell the metals at the prevailing market price. Wheaton is one of the world’s largest precious metal streaming companies, with 2020 revenues of $1.09 billion, a company record, and a market cap of $18 billion. In its financial report on 4Q20, the company showed several strong metrics. Operating cash flow hit $208 million for the quarter, and $750 million for the full year. The company, as noted, record annual revenue, and was able to reduce net debt to just $2 million. Moreover, Wheaton raised its quarterly dividend to 13 cents per common share. Solid metal production, ahead of the previously published 2020 guidance, underlay these gains. JPMorgan analyst Tyler Langton likes what he's seeing, noting: “At current metal prices, the company should generate around $1.0 billion of cash flow this year, which we think will be directed at deals and/or its dividend. While the precious metal stocks as a whole have been pressured recently by rising interest rates and falling gold prices, we still see upside in WPM’s stock price even when running a $1,600/oz. gold price through the model…” Langton puts an Overweight (i.e. Buy) rating on WMP shares, and his $58 price target suggests it has room for a 53% upside over the next 12 months. (To watch Langton’s track record, click here) The Strong Buy consensus rating on WPM shows that Wall Street believes this stock is as good as gold. The 12 recent reviews here include 9 to Buy and 3 to Hold. Shares are priced at $40.12, and the $52.45 average target implies an upside of 30%. (See WPM stock analysis on TipRanks) Smartsheet, Inc. (SMAR) Next up is Smartsheet, a SaaS company, which offers cloud-based workspace management and collaboration products. These software products, permitting faster and more efficient remote access teamwork, have an obvious compatibility with the current office-work environment. Smartsheet reported its 4Q21 – and full fiscal-year results – earlier this week, and showed some strong gains on key metrics. For the quarter, revenue was up 40% year-over-year to $109.9 million. The top line was driven by a 49% increase in billings, to $151.2 million, and by a 42% increase in subscription revenue, to $101.1 million. The company had strongly positive cash flow in the quarter, $9.9 million in net free cash flow. This was a strong turnaround from the year-ago quarter, when cash flow was negative. For the full year, the company reported a top line of $385.5 million, up 42% yoy. Again, subscription revenue was particularly pointed out; this metric rose 45% you to $352.8 million. A look at Smartsheet’s recurring revenues will help shed light on the company’s confidence. Smartsheet tracks the annualized contract value (ACV) as a measure of gross income; customers with ACV greater of $5,000 or more grew by 31% yoy; with ACV of $50,000 or more grew by 58% yoy, and with ACV of $100,000 or more grew by 68%. This indicates that Smartsheet can rely on increasingly lucrative recurring revenues going forward. JPM’s 5-star analyst Mark Murphy is impressed with Smartsheet's recent performance, enough to upgrade his stance on the stock from Neutral to Overweight (i.e. Buy). “We have been articulating a thesis that this category of collaborative work management wasn’t an immediate pandemic-response type of purchase, but we had theorized that it could start to gain attention later in the cycle as companies have more time to think about ways to get work done outside of Zoom and as they get more visibility into the distribution of their workforces post-COVID-19…. We continue to believe that Smartsheet faces ample growth opportunities across several vectors and thus carries potential to become part of the enterprise software fabric within organizations,” Murphy commented. Murphy puts an $83 price target on the stock to back his Buy rating, implying an upside of 32% for the next 12 months. (To watch Murphy’s track record, click here) All in all, a total of 8 analysts have weighed in on Smartsheet shares, and their recommendations include 7 Buys against just 1 Hold. This gives the stock a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating. SMAR is selling for $62.86 right now, and its $82 average price target suggest a runway to 30% upside this year. (See SMAR stock analysis on TipRanks) To find good ideas for stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights. Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analysts. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

  • Crypto Mining Stocks Could Keep Beating Bitcoin in ‘Modern-Age Digital Gold Rush’

    Crypto mining stocks could deliver amplified returns during a bitcoin bull market, according to FundStrat research.

  • Attention: Here’s one important tax deadline that has NOT been delayed

    May 17 is the new date to file 2020 income taxes and pay any amount due, but some workers may have to send the IRS money before then.

  • Oil prices climb toward session highs on report of an attack on Saudi oil facility

    Oil futures climbed toward their highest levels of the trading session Friday, buoyed by reports that an oil facility in Saudi Arabia was attacked by drones. Aljazeera reported that Saudi Arabia said drones struck an oil facility in the capital of Riyadh Friday and ignited a fire, though authorities did not name the facility. Tensions in the Middle East have climbed this month. Warplanes from a Saudi-led coalition dropped bombs on Yemen's rebel-held capital Sanaa earlier this month following attacks on Saudi Arabia's oil and military facilities that have been blamed on Iran-backed Houthi rebels. April West Texas Intermediate crude rose $1.10, or 1.8%, to trade at $61.10 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange, while May Brent crude added 94 cents, or 1.5%, to $64.22 a barrel on ICE Futures Europe.

  • Bitcoin Could Boom 430% but Ethereum May Still Steal its Thunder

    Bitcoin believers may have new reason to rejoice following the stimulus checks, but Ethereum has use cases on its side. U.S. President Joe Biden's $1.9 trillion COVID Relief Bill has passed congress and stimulus checks are soon to be distributed. Early signs indicate recipients are ready to buy Bitcoin. A survey by Mizuho Securities showed that out of 235 participants who expect to receive stimulus checks from the COVID Relief Bill, 10% are interested in investing in Bitcoin. It's a small sample size, but according to the survey investing in Bitcoin was a more popular response than investing in traditional stocks. If that kind of runaway popularity doesn't move you in itself, consider that it could translate into $40 billion dollars running like a river directly from Biden's $1.9 trillion stimulus package into Bitcoin. In the same week, Bank of America strategists suggested to Bloomberg that the price of BTC can be moved 1% for just $93 million. Bank of America strategists said in a note to Bloomberg on Wednesday: "Bitcoin is extremely sensitive to increased dollar demand. We estimate a net inflow into Bitcoin of just $93 million would result in price appreciation of 1%, while the similar figure for gold would be closer to $2 billion or 20 times higher. In contrast, the same analysis for the 20-year-plus Treasuries shows that multibillion money flows do not have a significant impact on price, pointing to the much larger and stable nature of the U.S. Treasuries markets," If you take the survey and projections on face value, you could surmise Bitcoin prices will be moved by over 430% by the influx of $40,000,000 flowing in from invested U.S. COVID Relief money. See also: How to Buy Bitcoin (BTC) It seems reasonable to expect the 12 month Bitcoin bull run to continue, making it the crypto success story of 2021, right? DeFi Could Steal Bitcoin's Thunder Before the Bitcoin bull run, DeFi was a strong competitor as the most dominant story in crypto. BTC's new price heights have made the world's most famous cryptocurrency again the center of attention. Bitcoin may always be the star of the cryptoworld and certainly has seen wide popularity and acceptance as a store of value, but Ethereum's fortunes have generally kept pace with and possibly exceeded Bitcoin since the end of last year. Since December 2020, Bitcoin has risen from over $28,000 to more than $58,000 (up roughly 207%). Ethereum has traveled from more than $746 to over $1800 (up roughly %240). This week, Bank of America published a report titled "Bitcoin's Dirty Little Secrets". Excerpts from the report are unflattering to the world's most famous cryptocurrency. Some of the statements coming from the report include: "The main argument for Bitcoin is not diversification, stable returns, or inflation protection, but sheer appreciation..." "There is no good reason to own BTC unless you see prices going up..." And they point out Bitcoin's environmental impact is not desirable, stating: "we calculate that a $1bn dollar inflow into Bitcoin is equal to 1.2mn cars driven over the course of a year or 12.7mn barrels of oil." They go on to extol the virtues of Ethereum, stating in the report: "Bitcoin is the most talked about cryptocurrency but Ethereum [the blockchain] has more features, including being more flexible in its hosting of decentralized finance (DeFi) than the Bitcoin blockchain." "DeFi does, however, show the opportunity which (distributed ledger technology) offers to finance. We believe that one of the best differences against being disintermediated by DeFi would be mainstream finance grasping these opportunities." The Hopes and Fears of DeFi... As a digital currency, Bitcoin is simply designed with a more limited range of use cases compared to Ethereum which has smart contract capabilities. Arguably, Ethereum is the needed sequel to Bitcoin's success. But how will their performances compare in 2021? "Bitcoin is the asset of choice for investors looking for a store of value investment characteristics in the cryptocurrency market. Success then is an ongoing price appreciation for this asset. And appreciate it will as long as investors continue to believe in the future of blockchain and cryptocurrencies. Ethereum, on the other hand, is not only a cryptocurrency. It is a network that supports smart contracts, Dapps (decentralized applications), and Defi (decentralized finance) projects. Investors that are looking to invest in up-and-coming tech should pay extra attention to this crypto asset. Over 41 Billion dollars is currently locked in DeFi projects on Ethereum blockchain compared with 4 Billion only 8 months ago. That's what success continues to look like for Ethereum this year as well -- ongoing expansion and innovation," Tally Greenberg, Head of Business Development at Allnodes said. Phase 0 of Ethereum 2.0 -- known as "Serenity" -- launched on December 1, 2020. The hope for this upgrade to the Ethereum network is meant to address the needs for speed, efficiency, and scalability. "BTC is unlikely to be dethroned as the leading cryptocurrency, but the growth shown on the Ethereum blockchain is hard to bet against. They will naturally be compared 'against' one another although this makes little sense from a functional point of view since each is vying for separate and mutually beneficial use-cases. BTC's 'digital gold' narrative is straightforward which is beneficial for attracting new users who may be intimidated by the apparently more complex and dynamically evolving ETH narrative," Jason Peckham, Analyst at Invictus Capital said. It remains to be seen whether Ethereum 2.0 will handle the need for speed to support the DeFi range of use cases. "To me, Ethereum looks very attractive for long-term purchases, since it has a much greater technical potential for application than Bitcoin. The Ethereum blockchain programmability offers incredible growth opportunities. Bitcoin with its limited emission is rather a tool for saving and paying. Ethereum, in turn, is a tool for real usage of blockchain technology in third-party projects," Dyanis Zabauski, CEO of Coinmatics said. But nevermind the actual real-world uses -- can Ethereum compete with Bitcoin's price performance? "I think it's highly likely that ETH will beat BTC in terms of price performance in 2021... Ethereum has not fully realized the benefit from the growing popularity of DeFi services and NFTs. The exploding NFT market will directly benefit the value of ETH and I think that ETH has room to grow until its price encompasses the current excitement around NFTs," Noam Levenson cryptocurrency writer and founder of Narrow Straight Writing. Some experts point to lagging performance as a reason to keep an eye on Ethereum, as we may see much more movement in 2021. "From a relative performance standpoint, ETH the second-biggest cryptocurrency is lagging Bitcoin up only 20% from it's All-Time Highs vs Bitcoin 175%. In previous cycles, we have seen ETH catch up to BTC growth when BTC begins to correct because the profits taken from BTC are cycled into altcoins. Because ETH is one to two cycles back from BTC in its growth cycle it makes sense that return on the laggard would outperform the larger market cap of BTC from here," Jake Wujastyk Chief Market Analyst at TrendSpider said. Until Ethereum 2.0 is a known quantity, there will be doubts about its ability to meet the already tremendous need for bandwidth to support transactions. "Ethereum might beat Bitcoin in terms of percentage gain this year. So far in 2021, ETH has increased by value by nearly 150%, while bitcoin has gone up around 90%. However, it is unlikely that ETH will take over in terms of market capitalization because bitcoin is the cryptocurrency with the most people behind it in terms of adoption and use. Many view bitcoin as digital gold and major corporations and institutional investors are adding it to their balance sheets. Ethereum is unscalable in its current iteration and acts more as a platform for decentralized applications than a store of value" Ben Weiss, president and COO of CoinFlip said. The launch of an improved Ethereum network is a testament to the strength of the project -- but also represents change. Change conveys risk -- while Bitcoin is simple, immutable, and constantly rising in value. "I am not yet convinced DeFi is as groundbreaking as its followers deem it to be. The idea of yield farming sounds a great deal like smart contract hot potato with investors jumping from project to project, hoping they aren't the last ones to hold the bag," Don Wyper, COO at DigitalMint said. Institutional investors have been key to driving the value of Bitcoin over the past 12 months. Will those same traditional investing giants turn their attention to Ethereum? "Eventually some institutional investors will acquire ETH in order to expand their crypto exposure, while others will trade the recently launched CME ETH futures (interest is still low with volumes 8% of the CME BTC Futures). Others will acquire ETH in order to utilize and experiment with some of the applications, particularly in DeFi. However, I don't see much movement comparable to bitcoin in the near term," Jason Lau, COO at OKCoin said. Conclusion As many respondents pointed out, comparisons between Ethereum and Bitcoin make sense from an investor point of view, but the comparisons don't go much further than that. "BTC and ETH are different: BTC is a currency token while the ETH is a utility token. If mainstream institutional investors get into ETH, it would mean that mainstream institutions validate not only the current value of ETH, but also the Ethereum ecosystem as a whole. We have not seen signs of mainstream institutions being involved in Ethereum's applications. So, in order for institutional investors to get on board, it would take more time and market education throughout 2021 and beyond," Haohan Xu, CEO of Apifiny said It may take a shift in mainstream understanding -- or even a mild learning curve -- to get traditional investors who have tried the familiar Bitcoin to understand the power of DeFi, but it seems the mighty bull run market is raising all ships in the cryptoworld and institutional investors are already getting on board. "Institutional investors are already getting on board with Ethereum. Just recently, Grayscale, the world's largest Crypto asset manager, purchased more Ethereum than Bitcoin for a change. Chinese public firm Meitu also grabbed 15K of Ether not too long ago. Galaxy Digital's ETH funds raised 32 Million in less than a month. The launch of Ethereum Futures on the CME, the launch of Canadian ETH ETFs, and we're just scratching the surface here... I anticipate a further surge of institutional investments in Ethereum. This is just the beginning," Greenberg said. Cover image modified from photo by Mater Miliano from Pixabay See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaNFTs - From Digital Gold to Gold Foil Collectibles© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.