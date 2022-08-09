Microsoft Dynamics team from DXC Technology joins EY

EY expands capabilities in Microsoft Business Applications and connected enterprise solutions

TORONTO, Aug. 9, 2022 /CNW/ - EY Canada announced that a highly skilled team of Microsoft Dynamics professionals from DXC Technology (NYSE: DXC) is joining the firm. The team will help clients modernize and optimize their finance and operations functions, enterprise resource planning and supply chain management by designing, developing and implementing custom solutions using Microsoft technologies.

"I'm pleased to welcome this team of IT experts at a time when digital solutions are the cornerstone of today's working world," explains David McQueen , Consulting Managing Partner at EY Canada. "Together, we'll help Canadian businesses — public and private — implement custom solutions and software applications that help to navigate the future. This is the latest example of how we're investing in technology capabilities to help clients achieve their business goals."

The team's extensive experience with Microsoft Dynamics will deepen the firm's strong existing capabilities and expand the array of solutions EY Canada offers to help companies realize the long-term value of end-to-end, Microsoft-powered digital transformations. As a result, they'll help to embed analytics and AI insights that can improve visibility, agility and decision making, allowing for real-time adjustments to market conditions or customer opportunities.

"This team will work with Microsoft to continue to create new, innovative client experiences, giving them greater visibility and agility to support their decision making with robust analytics and AI-driven insights fuelled by Microsoft Dynamics," says Charles Lamanna, Corporate Vice President, Business Applications & Platform, Microsoft.

Damian Eleftheriou, Partner, Technology Consulting at EY Canada, adds: "Organizations across every sector are exploring new ways to create business value and enable new business models through technology — and the Microsoft technology stack is at the heart of so many of these transformations. By expanding our Microsoft Dynamics teams, and combining their expertise with the full power of EY's capabilities in business transformation and value creation, we're further strengthening the firm's leadership position in this transformative technology."

EY has received 6 Microsoft Advanced Specializations certifications, and it is recognized as a Gold competency partner across Azure, Dynamics 365 and Microsoft 365 clouds focused on multiple technology domains. Globally, EY has supported more than 4,000 clients and executed more than 16,000 projects globally to assist clients in their digital transformations.

To learn more about the EY and Microsoft Alliance, visit: ey.com/en_ca/alliances/microsoft.

