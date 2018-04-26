Microsoft revenue and earnings beat expectations

Microsoft (MSFT) announced its Q3 2018 financial results on Thursday, and they beat expectations.

The tech giant posted earnings of $0.95 per share on $26.8 billion of revenue. Those results beat analyst expectations of $0.85 per share on $25.78 billion revenue.

The stock is slightly lower in after-hours trading.

Microsoft’s intelligent cloud division saw revenue of $7.9 billion, an increase of 17%. Helping to push the segment higher were a 20% increase in server product and cloud services revenue and a 93% increase in Azure revenue growth.

Personal computing segment revenue grew 13% with Windows OEM revenue growing by 4%. Xbox gaming revenue grew by 24% thanks to third-party games titles.

Developing…

More from Dan Howley:

Email Daniel Howley at dhowley@oath.com; follow him on Twitter at @DanielHowley.

Follow Yahoo Finance on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and LinkedIn