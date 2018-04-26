Microsoft revenue and earnings beat expectations

Microsoft (MSFT) announced its Q3 2018 financial results on Thursday, and they beat expectations.
The tech giant posted earnings of $0.95 per share on $26.8 billion of revenue. Those results beat analyst expectations of $0.85 per share on $25.78 billion revenue.
The stock is slightly lower in after-hours trading.
Microsoft’s intelligent cloud division saw revenue of $7.9 billion, an increase of 17%. Helping to push the segment higher were a 20% increase in server product and cloud services revenue and a 93% increase in Azure revenue growth.
Personal computing segment revenue grew 13% with Windows OEM revenue growing by 4%. Xbox gaming revenue grew by 24% thanks to third-party games titles.
Developing…
More from Dan Howley:
- Spotify is making two key upgrades to its free service
- 5 tips for spring cleaning your gadgets
- Chevy will soon let you pay for gas from inside your car
- Apple iPad 6th-generation review: The tablet to buy
- Why your iPhone isn’t ringing and how to fix it
Email Daniel Howley at dhowley@oath.com; follow him on Twitter at @DanielHowley.
Follow Yahoo Finance on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and LinkedIn