U.S. markets close in 3 hours 11 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,166.82
    +42.16 (+1.02%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,010.50
    +279.61 (+0.83%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,018.05
    +160.21 (+1.16%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,247.62
    -0.10 (-0.00%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    63.24
    +0.09 (+0.14%)
     

  • Gold

    1,768.50
    +32.20 (+1.85%)
     

  • Silver

    26.01
    +0.49 (+1.90%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1976
    -0.0007 (-0.06%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5460
    -0.0920 (-5.62%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3788
    +0.0007 (+0.05%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    108.7050
    -0.2220 (-0.20%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    62,894.88
    -5.09 (-0.01%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,380.51
    -0.44 (-0.03%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,983.50
    +43.92 (+0.63%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,642.69
    +21.70 (+0.07%)
     

Microsoft launches Edge Kids Mode, the first kid-friendly version of a major web browser

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Daniel Howley
·Technology Editor
·4 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Microsoft Edge Kids Mode is designed to let kids browse the web safely, without forcing parents to deal with cumbersome parental control software. (Image: Microsoft)
Microsoft Edge Kids Mode is designed to let kids browse the web safely, without forcing parents to deal with cumbersome parental control software. (Image: Microsoft)

Microsoft (MSFT) on Thursday debuted a new kids mode for its Edge web browser, the first such feature from any major browser. The move, the company says, is meant to ensure that parents can let their children jump online without worrying about the kind of content they’ll come across.

Available starting today, Microsoft Edge Kids Mode is designed to prevent kids 12 and under from gaining access to sites and services their parents may find objectionable.

“For U.S. parents with children aged 12 and younger, 58% are concerned with the issues their children face when using digital products and services, and while the majority are aware of parental control solutions, only about half are actually using one today,” Microsoft corporate vice president Liat Ben-Zur said in a statement, citing internal research.

Microsoft Edge Kids Mode is its own version of Edge that features unique home screen designs, and news stories from kid-friendly publications like Animal Planet and Time for Kids. To open kids mode, parents launch Edge on their PC or Mac and select the kids mode button from the profile menu in the top right corner of the screen.

Parents can choose from two versions of kids mode, one for kids ages 5 to 8, the other for kids 9 to 12. The version for kids 5 to 8 is a simplified version of the Edge browser with a unique kid-friendly look, while the version for older kids includes those links to age-appropriate news sites.

To prevent kids from visiting inappropriate websites, Microsoft Edge Kids Mode includes a built-in list of approved sites. Parents can edit those sites to add additional pages, or limit Microsoft’s pre-selected sites.

Part of Microsoft’s plan to keep kids from wanting to leave kids mode is to provide them with customizable home screens, complete with characters from popular Disney (DIS) movies. If a child does try to leave kids mode, however, they’ll find that they need to enter their parents’ passcode.

Tech giants are marketing more products for kids

Microsoft’s Edge Kids Mode comes as more tech companies push tech products to younger users. Google (GOOG, GOOGL), for instance, already offers a version of YouTube for children called, appropriately, YouTube Kids. The service limits the kinds of videos available through automated and human content reviews. It also provides parents with parental controls and screen time options.

Facebook (FB), meanwhile, has its own Messenger Kids service that allows kids under 13, the age limit to join Facebook, to send messages to a list of contacts approved by their parents. More recently, Facebook has been mulling a version of Instagram for kids under 13, though that has received considerable pushback from politicians. On Thursday, a coalition of 35 children’s advocacy and consumer groups called on Facebook to cancel its plans for the service.

Overall, Microsoft Edge Kids Mode looks like it will be less cumbersome than most parental control apps designed to keep kids from accessing adult or otherwise inappropriate content.

The issue, however, is that Edge simply isn’t as popular as Microsoft might otherwise like, meaning that it won’t impact as many children and parents as a similar feature on Google’s Chrome browser would.

Chrome dominates the browser industry with 64% of global market share, according to StatCounter. Edge has just 3.45% of global browser market share.

To make Edge more appealing to consumers, and to ensure that it is compatible with the various millions of websites that have been designed specifically for Chrome, Microsoft designed Edge to run on the same open source Chromium software that powers Chrome.

In fact, if you use Chrome and then switch to Edge, you’ll notice that the apps have an incredibly similar look and feel. Still, it’s been tough for Edge to make any headway in the market.

For Microsoft, the hope is features like kids mode will sway enough consumers to ditch Chrome for Edge. But to do that, Microsoft will have to ensure that Edge takes off not just on desktops, but mobile devices too.

And with Chrome installed on nearly every Android device in the world, and Android the most popular operating system in the world, that could be quite a tall order.

Sign up for Yahoo Finance Tech newsletter

Got a tip? Email Daniel Howley at dhowley@yahoofinance.com over via encrypted mail at danielphowley@protonmail.com, and follow him on Twitter at @DanielHowley.

More from Dan:

Follow Yahoo Finance on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, Flipboard, SmartNews, LinkedIn, YouTube, and reddit. Find live stock market quotes and the latest business and finance newsFor tutorials and information on investing and trading stocks, check out Cashay.

Recommended Stories

  • With flagship electric car, Mercedes takes fight to Tesla

    Daimler AG on Thursday unveiled the electric "sibling" of its flagship Mercedes-Benz S-Class luxury sedan, taking the fight to market-leader Tesla Inc in the battle for market share as electric car sales take off. The EQS is the first in a family of Mercedes-Benz cars built on a dedicated electric vehicle platform built from the ground up. Sales of electric and plug-in hybrid cars in the European Union almost trebled to over 1 million vehicles last year, accounting for more than 10% of overall sales.

  • Apple creates fund for 'working forests' as part of carbon-removal efforts

    Apple Inc has created a $200 million fund to invest in timber-producing forest properties that will be managed to help remove carbon from the atmosphere while also generating a profit, it said on Thursday. Apple last year set out a goal to neutralize its own carbon emissions and those of its suppliers by 2030. It said 75% of the reduction would come from eliminating emissions through steps such as the use of solar energy and the remaining 25% would come from carbon removal efforts.

  • Tech Support: Best software for tax prep

    Yahoo Finance's Dan Howley breaks down the best software for tax prep in this week's Tech Support.

  • Intel faces a costly and uncertain road back to glory, analyst warns of ‘pain’ ahead

    Recent enthusiasm for Intel Corp.'s new chief executive and his ambitious plans to transform the company overlooks the risks and costs associated with the chipmaker's strategy, an analyst argued Thursday.

  • This Is The Ultimate Warren Buffett Stock, But Should You Buy It?

    Berkshire Hathaway is the ultimate Warren Buffett stock. But is it a good buy? Here's what the earnings and chart show for Berkshire stock.

  • Johnson & Johnson vaccine setback sends shares of stay-at-home stocks like Zoom higher

    The stay-at-home stocks quickly came back into favor on news of a setback with Johnson & Johnson's single-dose COVID-19 vaccine.

  • 3 Cheap Tech Stocks to Buy Right Now

    The technology sector experienced fast-paced growth in 2020, as investors looked to tech companies as a safe place to grow their investments during the pandemic. The U.S. hasn't put the coronavirus crisis behind it yet, but some investors are already looking beyond the tech sector for new areas of growth as the economy begins to open back up. This has caused the share prices of some tech stocks to fall from their highs, creating good buying opportunities for investors interested in Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU), Okta (NASDAQ: OKTA), and The Trade Desk (NASDAQ: TTD).

  • Moderate Republicans float counteroffer on infrastructure

    Several moderate Senate Republicans are discussing a potential counteroffer to President Biden's infrastructure plan.

  • Exclusive: Wistron shakes up India structure, management after factory troubles - sources

    Wistron Corp, the Taiwanese assembler of Apple Inc's iPhones, has restructured its internal setup and management ranks in India, two sources said, after an investigation last year into violence at one of its plants. Wistron's smooth working is key to Apple's ambitions in India as it gradually moves production to markets beyond China, navigating the trade war between Washington and Beijing and the coronavirus pandemic. The firm has curtailed the roles of its India head and operations head, an industry source and a government official told Reuters, but declined to be identified as the matter was private.

  • We need to plan: UK travel urges clarity from government

    Leaders from Britain's aviation industry joined forces Wednesday to urge the British government to ensure that popular European destinations face the least onerous coronavirus travel restrictions when holidays are allowed again. Under the government's new traffic light system for England, travel to countries in the lowest green category could be opened up to quarantine-free travel from May 17. The government has said it will categorize destinations — green, amber or red — after analyzing vaccination rates, coronavirus cases and the prevalence of variants of concern.

  • Amazon Releases Extensive Action Plan After Racial Discrimination Claims

    Amid discrimination allegations, Amazon has set more goals representing the company’s next steps in diversity, equity, and inclusion.

  • Empowering Xpeng P5: Livox Officially Releases HAP Lidar

    Ever since its establishment, Livox has determined to be a pioneer to inaugurate the era of spatial intelligence with the mission of promoting the large-scale application of lidar. With products as its ambassadors, Livox has continuously launched cost-effective lidars to the market, winning the recognition of over 2,000 clients from various industry segments, including autonomous driving, robotics, and smart cities.

  • Coinbase Fluctuates as Jitters Creep In Despite Street Optimism

    (Bloomberg) -- Coinbase Global Inc. seesawed on Thursday following a volatile trading debut, with momentum building around the stock even as some in the market struggled to place a value on the biggest U.S. cryptocurrency exchange.After initially spiking as much as 6.4%, shares dropped as low as $321.54 in New York before rebounding again. More than 20 million shares changed hands by 11 a.m., making it among the most actively traded companies with a market value above $25 billion.Coinbase debuted at $381 through a direct listing on Nasdaq Wednesday, and climbed as high as $429.54 -- sending the exchange’s valuation soaring above $112 billion at one point before slipping back as Bitcoin fell from record highs. Unlike traditional IPOs, where banks help set the company’s value, in direct listings that is left for market participants, which can contribute to a stock’s volatilityDespite being unable to sustain its initial strength, positive sentiment toward the stock is starting to build.Cathie Wood’s Ark Investment Management bought about $246 million worth of the stock for three of its funds, while BTIG analyst Mark Palmer initiated coverage with a buy rating, setting a price target of $500 and touting the potential increase in cryptocurrency’s total market capitalization beyond the current $2.1 trillion.Retail investors were also interested in the stock, with data from VandaTrack showing day traders purchased a net $57 mgillion of the shares during its debut on Wednesday.Read more: Coinbase’s Retail Buyers Stung After Plowing in Early at DebutCoinbase’s listing is seen pushing crypto even more into the mainstream of investing, exposing legions of potential buyers to digital tokens, which have grown into a $2 trillion industry in little more than a decade. Bitcoin, the original and biggest crypto coin, is valued at more than $1 trillion alone after a more than 800% surge in the past year.At Wednesday’s closing price, Coinbase’s valuation on a fully diluted basis was about $86 billion. Given its size and visibility, Coinbase is likely to be popular with actively managed equity funds, particularly growth managers, essentially making a large swath of stock holders passive investors in crypto.It is also worth noting that given Coinbase’s path to becoming a publicly traded company, existing investors are able to put their shares on the market immediately and don’t have to wait for a typical lockup period to expire.Growing mainstream acceptance of cryptocurrencies has spurred Bitcoin to a 120% rally since December, as well as lifting other tokens to record highs. That’s despite lingering concerns over their volatility and usefulness as a method of payment. Attention from regulators is poised to intensify as Coinbase becomes a public company.(Updates share prices, adds new detail throughout.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • A $180K Pokémon Card and the Geekiest Stuff That Could Make You Rich

    Although there are many avenues you can take to earn $1 million, here’s one that might surprise you: cashing in on your geeky collectibles. It sounds a little far-fetched, but some collectibles...

  • GM Stock Rises On Latest Big Investor In Self-Driving Unit Cruise

    Walmart is investing in Cruise, after the retail giant and GM's self-driving car unit partnered on a delivery pilot program in Arizona.

  • Stock market news live updates: Stocks jump, S&P 500 and Dow hit record highs after retail sales, jobless claims top estimates

    Stocks rose sharply Thursday to reach record levels as traders eyed a much stronger than expected print on consumer spending and a sharp improvement in the number of new jobless claims.

  • Analysis: As U.S. watchdog steps up scrutiny, Grab deal signals blank-check party peak

    While the blank-check deals market reached new heights this week with Grab Holdings' record $40 billion merger, some lawyers and regulatory experts said the exuberance was unlikely to last as the U.S. securities watchdog steps up scrutiny of such deals. Southeast Asia's largest ride-hailing and food delivery firm on Tuesday clinched a merger with special purpose acquisition company, or SPAC, Altimeter Growth Corp, paving the way for a U.S. listing and the biggest-ever blank-check company deal. The blockbuster merger underscores Wall Street's mania for the deals in which listed shells take private companies public, with a record $100 billion raised through initial public offerings (IPOs) in the United States this year.

  • Gold rises nearly 2% as dollar, yields retreat

    Gold jumped to its highest in over a month on Thursday as the dollar and U.S. Treasury yields retreated despite better-than-expected U.S. economic data, pushing more investors to bullion as a refuge against possible inflation ahead. Spot gold rose 1.7% to $1,766.13 per ounce by 11:07 a.m. EDT (1507 GMT), having earlier risen to $1,767.60, its highest since Feb. 26. "A massive amount of inflation is certainly on the horizon and gold is just the best asset to own as we start to see what I would consider some historic levels of inflation," said Jeffrey Sica, founder of Circle Squared Alternative Investments.

  • S&P 500, Dow hit record highs on upbeat earnings, strong retail sales

    The S&P 500 and the Dow Jones indexes notched record highs on Thursday as upbeat earnings reports from several companies and a strong rebound in March retail sales bolstered hopes of a broader economic rebound. Apple Inc, Microsoft Corp Facebook Inc and Amazon.com Inc rose between 1.1% and 2.0%, taking the S&P technology sector to the top of pack in early trading. Both Bank of America and Citigroup offered optimistic views on an economic rebound, but shares of America's second-biggest lender fell 4% after it posted a profit that just about topped estimates.

  • Wall Street ends mixed despite bumper big-bank earnings

    Wall Street indexes closed mixed on Wednesday, with the Nasdaq Composite and S&P 500 falling despite another record intraday high for the latter and big banks' stellar results on the first day of earnings season. Shares of Goldman Sachs Group Inc and Wells Fargo & Co rose 2.3% and 5.5% respectively on bumper first-quarter profits. Goldman capitalized on record levels of global dealmaking activity, and Wells reduced bad loan provisions and got a grip on costs tied to its sales practices scandal.