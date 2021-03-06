U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,841.94
    +73.47 (+1.95%)
     

  • Dow 30

    31,496.30
    +572.16 (+1.85%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,920.15
    +196.68 (+1.55%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,192.21
    +45.29 (+2.11%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    66.28
    +2.45 (+3.84%)
     

  • Gold

    1,698.20
    -2.50 (-0.15%)
     

  • Silver

    25.30
    -0.17 (-0.65%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1925
    -0.0054 (-0.45%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5540
    +0.0040 (+0.26%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3827
    -0.0067 (-0.48%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    108.2450
    +0.2690 (+0.25%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    48,487.19
    +1,239.13 (+2.62%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    982.93
    +39.75 (+4.21%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,630.52
    -20.36 (-0.31%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,864.32
    -65.78 (-0.23%)
     

Microsoft email server flaws exploited to hack at least 30,000 US organizations

Mariella Moon
·Associate Editor
·2 min read

The emergency security patch Microsoft rolled out a few days ago to fix four zero-day flaws in Exchange Server didn't deter the hacking group that's been exploiting them. In fact, according to Krebs on Security and Wired, the the Chinese state-sponsored group dubbed Hafnium ramped up and automated its campaign after the patch was released. In the US, the group infiltrated at least 30,000 organizations using Exchange to process email, including police departments, hospitals, local governments, banks, credit unions, non—profits and telecommunications providers. Worldwide, the number of victims is reportedly in the hundreds of thousands.

"Just about everyone who's running self-hosted Outlook Web Access and wasn't patched as of a few days ago got hit with a zero-day attack," a source told Krebs. A former national security official Wired talked to said thousands of servers are getting compromised per hour around the world. When Microsoft announced its emergency patch, it credited security firm Volexity for notifying it about Hafnium's activities. Volexity president Steven Adair now said that even organizations that patched their servers on the day Microsoft's security update was released may have still been compromised. 

Further, the patch will only fix the Exchange Server vulnerabilities — those already compromised will still have to remove the backdoor the group planted in their systems. Hafnium is exploiting the flaws to plant "web shells" in their victims' servers, giving them administrative access that they can use to steal information. According to Krebs, Adair and other security experts are worried about the possibility of the intruders installing additional backdoors as the victims work to remove the ones already in place. 

Microsoft clarified from the start that these exploits have nothing to do with SolarWinds. That said, Hafnium's activities' may dwarf the SolarWinds attacks when it comes to the number of victims. Authorities believe around 18,000 entities were affected by the SolarWinds' breach, since that was the number of customers that downloaded the software's malicious update. As Wired notes, though, Hafnium's activities focus on small and medium organizations, where the SolarWinds hackers infiltrated tech giants and large US government agencies. 

When asked about the situation, Microsoft told Krebs that it's working closely with the US Cybersecurity & Infrastructure Security Agency, along with other government agencies and security companies, to provide its customers "additional investigation and mitigation guidance."

    At least 30,000 U.S. victims — including small businesses and local governments — have been hacked by a cyber espionage unit backed by the Chinese government, Krebs on Security reports.What's happening: Hackers focused on stealing emails from victim organizations by exploiting flaws in the Microsoft Exchange Server, widely used by large companies and organizations.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Context: Since January, Chinese-backed hackers have used four flaws in Microsoft's software to gain control of the email servers of organizations around the world.Microsoft released emergency security updates for the software on March 2, but the Chinese group has quickly increased attacks on unpatched Exchange servers since the release of the update.Among the U.S. victims are "banks, credit unions, non-profits, telecommunications providers, public utilities and police, fire and rescue units," according to Krebs on Security, which reviewed a list of victims.The big picture: The attack follows the major SolarWinds breach by Russian-backed hackers that became public in December 2020 and will likely compound pressure on the government and private sector to strengthen cybersecurity measures.The new breach is unrelated to SolarWinds, but it also "may well end up far eclipsing the damage done by the SolarWinds intruder," according to Krebs.What they're saying: The Biden administration has warned victims of the attack over the last few days.Jen Psaki, White House press secretary, said Friday that the Microsoft breach "is a significant vulnerability that could have far-reaching impacts."National Security adviser Jake Sullivan said in a tweet on Thursday that the government is "closely tracking Microsoft’s emergency patch for previously unknown vulnerabilities in Exchange Server software and reports of potential compromises of U.S. think tanks and defense industrial base entities."More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

    The American Civil Liberties Union and other progressive groups have filed a brief in support of a Supreme Court challenge to California’s donor disclosure rule over First Amendment concerns, positioning themselves in opposition to Senator Sheldon Whitehouse (D., R.I.) and other Democrats who have decried “dark money” political activity. The rule in question requires all charities that raise money in California to disclose donors to the state attorney general, which opponents argue will deter prospective donors and members. Whitehouse has called on the Justice Department to reverse course and support the rule in the Supreme Court, though a number of progressive groups with which the senator usually aligns have argued that donor anonymity is key to their fundraising efforts. The NAACP Legal Defense and Education Fund, the Knight First Amendment Institute at Columbia University, the Human Rights Campaign, and PEN America have joined the ACLU in filing the brief in support of a case brought by the Americans for Prosperity Foundation, a Koch-backed advocacy group, against California’s rule, which is over two decades old. “The First Amendment protects associational privacy for a reason,” said Brian Hauss, staff attorney with the ACLU Speech, Privacy and Technology Project in a statement. “People who fear that they will be subject to threats, harassment, and reprisals if their associations are publicly revealed by the government, whether intentionally or by mistake, will be chilled from exercising their First Amendment rights.” “If California is allowed to continue sweeping up nonprofits’ sensitive donor information, despite its demonstrated inability to keep that information confidential, civil society will end up paying the price for the government’s failures,” he added. While California claims it keeps donor information confidential, representatives of then-California attorney general Kamala Harris in 2016 acknowledged numerous privacy breaches had occurred. AFPF uncovered nearly 1,800 examples of information charities had disclosed to the state ending up online. It also found that the digital database where contributor information is stored is vulnerable to cyberattacks. The ACLU brief says the case shows a “disturbing pattern of failures to keep the forms confidential.” “California’s assurances that previous mistakes will not be repeated is unlikely to persuade donors that their information, once handed over to the state, will remain confidential,” it says. “The resulting chill to First Amendment interests harms donors, nonprofit organizations, and civil society writ large.” “The Court should be careful to avoid overbroad pronouncements that might call into question the viability of disclosure requirements in appropriate contexts,” the brief adds. “For instance, public-disclosure requirements serve especially compelling interests in the context of electoral campaigns, where transparency furthers the interest in ‘curbing the evils of campaign ignorance and corruption.'” However, Whitehouse argues in a letter to the Justice Department that the state keeps donor information “entirely confidential, and there is no evidence to suggest that California’s regime could lead to public harassment or other negative consequences.” The letter, which was signed by all eleven Democrats on the Senate Judiciary Committee, differentiates between groups such as the NAACP, which has a great need for donor anonymity, and “industry-funded ‘charitable’ front groups like plaintiff Americans for Prosperity Foundation,” which face “no comparable threat of reprisal.”

    (Bloomberg) -- Aggreko Plc, one of the world’s biggest suppliers of portable power generators, accepted a 2.3 billion-pound ($3.2 billion) bid from a private equity consortium.TDR Capital and I Squared Capital agreed to buy the business for 880 pence per share in cash, London-listed Aggreko said in a statement. The price represents a 39% premium to Aggreko’s closing price on Feb. 4, the day before their interest was first reported. The stock rose 1.8% to 905 pence shortly after the open of regular trading Friday.Aggreko offers rentals of power, heating and cooling equipment to clients in the energy, refining, construction and events industries. It has provided generators to the Glastonbury Festival, Britain’s marquee music event, as well as the 2018 Winter Olympic Games in South Korea.Bloomberg News reported Thursday that the private equity firms were nearing a firm offer for Aggreko following weeks of negotiations. Platinum Equity has also made a preliminary approach to Aggreko, though its interest was seen as less likely to translate into a deal, people with knowledge of the matter said.TDR and I Squared’s offer for Aggreko is in-line with expectations and unlikely to see competing bids, Andrew Nussey, a Peel Hunt analyst, wrote in a note. The acquisition is expected to be completed in the summer of this year.Bargain HuntingPrivate equity firms have been hunting for bargains among listed companies in the U.K. Blackstone Group Inc. and Global Infrastructure Partners teamed up last month on a deal to buy Signature Aviation Plc, an operator of private-jet bases, for $4.7 billion. Allied Universal Security Services LLC, which is backed by Warburg Pincus, has offered to take over British security firm G4S Plc for 3.8 billion pounds.TDR has been particularly active. It completed an acquisition last month of a controlling stake in Walmart’s U.K. grocery arm, Asda Group Ltd., together with Britain’s Issa brothers. In February, it approached Arrow Global Group Plc about a potential takeover bid valuing the London-listed alternative investment group at more than 540 million pounds.Morgan Stanley, Barclays Plc, Deutsche Bank AG, Goldman Sachs Group Inc., JPMorgan Chase & Co. and Bank of America Corp. are advising the private equity consortium. Aggreko is working with Centerview Partners, Citigroup Inc. and Jefferies Financial Group Inc.Barclays, Bank of America, Deutsche Bank, Goldman Sachs and Banco Santander SA are helping arrange debt to fund the transaction.(Updates with shares trading in the second paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil rallied to the highest in nearly two years in New York after OPEC+ shocked markets with a decision to keep supply limited as the global economy starts to recover from a pandemic-driven slump.U.S. benchmark crude futures topped $66 a barrel on Friday, while its global counterpart Brent neared the key $70 level. The producer alliance’s supply curbs and the rollout of Covid-19 vaccines have aided a stellar rebound for crude from the depths of the coronavirus-related fallout. OPEC+’s surprise decision on Thursday to keep output steady in April boosted prices further and led to strength in the market’s structure. Major banks upgraded price forecasts, with some calls for oil reaching north of $100 next year.“In some ways, even more important than the lack of oil was the message that came with it: They’re not really worried about price, not worried about tightening,” said Paul Horsnell, head of commodities research at Standard Chartered Plc. “The door is wide open to prices beyond $70.”Crude has soared more than 30% so far this year with OPEC+’s output restraint holding the market over until a full-fledged comeback in consumption. The group’s latest decision represents a victory for Riyadh, which has advocated for tight curbs to keep prices supported.“Overall, this was the most bullish outcome we could have expected,” JPMorgan Chase & Co. analysts including Natasha Kaneva wrote in a note to clients.Saudi Arabia’s bold and unexpected gamble to restrain production is founded upon its view that this time around higher prices will not lead to a big increase in output by American shale drillers. Saudi Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman said in an interview after the meeting that shale companies were now more focused on dividends.Oil’s rebound this year stands to intensify the debate about a potential resurgence in inflation, and complicate the task facing the Federal Reserve as it supports the U.S. recovery. The Treasury market is already looking for signs of faster price gains, with yields rising rapidly. Meanwhile, U.S. employers added more jobs than forecast in February.See also: Here’s What Top Banks Are Saying About the Saudi-Led Oil ShockGoldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its Brent forecasts by $5 a barrel and now sees the global crude benchmark at $80 in the third quarter. JPMorgan increased its Brent projection by $2 to $3 a barrel and Australia & New Zealand Banking Group Ltd. boosted its three-month target to $70. Citigroup Inc. said crude could top $70 before the end of this month.Change CourseOil rising to these levels will likely increase strains within OPEC+ as some members will want to pump more to relieve under-pressure economies, Citi said in a note. Top importers such as China and India would also not be happy and the alliance is likely to change course at its next meeting, it said.The lack of fresh supply was reflected in oil’s futures curve. Brent’s prompt timespread widened to 68 cents in backwardation -- a bullish structure where near-dated prices are higher than later-dated ones -- from 54 cents Thursday. Gauges further along the oil futures curve also surged.A closely watched measure in the oil-options market -- West Texas Intermediate’s skew on the nearest contract -- turned positive Friday for the first time in more than a year, signaling traders are willing to pay more for protection against rising crude prices.“We’ve whittled down inventories and the daily supply is significantly lower than before this agreement started,” said Michael Hiley, head of over-the-counter energy trading at New York-based LPS Futures. “Saudi has done what they said they were going to do and kept supply off the market.”For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

    (Bloomberg) -- Stocks and bonds sold off after Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell underwhelmed markets by refraining from pushing back more forcefully against the recent spike in Treasury yields.The S&P 500 briefly erased its 2021 gains, notching its lowest close in about five weeks. Benchmark 10-year bond rates topped 1.5% and the dollar climbed. The Nasdaq 100 extended losses from a February peak to almost 10%, and the Russell 2000 of small caps slid 2.8%. Reddit users appeared to rush back into GameStop Corp., with the video-game retailer soaring.Powell said in an online event Thursday that he’d be “concerned” by disorderly markets, but stopped short of offering steps to curb heightened volatility. The surge in Treasury yields has triggered fears about elevated stock valuations after a torrid equity rally from the depths of the pandemic. While bulls have decided to view the jump in rates as a sign of economic strength that could lift corporate profits, there’s been mounting concern over a potential inflation pickup. For Bleakley Advisory Group’s Peter Boockvar, the Fed has put itself in a “tough situation.”“We are again seeing a market that is taking control of monetary policy from the Fed,” said Boockvar, the firm’s chief investment officer. “Long rates are rising right now because Powell is again very dovish. The more dovish they get in the face of market expectations of higher inflation, the more financial tightening we’ll see.”Stock-Market Momentum Comeuppance Gets No Sympathy From the FedDespite the lingering uncertainties about the impacts of rising bond yields, such fears are “misplaced,” according to Candice Bangsund, portfolio manager of global asset allocation at Fiera Capital.“As long as the back-up in bond yields reflects stronger growth expectations (versus tighter monetary policy), then the long-term bull market will not be at risk,” she said. “The latest normalization in bond yields should be viewed as an encouraging sign that growth is healing, while the prospect for a hawkish turn from the Federal Reserve is clearly not in the cards today.”The U.S. Senate voted to take up a $1.9 trillion relief bill backed by President Joe Biden, setting off a debate expected to end this weekend with approval of the nation’s sixth stimulus since the pandemic-triggered lockdowns that began a year ago.Elsewhere, Bitcoin’s appeal as a hedge against inflation was put to the test, with the largest cryptocurrency joining a slump in other risk assets. Oil surged after the OPEC+ alliance surprised traders with its decision to keep output unchanged, signaling a tighter crude market in the months ahead.Some key events to watch this week:The February U.S. employment report on Friday will provide an update on the speed and direction of the nation’s labor market recovery.These are some of the main moves in markets:StocksThe S&P 500 sank 1.3% at 4 p.m. New York time.The Stoxx Europe 600 Index fell 0.4%.The MSCI Asia Pacific Index dipped 2.5%.The MSCI Emerging Market Index declined 2.6%.CurrenciesThe Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index rose 0.7%.The euro decreased 0.8% to $1.1971.The Japanese yen depreciated 0.8% to 107.92 per dollar.BondsThe yield on 10-year Treasuries rose six basis points to 1.54%.Germany’s 10-year yield fell two basis points to -0.31%.Britain’s 10-year yield decreased five basis points to 0.731%.CommoditiesWest Texas Intermediate crude jumped 4.8% to $64.24 a barrel.Gold fell 0.8% to $1,698.21 an ounce.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

    (Bloomberg) -- In just a matter of hours, Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda killed a trade that has been building for weeks in the nation’s sovereign bonds.Five consecutive weeks of foreign net selling of Japanese bond futures gave way on Friday, as the contracts surged by the most in a year after Kuroda said he doesn’t think it’s necessary to widen the trading band around the BOJ’s 10-year yield target.His comments have helped made Japan bonds an outlier in major markets, with yields along the curve dropping -- the 30-year bond saw yields crash by more than 12 basis points -- even as reflation trades drive continued selling in global debt.Traders have been speculating since January that the BOJ could allow the benchmark yield to fluctuate in a wider range than the current 20 basis points around zero, following local press reports. The thinking was a slight steepening of the yield curve could help improve the functioning of the bond market and take some pressure off beleaguered banks.Investors had built up short positions in Japanese debt, most notably trend-following quant funds, although they may have been already taking profits before Kuroda’s comments.The potential policy tweak -- along with a global selloff in bonds -- helped drive a steady rise in yields this year, with the benchmark climbing as much as 16 basis points to 0.18%. Before Friday’s sharp rally, 10-year bonds hadn’t seen a week of gains this year.The BOJ is concluding a review of its ultra-easy monetary policy, which it plans to release in March.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.