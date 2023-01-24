Microsoft Erases Gains After Saying Azure Growth to Decelerate
(Bloomberg) -- Microsoft Corp. said revenue growth in its Azure cloud-computing business will decelerate by 4 or 5 percentage points in the current period and projected a slowdown in commercial sales for the rest of its fiscal year, leading the shares to erase late-trading gains that had followed an encouraging profit report.
On a conference call Tuesday following the company’s fiscal second-quarter financial release, Chief Financial Officer Amy Hood told analysts Microsoft ended the period with Azure growth at a percentage in the mid-30s in constant currency, and gains are expected to slow from that level. Azure, which has been the software maker’s biggest growth driver in recent years, posted a 38% jump in sales in the recent period. That marked a bright spot in an otherwise lackluster quarter for Microsoft, which was held back by a slump in sales related to personal computer software and video games.
The shares, which earlier rose more than 4%, declined about 1% following the forecast.
