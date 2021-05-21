U.S. markets close in 4 hours 24 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,172.63
    +13.51 (+0.32%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,323.89
    +239.74 (+0.70%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,522.69
    -13.04 (-0.10%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,228.56
    +20.80 (+0.94%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    63.85
    +1.91 (+3.08%)
     

  • Gold

    1,876.30
    -5.60 (-0.30%)
     

  • Silver

    27.56
    -0.51 (-1.82%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.2194
    -0.0043 (-0.35%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6300
    -0.0040 (-0.24%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.4171
    -0.0017 (-0.12%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    108.9300
    +0.1650 (+0.15%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    37,585.75
    -4,077.94 (-9.79%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    964.38
    -92.74 (-8.77%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,020.63
    +0.84 (+0.01%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,317.83
    +219.58 (+0.78%)
     

Microsoft exec says CEOs that force workers back into the office ‘are missing the point’

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Daniel Howley
·Technology Editor
·4 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Young business woman working at the computer in cafe on the rock. Young girl downshifter working at a laptop at sunset or sunrise on the top of the mountain to the sea, working day.
Microsoft says that companies that don't allow employees to work from home at least part of the time will miss out on top talent. (Getty)

Goldman Sachs (GS) CEO David Solomon and JPMorgan (JPM) CEO Jamie Dimon recently summoned bankers back to the office, but one Microsoft (MSFT) executive says business leaders that tether employees to their work desks could actually be missing a big opportunity.

"If you're a leader, and you just think this is going back to the physical office, you are missing the point,” Jared Spataro, senior vice president of Microsoft 365, told Yahoo Finance, “you're missing the big opportunity."

Spataro's comments come as Microsoft is releasing its Hybrid Work playbook and Hybrid Flexible Work guide. The documents, which Microsoft is making available publicly, provide a blueprint for how the company set up its own hybrid work environment. Speaking to Yahoo Finance, Spataro noted that the past year of remote work has given employers a chance to “rewire” their operating models.

“If you don't do it well, I can guarantee you your competitors will be, and those folks are going to emerge from this state in better shape than you will and you'll find yourself at a competitive disadvantage," he told Yahoo Finance.

Microsoft's philosophy for the new work environment incorporates three principles: people, places, and processes. First, Microsoft tries to give people managers freedom to determine whether employees can work from home, embracing flexibility to attract talent. Microsoft also wants its places — i.e., its physical office — to accommodate those who are both in the room and dialing in virtually.

A sign for Microsoft offices, Thursday, May 6, 2021 in New York. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan)
Microsoft is giving employees the option to work remotely less than 50% of the time. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan)

Finally, Microsoft says it’s crucial for companies to have processes in place to ensure they’re connected to the cloud — something Microsoft benefits from with its own cloud offerings — and mandating a zero-trust security strategy to prevent breaches by hackers and malicious software.

Microsoft is currently operating its offices at 20% capacity worldwide, and the company has already indicated that it will allow most employees to work from home less than 50% of the time moving forward. With flexible work options now as important to some employees, companies across the U.S. may also embrace hybrid work situations.

"We've actually taken our own decisions, and the people leading those decisions in the company and we just are like literally surfacing them up," explained Spataro. "So when it comes to places, for instance, we have Michael Ford, who's our leader for real estate facilities, and we have all the details of what are the key decisions he's made so far."

With more than a year of working from home under their belts, more employees are looking for opportunities to continue the practice at least to some extent.

At least some companies have said they will allow their employees to work from home completely even after the pandemic is over — including Twitter (TWTR), Square (SQ), and REI, whose workers can work remotely indefinitely.

In March, Microsoft released the results of its first-annual Work Trends Index, which surveyed 30,000 people from 31 countries, and found that 73% of workers want their employers to continue providing flexible remote work options. At the same time 67% of respondents wanted to have some kind of face-to-face interactions with their colleagues.

While some industries may hesitate to allow their employees to work from home, a working paper, co-authored by Jose Maria Barrero of Instituto Tecnológico Autónomo de México; Nicholas Bloom of Stanford University; and Steven J. Davis of The University of Chicago Booth School of Business, found that employee productivity could increase by as much as 5% if employees work from home.

That fits in with a January survey by PWC of 133 executives and 1,200 employees in the U.S. that found 52% of employees and 34% of executives felt more productive working from home.

While plenty of businesses will likely stick to an in-office work environment, those that do offer flexible opportunities will not only attract top talent — but could end up boosting productivity, too.

Sign up for Yahoo Finance Tech newsletter

Got a tip? Email Daniel Howley at dhowley@yahoofinance.com over via encrypted mail at danielphowley@protonmail.com, and follow him on Twitter at @DanielHowley.

More from Dan:

Follow Yahoo Finance on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, Flipboard, SmartNews, LinkedIn, YouTube, and reddit.

Recommended Stories

  • $750 Million UBS Team Quits to Join J.P. Morgan

    It’s the latest group of experienced advisors to jump from the wirehouses to J.P. Morgan as the company ups its recruiting efforts.

  • Celsius CEO on aluminum shortage: we’re in a ‘can pandemic’

    Yahoo Finance’s Brian Sozzi and Julie Hyman speak with Celsius Holdings CEO John Fieldly about the company’s latest earnings report, company growth, outlook, and much more.&nbsp;

  • 15 Best American Stocks to Buy Now

    In this article, we will take a look at the 15 best American stocks to buy now. You can skip our comprehensive analysis of these American stocks and go directly to the 5 Best American Stocks to Buy Now. The U.S. stock market is one of the largest in the world, accounting for 55% of […]

  • 'People are the most important thing about businesses': Ndamukong Suh on best investing advice he received from Buffett

    NFL Player and Super Bowl Champion Ndamukong Suh joined Yahoo Finance's Brian Sozzi to discuss investing, real estate, his friendship with Warren Buffett and his new partnership with Amp Human.

  • U.S. Factories, Services Output Extend Records on Robust Demand

    (Bloomberg) -- A measure of output at U.S. manufacturers and service providers advanced to a fresh record in May, underscoring solid demand that’s contributing to added inflationary pressures.The IHS Markit flash composite index of purchasing managers at manufacturers and service providers surged to 68.1, the highest in data back to 2009, from 63.5 a month earlier, the group reported Friday. Readings above 50 indicate growth.The gain was largely driven by a record expansion in the group’s measure of service business activity. Demand is gathering pace as the recovery from the pandemic propels long-depressed service providers, particularly in leisure and travel.Reports elsewhere showed the euro-area recovery also is increasingly being supported by rebounding services as factories confront a supply squeeze. British business confidence hit an all-time high.Order growth at U.S. manufacturers climbed to a record, though shortages of materials also caused backlogs of work to reach a series high.In addition a gauge of export orders for manufacturers advanced to a 14-year high. Robust domestic and foreign demand is providing factories and services providers the wherewithal to pass along higher input costs. Measures of prices received by factories and services rose to record highs.“With businesses optimistic about the outlook, backlogs of orders rising sharply and demand continuing to pick up both at home and in export markets, the scene is set for strong economic growth to persist through the summer,” Chris Williamson, chief business economist at IHS Markit, said in a statement.“Average selling prices for goods and services are both rising at unprecedented rates, which will feed through to higher consumer inflation in coming months,” Williamson said.The IHS Markit’s gauges of input prices and new business at service providers also climbed to the highest in data back to 2009.(Adds graphic)More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Byron Allen Sues McDonald’s For Discriminating Against Black-Owned Media, Seeks $10 Billion In Damages

    Byron Allen’s Allen Media Group has sued McDonald’s Corp. for $10 billion in damages, alleging racial discrimination as the high-profile businessman continues to pound big companies for not giving Black-owned media a fair shake as they disburse massive advertising budgets. The lawsuit, filed in Superior Court Of California in Los Angeles, accuses the fast-food giant of racial […]

  • Here Are the 3 Bank Moves Warren Buffett Has Made So Far in 2021

    Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A) (NYSE: BRK.B) recently filed its 13F form for the first quarter of 2021, detailing what stock sales and purchases the conglomerate and the legendary investor in charge, Warren Buffett, made during the period. As has been the case for most of the past year, Buffett was active in the financial sector, mostly reducing Berkshire Hathaway's positions in banks. At the company's annual investor day earlier this month, Buffett provided some explanation for all the stock selling he's done in that sector.

  • Clover Health president: We 'seek talent wherever we can find and recruit it'

    Clover Health president Andrew Toy on hiring workers overseas.

  • Absa Is Said in Talks to Sell Asset Management Unit to Sanlam

    (Bloomberg) -- Absa Group Ltd. is in talks to sell part or all of its asset-management business to Africa’s largest insurer, a deal that could create a firm with more than 900 billion rand ($65 billion) in assets, according to people familiar with the matter.South Africa’s third-largest lender is in discussions with both Sanlam Ltd. and partner African Rainbow Capital Investments Ltd. about a deal, said the people, who asked not to be named because the discussions are private. No decision has been reached and an agreement may not be concluded, they said.A combination of the Absa business with the Sanlam-owned equivalent would become one of the country’s largest money managers, behind the state-owned Public Investment Corp. The negotiating parties see room for further growth as the sector is otherwise populated with a number of small players, the people said.Absa and Sanlam declined to comment. ARC, the investment vehicle of South African billionaire Patrice Motsepe, said it couldn’t comment on any talks with potential new partners.The talks are taking place after Absa announced a decision to unwind its $6 billion money-market mutual fund, citing risks to the bank due to clients’ belief its investments held the same degree of safety as cash in a savings account. The move fueled speculation that Absa may really be looking for a buyer.Absa is currently being run by interim Chief Executive Officer Jason Quinn after former head Daniel Mminele quit following a disagreement over strategy last month.African Rainbow Capital last year acquired a 25% stake in Sanlam’s asset management arm. At the end of last year, Sanlam Investments had about 649 billion rand in assets under management.Absa’s investment management unit oversaw 263 billion rand at the end of December.More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • UPDATE 4-Canada to tighten mortgage lending rules as central bank frets over housing market

    Canada said on Thursday it would tighten rules on mortgage lending starting next month after the Bank of Canada earlier warned that the hot housing market and high household debt levels had left the economy more vulnerable to economic shocks. The country's financial regulator and the Finance Department said separately that borrowers of both uninsured and insured mortgages must show that they can afford loans that are the higher of their current rate plus 200 basis points, or 5.25%.

  • 7 ways you can lose your credit card rewards — and how to avoid that

    Make sure you keep all your hard-earned points for that big purchase or future vacation.

  • The Rock accounts for a third of Hollywood’s lead roles for Asians and Pacific Islanders

    A new report highlights The Rock's uniquely enormous brand—but also underscores Hollywood's woeful track record of representation.

  • JD Logistics Poised to Raise $3.2 Billion in Hong Kong IPO

    (Bloomberg) -- JD Logistics Inc., the delivery arm of e-commerce giant JD.com Inc., has raised about HK$24.6 billion ($3.2 billion) after pricing its Hong Kong initial public offering near the bottom of a marketed range, according to people with knowledge of the matter.The warehousing and shipping company has priced 609.2 million shares at HK$40.36 each, the people said, asking not to be identified as the information is private. It had marketed the shares at HK$39.36 to HK$43.36 apiece. An external representative for the company didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.The JD.com unit’s debut next week will be closely watched as a gauge of investor demand in Hong Kong’s IPO market, which has cooled because of concerns over rising inflation and weakness in global stocks. It is the second-largest listing in the city this year, after short video company Kuaishou Technology’s $6.2 billion float in February.The pricing close to the bottom already suggests investors were cautious about the price tag, even if JD Logistics stopped taking orders a day earlier than planned on strong demand. At the low end of the range, the company would have been valued at $31 billion, well below the $40 billion valuation it had been targeting at the start of the IPO process.While first-time share sales in the Asian financial hub have had their best start to the year on record, with $20.5 billion raised so far, according to data compiled by Bloomberg, investor appetite for new stock offerings has petered out recently, with the massive first-day pops seen at the beginning of the year all but gone. For example, SF Real Estate Investment Trust fell 16.5% in its debut on the Hong Kong bourse Monday.Other companies waiting in the wings include online health-care giant WeDoctor, which could raise about $2 billion, and rural e-commerce platform Huitongda Network Co., which is eyeing a $1 billion IPO as soon as the end of this year, Bloomberg News has reported. China Resources Holdings Co. is also weighing a Hong Kong IPO of its supermarket business that could raise as much as $2 billion, people familiar with the matter have said.JD Logistics attracted seven cornerstone investors to its offering, who agreed to subscribe for about $1.53 billion of stock, including SoftBank Vision Fund, Temasek Holdings Pte, Blackstone Group Inc. and Tiger Global.Created in 2007 and set up as a standalone unit under JD.com a decade later, JD Logistics’ networks include both so-called last mile and longer distance lines, as well as cold chain and bulky item networks, according to its prospectus. It operated more than 900 warehouses across China as of the end of 2020. It is still loss-making, reporting a net loss of 4.1 billion yuan ($637 million) last year.JD Logistics’ shares are due to start trading in Hong Kong on May 28. BofA Securities Inc., Goldman Sachs Group Inc. and Haitong International Securities Group Ltd. are joint sponsors for the listing.(Updates with final pricing throughout.)More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Owl Rock, Dyal Create Asset Behemoth With SPAC Merger

    (Bloomberg) -- Investing giants Owl Rock Capital and Dyal Capital Partners completed their merger after clearing legal hurdles, with stock of the newly combined behemoth initially jumping as much as 11% on its first day.Now known as Blue Owl Capital Inc., the company counted $52.5 billion in assets under management as of March 31, and 91% of the sum is permanent capital, according to a Thursday statement.Blue Owl is the culmination of several Wall Street fads, including a public debut launched via a special-purpose acquisition company or SPAC. Owl Rock itself was a unicorn -- a fast growing, multibillion-dollar company -- after success in the red-hot private credit markets.Meanwhile, Dyal has been raising record sums to buy stakes in money managers, competing with businesses at Blackstone Group Inc. and Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Dyal’s investments included some of the most prominent private asset firms, such as Silver Lake and Robert Smith’s Vista Equity Partners, which have each multiplied in size since Dyal bought in.Blackstone BackgroundOwl Rock’s Doug Ostrover -- who was a co-founder of Blackstone’s credit unit before forming his new firm -- will serve as chief executive officer of Blue Owl. His colleague Marc Lipschultz, a veteran of KKR & Co., and Dyal founder Michael Rees will be co-presidents.Blue Owl opted to go public via a merger with Altimar Acquisition Corp., a SPAC backed by HPS Investment Partners. SPACs, also called “blank-check” companies, are publicly traded shells that raise money from investors with the goal of buying an existing private business, typically without identifying a target until later. Such deals allow a private company to go public without the lengthy process of a traditional public offering.Shares of Blue Owl began trading Thursday on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker OWL, initially topping $11 before fading to little changed at about $10 as of 10:10 a.m. in New York.Legal HurdlesGetting the deal over the finish line didn’t come without challenges.Sixth Street Partners, in which Dyal owns a stake, competes for similar business with Owl Rock in the direct-lending market. Sixth Street sued to temporarily block the merger, arguing the deal would place it in competition with its part-owner. Golub Capital, another competitor to Owl Rock partially owned by Dyal, sued on similar grounds. Courts in Delaware and New York rejected those claims.“It was an unfortunate chapter, but it’s a chapter,” Lipschultz said in an interview. “We’ve turned the page on that chapter, on to the next one.”One-Stop ShopThe combined business will offer public investors exposure to both direct lending and the stake-sale business. Dyal buys minority stakes in firms, giving investment managers a way to unlock wealth from rapid growth. Lipschultz described the merger as a “a next-generation model” for the limited partner and the investor community.“We’ve really assembled a business that allows us to provide a one-stop shop for all of the financing services, capital services that an alternatives manager needs,” he said.Private credit assets under management has surged over the past several years, nearly doubling to $975 billion as of September from $459 billion in 2014, according to London-based research firm Preqin Ltd. Record amounts of cash are being targeted for funds as investors search for higher-yield amid an ultra-low interest rate environment.The merger will allow Blue Owl to capitalize on the growth and institutionalization of the alternative asset management business, according to Lipschultz.Jumbo Unitranche DealsAs the industry has grown, so have the deal sizes. Firms that target the upper-middle-market like Owl Rock have clinched multibillion dollar unitranche deals, which blend first-priority and subordinated debt into a single facility.Last month, Owl Rock led a $2.3 billion loan to help fund Thoma Bravo’s buyout of Calypso Technologies Inc., in one of the biggest deals ever seen in the private credit market. Lipschultz said there are more to come.“We can comfortably lead a $3 billion financing,” he said, adding that the market has adequate capital to support a $5 billion unitranche. Those financings are better served in the private debt market, according to Lipschultz.“You know the terms, you know the capital is going to be there, you know who your counterparties are,” he said, adding that there isn’t the same pressure of reporting that’s required in the public markets.(Updates with share price and market cap in fifth paragraph)More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Suze Orman says the new child tax credits will be 'a waste' if you don't do this

    The money expert says to make a plan that will help ensure some financial security.

  • Americans took on significantly less debt during the COVID-19 pandemic — except in one major way

    Many Americans have focused on spending less and paying off debt throughout the COVID crisis, rather than taking out new loans.

  • McDonald's is sued for $10 billion for alleged bias against Black-owned media

    McDonald's Corp was sued on Thursday for at least $10 billion by two companies owned by media entrepreneur Byron Allen, who accused the fast-food chain of racial discrimination for not advertising enough with Black-owned media outlets. The complaint filed in Los Angeles County Superior Court said McDonald's violated federal and state civil rights laws through its "racial animus and racial stereotyping" in allocating ad dollars.

  • Amid bitcoin and dogecoin chaos, college students and graduates insist they’re going long on crypto

    If you've been waiting to say, 'I told you so,' to a young crypto investor, you may be waiting a while.

  • And just like that, Bitcoin, Ethereum and Dogecoin bounce back

    Cryptocurrencies rally after Wednesday’s short-lived crash.

  • What Hedge Fund Analysts Do for Investments

    Every investment class needs someone to manage it. From the market makers and clearing houses that ensure stock trading to the bankers who move currencies around the world, markets are not natural phenomena. They require management. Perhaps nowhere is that more … Continue reading → The post What Hedge Fund Analysts Do for Investments appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.