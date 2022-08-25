Helicopters and gliders are coming to ''Microsoft Flight Simulator' on November 11th

It was revealed back in June that helicopters and gliders are coming to Microsoft Flight Simulator , but they'll arrive earlier than expected. Developer Asobo Studio previously said it would add them on November 22nd, but it will introduce both types of aircraft on November 11th instead.

That's the release date for the game's 40th Anniversary Edition, which will be available as a free update for anyone who has bought Microsoft Flight Simulator. Xbox Game Pass members will get access at no extra cost. On the same date, Asobo Studio will add another aircraft that has been widely requested by the community — a true-to-life airliner. Nearly every button in the Airbus A-310 will work as expected, as Microsoft Flight Simulator head Jorg Neumann noted on the Xbox blog .

Some famous historical aircraft will also join the game, including the 1947 Hughes H-4 Hercules (aka the Spruce Goose), which is the largest seaplane and wooden plane ever built. In addition, the Spirit of St. Louis, the plane Charles Lindbergh flew in the first solo nonstop transatlantic flight in May 1927, will be available.