'Microsoft Flight Simulator' Top Gun expansion delayed to May 2022

After a number of delays, Top Gun: Maverick was supposed to finally arrive in theaters in November . Not so. Paramount has pushed back the release date once again, and the long-awaited sequel is now set to arrive another six months later, on May 27th, due to COVID-19 and delta variant concerns. The decision has also affected the planned Top Gun expansion for Microsoft Flight Simulator , as Asobo Studio has delayed that too.

"Paramount Pictures recently shifted the release date of Top Gun: Maverick to Memorial Day weekend, May 27, 2022," the studio wrote in a brief blog post . "As we have previously announced, the Top Gun: Maverick expansion for Microsoft Flight Simulator for Windows 10 PC, Steam, Xbox Series X/S, and Xbox Game Pass will be released alongside the movie. We look forward to sharing more information in the future."

The news might be disappointing to those who were looking forward to darting around the virtual skies in Maverick's jet over the Thanksgiving holiday. Still, given the marketing synergy between the expansion and the movie, it's not too surprising that Asobo made this call.

The studio hasn't revealed too much about what the free expansion will entail. An announcement teaser showed off fighter jets and an aircraft carrier, so you might be able to take off from and land at sea.