Microsoft And Google Tease A New "Tech For Good" Era

Although it is quite a quiet week earnings-wise with big lenders yet to kick off bank earnings and the third quarter earnings season on Friday, things are never dull in the tech universe. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT) and Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOG)(NASDAQ: GOOGL)-owned Google introduced new AI initiatives to support the healthcare industry and Google made another step to towards a password-free future it announced back in May.

Google Is Getting Ready To Make Passwords History

On Tuesday, Google announced that passkeys will be the default option to unlock accounts. Google stated that passkeys don’t require users to memorize them like passwords while also being quicker to use. Google openly stated that it will continue encouraging users to make the pivot to passkeys — lowering the use of passwords until they eventually become obsolete. According to the blog, Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: META)-owned WhatsApp is also embarking on the passcode train, with it already being used as an alternative by Google-owned YouTube, Search, Maps, as well as Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE: UBER) and eBay Inc (NASDAQ: EBAY). Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) also launched its passkey option with the release of iOS 16.

Google Is Set To Make Healthcare Organisations’ Lives Easier

Google introduced AI initiatives to help health care organizations improve their access to information and use of that valuable data. Through the Google Cloud project, health care providers will be able to find all patient data in one place. Additionally, this project will take off clerical tasks away from their hands as the extra work they require has been noted to lead to burnouts. Although Google is still in the early stage of experimenting in ways AI can enhance the medical field, the potential for improvement of healthcare experiences is already evident.

Microsoft Aims To Solve The Healthcare Industry’s Data Problem

Microsoft believes that unlocking the power of data in the medical field has the potential to do much good through unlocking valuable insights and improving patient experience. Microsoft unveiled Microsoft Fabric in May as part of the solution to healthcare’s longstanding disparate data problem. By unifying data analytics, Microsoft laid the foundation for the AI era that promises to transform the healthcare industry. Now, it unveiled specific data solutions to integrate a complex set of disconnected and multimodal health data sources. By integrating this patient data, Microsoft is directly helping healthcare workers make more informed decisions and gain new valuable insights, empowering them to deliver personalized care.

Story continues

Big Tech Is Set To Transform Healthcare

Apple already made a step into healthcare, unlocking powerful insights. With its hardware, Apple literally promised to change the face of consumer healthcare with one of its latest developments being non-invasive continuous glucose monitoring that does not require a finger-prick. Apple continues to built a healthcare ecosystem of software around its health app, creating a solid ground for revolutionary opportunities while empowering its users to take control of their own health journey.

Tech For Good

As long as Apple, Microsoft and Google run these life-changing initiatives responsibly, new technologies, including AI, promise to transform the quality of healthcare and health of people across the globe. As the already old tale goes, if technology is used as a tool to do good such as to improve the quality of healthcare and raise health awareness, it could potentially improve billions of lives beyond words.

DISCLAIMER: This content is for informational purposes only. It is not intended as investing advice.

Don't miss real-time alerts on your stocks - join Benzinga Pro for free! Try the tool that will help you invest smarter, faster, and better.

This article Microsoft And Google Tease A New "Tech For Good" Era originally appeared on Benzinga.com

.

© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.