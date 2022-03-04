U.S. markets close in 4 hours 53 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,287.21
    -76.28 (-1.75%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,259.89
    -534.77 (-1.58%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,247.02
    -290.92 (-2.15%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,996.22
    -36.19 (-1.78%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    112.65
    +4.98 (+4.63%)
     

  • Gold

    1,960.90
    +25.00 (+1.29%)
     

  • Silver

    25.61
    +0.40 (+1.60%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0921
    -0.0150 (-1.35%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7120
    -0.1320 (-7.16%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3221
    -0.0126 (-0.94%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.8070
    -0.6540 (-0.57%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    40,675.11
    -1,792.24 (-4.22%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    910.35
    -17.34 (-1.87%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,041.70
    -197.15 (-2.72%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    25,985.47
    -591.80 (-2.23%)
     
JOBS:

February report: U.S. employers added more jobs than expected

The unemployment rate fell to 3.8%

Microsoft halts all sales in Russia

Jon Fingas
·Reporter
·1 min read
REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Apple isn't the only tech behemoth pulling its products from the Russian market in response to the invasion of Ukraine. Microsoft is 'suspending' all new sales of products and services in Russia, and is halting "many aspects" of its business in the country to honor US, UK and EU sanctions. The move comes days after Microsoft restricted Russian state media across its platforms, and after Ukraine's Vice Prime Minister called on the company to block Russian Xbox accounts.

Microsoft saw the withdrawal as virtually necessary. "Concrete steps" like this would have the most impact, according to company president Brad Smith, and there will be "additional steps" as the Ukraine situation develops. The Windows creator was unambiguous in its criticism of Russia, calling the invasion "unjustified, unprovoked and unlawful" and pointing out its efforts to identify and counter Russian cyberattacks against Ukraine.

The initiative could have a significant impact on Russian use of technology. Microsoft products play important roles for computing in Russia like they do in many countries, including Windows, Office and services like Microsoft 365 or Azure. While existing users might not lose access, this could pose problems for anyone needing to buy a new product or renew a subscription. We've asked Microsoft how this might impact Russian PC vendors — they'll need licenses if they intend to sell Windows-based computers.

Whatever the exact damage, the sales freeze follows a string of crackdowns at tech companies like Google, Meta, Reddit and Twitter. Russia won't necessarily bend in response to these actions, but there's clearly concerted pressure on the country to act.

Recommended Stories

  • Audi’s RS E-Tron GT makes the case for EVs on ice

    Audi's Avant RS6 wagon and RS E-Tron GT go head-to-head in a battle to see which is the best for driving on ice.

  • Disney+ will add a cheaper ad-supported tier later this year

    The plan will be US-only at first and expand to other countries in 2023.

  • Microsoft halts all new sales in Russia

    Microsoft is 'suspending' all new sales of products and services in Russia, and is halting "many aspects" of its business in the country to honor US, UK and EU sanctions. The move comes days after Microsoft restricted Russian state media across its platforms, and after Ukraine's Vice Prime Minister called on the company to block Russian Xbox accounts. Microsoft saw the withdrawal as virtually necessary.

  • Russian Stocks Are Nearly Worthless as Ukraine Sanctions Bite

    London traders are dumping shares in response to the sanctions punishing Moscow for the invasion of Ukraine.

  • Airbnb is suspending its operations in Russia and Belarus

    Airbnb is halting operations in Russia and Belarus, CEO Brian Chesky announced in a tweet.

  • Brandon Sanderson's secret novels break Pebble's Kickstarter crowdfunding record

    It's now the most funded Kickstarter project ever.

  • Elon Musk issues warnings over the use of Starlink terminals in Ukraine

    He advised people in Ukraine to use Starlink with caution.

  • Amazon's Kindle Paperwhite Kids is $50 off for today only

    Amazon is selling the Kindle Paperwhite Kids and standard Kindle Kids for $50 off, but only for today.

  • New U.S. sanctions target Russian oligarchs

    STORY: The United States and its allies ratcheted up sanctions against Russian oligarchs on Thursday, aimed at those who amassed fortunes and political influence through their connections to President Vladimir Putin. Full blocking sanctions were imposed on eight people, including billionaires as well as current and former government officials. On the list is Alisher Usmanov, whom the White House described as one of Russia's wealthiest individuals and a close ally of Putin. The sanctions on Usmanov block his property from use in the United States and by U.S. persons, including his luxury super-yacht, which the White House said was seized by Germany. Western governments are intensifying financial pressure on Putin and his allies over Russia's invasion of Ukraine.Moscow calls the assault a 'special operation'. White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki announced the moves on Thursday."We want him to feel the squeeze. We want the people around him to feel the squeeze."Among the others sanctioned are Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov, whom the White House accused of being what they called 'a top purveyor of Putin's propaganda', and the family and real estate companies of Nikolay Tokarev, Chief Executive of energy giant Transneft. Sanctions also landed on individuals and entities accused of spreading disinformation aimed at destabilizing the Ukrainian government.The White House also said it was planning to slap visa restrictions on more families and associates of Russian oligarchs.

  • Volvo is testing wireless EV charging tech in Sweden

    Electric taxis will be able to top up the battery by parking over charging pads.

  • Microsoft suspends new sales in Russia over invasion of Ukraine

    Microsoft will suspend all new sales of its products and services in Russia in response to the country's unprovoked invasion of Ukraine, the company announced Friday.The big picture: Microsoft is the latest company to abandon Russia and condemn its attack on Ukraine, following financial sanctions imposed by governments in an effort to isolate it from the rest of the world.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeWhat they're saying: "In

  • Russian athletes won't compete in Winter Paralympics in latest sporting ban

    Since Vladimir Putin's forces began the attack, Russia and its ally have been banned from competing in a number of international sporting events.

  • Apple may soon drop mask requirements for retail and corporate employees

    Apple is starting to eliminate mask requirements for both retail and corporate US employees.

  • Can gold rally past $2,000? Precious metal rises as Russia’s assault on Ukraine intensifies

    Gold futures settle higher Thursday, resuming their climb as fighting in Eastern Europe intensifies.

  • Asia stocks slide to 16-month low on report of Ukraine nuclear plant fire

    Asian equity markets and the euro suffered heavy losses on Friday while oil prices jumped as investors took fright from reports of a nuclear power plant on fire amid fierce fighting between Ukraine and Russian troops. The risk-off appetite battered markets across the region, sending U.S. stock futures also sharply lower, suggesting more pain for European and U.S. markets when they open later in the day. RIA News agency cited the Ukrainian atomic energy ministry as saying that a generating unit at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, the largest of its kind in Europe, had been hit during an attack by Russian troops.

  • Pete Davidson reportedly finalizing a deal to join an upcoming Blue Origin flight

    The 28-year old SNL comic is reaching for the stars.

  • Russian central bank, sovereign fund may hold $140 billion in Chinese bonds - ANZ

    Russia's central bank and sovereign wealth fund may account for nearly a quarter of foreign holdings of Chinese bonds, analysts at ANZ Research calculated, potentially offering shelter from Western sanctions imposed over Moscow's invasion of Ukraine. Russia's financial markets have been thrown into turmoil by sanctions imposed over the invasion, the biggest attack on a European state since World War Two. In a note this week, ANZ economists and strategists said they estimate yuan bond holdings of Russia's central bank and the Russian National Wealth Fund at $80 billion and $60 billion, respectively.

  • Fitch, Moody's slash Russia's sovereign rating to junk

    Russia's financial markets have been thrown into turmoil by sanctions imposed over its invasion of Ukraine, the biggest attack on a European state since World War Two. The invasion has triggered a flurry of credit rating moves and dire warnings about the impact on Russia's economy. S&P lowered Russia's rating to junk status last week.

  • New US sanctions target Russia's pro-Putin oligarchs

    The United States imposed sanctions on the ultra-wealthy Russian oligarchs at the heart of President Vladimir Putin's regime Thursday in the latest ratcheting up of pressure on the Kremlin to halt its invasion of Ukraine.

  • Cramer's Mad Money Recap 3/3: Snowflake, Okta

    Jim Cramer says growth investors need to adjust their strategy or risk getting blown out of the market altogether.