U.S. markets close in 35 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,534.21
    +56.77 (+1.27%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,295.61
    +184.45 (+0.53%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,201.66
    +322.84 (+2.33%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,010.81
    +19.78 (+0.99%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    92.24
    +1.97 (+2.18%)
     

  • Gold

    1,807.60
    +3.50 (+0.19%)
     

  • Silver

    22.50
    +0.12 (+0.56%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1457
    +0.0013 (+0.11%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.9300
    +0.1030 (+5.64%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3533
    -0.0069 (-0.51%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.2080
    +0.2470 (+0.21%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    40,642.67
    +4,007.43 (+10.94%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    946.68
    +74.71 (+8.57%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,516.40
    -12.44 (-0.17%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,439.99
    +198.68 (+0.73%)
     

HoloLens is not dead, says Microsoft's mixed reality head

Igor Bonifacic
·Contributing Writer
·2 min read
Sergio Perez / reuters

Microsoft has not abandoned development on HoloLens 3, according to the technical fellow who leads the company’s mixed reality division. In a tweet spotted by The Verge, Microsoft’s Alex Kipman told a concerned fan not to believe everything they read online. “HoloLens is doing great and if you search said internet they also said we had cancalled HoloLens2… which last I checked we shipped with success,” he said.

Kipman’s tweet came in response to a report Business Insider published this week claiming the company had recently scrapped plans for what would have been HoloLens 3. Microsoft strongly disputed the outlet’s reporting. “We remain committed to HoloLens and future HoloLens development," Microsoft spokesperson Frank Shaw told Business Insider. He added that the device is a "critical part of [the company's] plans for emerging categories like mixed reality and the metaverse."

Like Shaw, Kipman didn’t directly address the possibility of Microsoft working with Samsung to co-develop a separate mixed reality device, nor did he touch on the staffing issues Microsoft’s mixed reality division has reportedly had to contend with. According to a recent report from The Wall Street Journal, Kipman’s team has lost approximately 100 people over the last year, with many of those employees defecting to Meta.

Microsoft, however, seems bullish on its metaverse prospects. “We feel very well positioned to be able to catch what I think is essentially the next wave of the internet,” Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella told analysts last month during the company’s Q2 earnings conference.

Recommended Stories

  • The Pixel 6's Magic Eraser tool is causing the Google Photos app to crash

    Hopefully, a fix will arrive soon.

  • 'Ghostwire: Tokyo' is a creepy and quirky paranormal adventure

    The monsters are lethal, but the cats are friendly and floating.

  • Billionaire space barons want to build 'mixed-use business parks' in low Earth orbit

    With the Mir Space Station having deorbited in 2001 and the ISS scheduled for retirement by the end of the decade, tomorrow’s space stations are very likely to be owned and operated by companies, not countries.

  • Coinbase partners with TurboTax to let you receive tax refunds in cryptocurrency

    If you use TurboTax to file taxes, you now have the option to deposit your refund directly to a Coinbase account.

  • Apple Watch Series 7 models are up to $60 off at Amazon

    Amazon knocks up to $60 off Apple Watch Series 7 models -- you can grab one for as low as $350.

  • The EARN IT Act is back, and not much has changed

    The EARN IT will do yet more irreparable damage to the internet as we know it.

  • Read all the reasons why iPhone users chose iOS over Android

    A recent and fascinating thread on the iOS subreddit explores the myriad of reasons why seasoned Android users decided to make the switch over to the iPhone. While the debate surrounding iOS vs Android isn’t anywhere as heated as it was a few years ago, the reality is that many people still tend to fall … The post Read all the reasons why iPhone users chose iOS over Android appeared first on BGR.

  • Blizzard confirms 'Warcraft' is coming to mobile this year

    But it has yet to reveal details about the 'Warcraft' experiences it's developing for mobile.

  • Amazon is raising the price of Prime to $139 per year

    Amazon is hiking the price of Prime to $139 per year starting February 18th for new customers.

  • Amid a global chip shortage, Intel is making less money — how did that happen?

    American chip-making giant Intel is a shadow of its former self. Despite the global semiconductor shortage, which has boosted rival chipmakers, Intel is making less money than a year ago with net income down 21% year over year to $4.6 billion. Intel (INTC) was the world’s largest chipmaker until 2021, when it was dethroned by Samsung.

  • This Analyst Sees Nothing the “Matter” With Matterport’s Stock Price Decline

    In a stock market where tech stocks have been destroyed over these past couple of months -- and unprofitable tech stocks that began as "SPACs" suffered more than most -- few stocks have suffered quite as much devastation as 3D "digitization" company Matterport (MTTR). Over the course of January, shares of Matterport got cut in half -- down 53% -- and February isn't looking like it's going to be a whole lot kinder to Matterport. Over just the first couple days of trading this month, Matterport is

  • Better Buy: BlackBerry vs. Apple

    BlackBerry stopped manufacturing its own smartphones in 2016, licensed its brand to third-party Android device makers, and expanded its enterprise, security, and embedded software businesses. Today, Apple is the world's second largest smartphone brand after Samsung. Its QNX operating system still powers most of the world's connected vehicles, and it continues to expand its cybersecurity and Internet of Things (IoT) businesses.

  • Bitcoin Price Recovers as Lightning Network Capacity hits ATH

    The Bitcoin lightning network capacity just hit an all-time high indicative of BTC network adoption as the price seems to head north.

  • 3 Robinhood Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever

    Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ: HOOD), the trading app that popularized commission-free stock trades for younger retail investors, served 17.3 million monthly active users during its latest quarter. Robinhood's app is often associated with riskier meme stocks and cryptocurrencies, but investors using its platform are also buying plenty of evergreen stocks that can easily be held forever. Let's take a closer look at three top Robinhood stocks that fit that description: Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL), Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN), and Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT).

  • 2 Stocks to Watch as the Nasdaq Falls

    The stock market has been trying to put in a solid recovery after a particularly bad January for the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC). Meta's news had some implications for programmatic advertising specialist The Trade Desk (NASDAQ: TTD), which saw its stock move lower in the premarket session. Will Meta's Apple issues cost The Trade Desk, too?

  • Apple privacy changes hammer social media stocks beyond Meta

    The blast radius from Apple's privacy changes is enveloping more than Facebook parent Meta, as Twitter, Snap, and Pinterest shares sink.

  • Is Digital Turbine (APPS) A Smart Long-Term Buy?

    Greenhaven Road Capital, an investment management firm, published its fourth-quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. The fund returned approximately -9% net for the fourth quarter, bringing the full-year net return to approximately 3%. Spare some time to check the fund’s top 5 holdings to have a clue about […]

  • Snap and Pinterest Soar After Results Dispel Facebook Fears

    (Bloomberg) -- Snap Inc. and Pinterest Inc. surged Friday after upbeat results eased fears that a slowdown at rival Facebook reflected an industrywide social media slump. Most Read from BloombergMeta Erases $251 Billion in Value, Biggest Wipeout in HistoryZuckerberg Tells Staff to Focus on Video Products as Meta’s Stock PlungesSpotify’s Problems Grow as More Artists Join BoycottGiuliani’s ‘Masked Singer’ Cameo Reportedly Prompts Walk OffAmazon Surges to Add $135 Billion in Wild Market Value Swin

  • North Korean internet outages caused by lone US hacker seeking payback

    A U.S. man has reportedly managed to single-handedly take down most of North Korea's websites from the comfort of his living room after the hermit nation allegedly targeted him with a cyber attack last year. The hacker, only identified by his handle P4x, took matters into his own hands after the U.S. government failed to provide help following the North Korean cyber attack in late January 2021, according to Wired.

  • Is Cisco Stock A Buy? Computer Networking Group Weakens Amid Tech Volatility

    The outlook for CSCO stock depends on spending trends for cloud computing infrastructure as well as corporate and telecom networks amid the shift to remote work.