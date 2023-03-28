U.S. markets close in 2 hours 49 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,965.31
    -12.22 (-0.31%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,416.08
    -16.00 (-0.05%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,680.26
    -88.57 (-0.75%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,755.17
    +1.49 (+0.09%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    73.75
    +0.94 (+1.29%)
     

  • Gold

    1,971.40
    +17.60 (+0.90%)
     

  • Silver

    23.43
    +0.29 (+1.25%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0844
    +0.0040 (+0.37%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5720
    +0.0440 (+1.25%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2340
    +0.0058 (+0.48%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    130.8330
    -0.7220 (-0.55%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    26,915.89
    -217.38 (-0.80%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    589.06
    +346.38 (+142.73%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,484.25
    +12.48 (+0.17%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,518.25
    +41.38 (+0.15%)
     

Microsoft introduces AI-powered cybersecurity assistant

Reuters
·1 min read
A 3D-printed Microsoft logo is seen on a computer motherboard in this picture illustration

(Reuters) - Microsoft Corp on Tuesday launched a tool to help cybersecurity professionals identify breaches, threat signals and better analyze data, using OpenAI's latest GPT-4 generative artificial intelligence model.

The tool, named 'Security Copilot', is a simple prompt box that will help security analysts with tasks like summarizing incidents, analyzing vulnerabilities and sharing information with co-workers on a pinboard.

The assistant will use Microsoft's security-specific model, which the company described as "a growing set of security-specific skills" that is fed with more than 65 trillion signals every day.

The launch comes amid a flurry of announcements from Microsoft to integrate the AI into its most popular offerings.

The company has sought to outpace peers through multi-billion dollar investments in ChatGPT owner OpenAI, which recently released GPT-4 to perform a range of tasks from creating a real website through a hand-drawn mock up to helping individuals calculate their taxes.

(Reporting by Eva Mathews in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)

Recommended Stories

  • AI computing startup Cerebras releases open source ChatGPT-like models

    Artificial intelligence chip startup Cerebras Systems on Tuesday said it released open source ChatGPT-like models for the research and business community to use for free in an effort to foster more collaboration. Silicon Valley-based Cerebras released seven models all trained on its AI supercomputer called Andromeda, including smaller 111 million parameter language models to a larger 13 billion parameter model. "There is a big movement to close what has been open sourced in AI...it's not surprising as there's now huge money in it," said Andrew Feldman, founder and CEO of Cerebras.

  • Germany probes Microsoft's market power

    Microsoft is the latest tech giant to be caught in the cross-hairs of Germany's antitrust authority. The Federal Cartel Office (FCO), aka the Bundeskartellamt, has announced it's opened a proceeding to determine whether special abuse measures can be applied to the company's business in Germany -- citing Microsoft's extensive digital ecosystem which it noted cuts across multiple markets, including operating systems and office software; cloud computing; gaming; professional networking; Internet search; and -- latterly -- novel AI applications.

  • CrowdStrike (CRWD) is Attracting Investor Attention: Here is What You Should Know

    CrowdStrike (CRWD) has received quite a bit of attention from Zacks.com users lately. Therefore, it is wise to be aware of the facts that can impact the stock's prospects.

  • Kraft Heinz (KHC) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

    Kraft Heinz (KHC) closed the most recent trading day at $38.60, moving +1.1% from the previous trading session.

  • Crypto Exchange Mango Markets Considers Raising Interest Rates for Popular Tokens

    Only the pool for borrowing and lending SOL tokens would be impacted by the proposed changes.

  • Constellation Brands (STZ) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

    Constellation Brands (STZ) closed the most recent trading day at $219.49, moving +0.71% from the previous trading session.

  • Chinese EV maker Nio aims to woo more buyers with 1,000 new battery-swap stations as it prepares for launch of budget cars

    Chinese electric vehicle (EV) start-up Nio is doubling down on its swappable-battery business model, which allows drivers to get back on the road in minutes rather than waiting for their car to charge, with plans to build 1,000 additional stations this year using a new, more efficient design. Nio already operates about 1,300 swap stations in China, which allow Nio owners to quickly exchange a spent battery pack for a fully charged one. The stations serve owners who opt for Nio's battery-as-a-ser

  • Lumen Faces 2 Ransomware Attacks, Working With Experts To Evaluate And Minimize Impact

    On March 27, 2023, Lumen Technologies, Inc (NYSE: LUMN) reported it faced two cybersecurity incidents. Last week Lumen discovered that a malicious intruder had inserted criminal ransomware into a limited number of its servers that support a segmented hosting service, degrading the operations of a small number of its enterprise customers. Lumen's recent implementation of enhanced security software has led to its discovery that a separate sophisticated intruder accessed a limited number of its int

  • AI Stocks To Watch As Big Tech Improves Products With Artificial Intelligence

    When looking for the best AI stocks to buy amid buzz over GPT-4 chatbot technology, identify companies aiming to gain a strategic edge.

  • Intel's AI, Data Center Webinar on Wednesday: Here's What to Expect

    Intel (INTC) investors will get a look at the company's artificial intelligence and data center plans at an investor event on Wednesday. The computing company will host a webinar as investors buzz over the company's potential for AI technology. The chipmaker will also give an update on its plans for its data center segment.

  • Zoom (ZM) Reveals AI Features for Zoom IQ at Enterprise Connect

    Zoom (ZM) reveals new generative AI features to help users compose emails and chat messages. The new functionality, built into Zoom IQ, is powered by a partnership with ChatGPT creator OpenAI.

  • Is SQ Stock A Buy Or Sell Amid Hindenburg Research Short Position?

    Square stock bulls focus on its Cash App and Afterpay synergies but bears worry over Bitcoin and a possible recession.

  • Altman vs. Musk: OpenAI treads on Tesla’s robot turf with investment in Norway’s 1X

    1X’s bots are about to assume night-patrol duties, while Tesla’s Optimus remains a promise.

  • Twitter Source Code Leak Turns Into Hunt for the Perpetrator

    (Bloomberg) -- Twitter is trying to hunt down the person who leaked proprietary source code that was published online until last week.Most Read from BloombergFBI Releases Files on Ivana TrumpSchwab’s $7 Trillion Empire Built on Low Rates Is Showing CracksBanks in France Face More Than $1.1 Billion Fines After RaidsMarkets Are Wrong on US Rate-Cut Bets, BlackRock SaysAlibaba Shares Soar After Historic Overhaul Heralds IPO WaveThe code, which forms the basis for the web service’s platform and inte

  • Huawei Touts Progress Replacing Chip Design Software Led by US

    (Bloomberg) -- Huawei Technologies Co. has developed software tools capable of designing chips as advanced as 14 nanometers, advancing efforts to help Chinese companies sidestep US sanctions and replace American technology.Most Read from BloombergFBI Releases Files on Ivana TrumpSchwab’s $7 Trillion Empire Built on Low Rates Is Showing CracksBanks in France Face More Than $1.1 Billion Fines After RaidsMarkets Are Wrong on US Rate-Cut Bets, BlackRock SaysAlibaba Shares Soar After Historic Overhau

  • Autonomous Vehicle Software Developer Oxbotica Taps Google Cloud To Expand Global Presence

    British-based autonomous vehicle software developer Oxbotica collaborated with Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) Google Cloud to fast-track the deployment of its autonomous software platform globally. The partnership will combine Google Cloud's expertise in cloud infrastructure with Oxbotica's autonomous vehicle software to create scalable, safe, and reliable autonomous driving solutions for any business with transportation in its value chain, including last-mile logistics, light indus

  • Is T-Mobile A Buy Amid 5G Wireless Network Edge?

    T-Mobile holds an edge in 5G wireless spectrum but will its market share gains vs. rivals continue? A big stock buyback underway.

  • Microsoft Unveils OpenAI-Based Chat Tools for Fighting Cyberattacks

    (Bloomberg) -- Microsoft Corp., extending a frenzy of artificial intelligence software releases, is introducing new chat tools that can help cybersecurity teams ward off hacks and clean up after an attack.Most Read from BloombergFBI Releases Files on Ivana TrumpSchwab’s $7 Trillion Empire Built on Low Rates Is Showing CracksBanks in France Face More Than $1.1 Billion Fines After RaidsMarkets Are Wrong on US Rate-Cut Bets, BlackRock SaysAlibaba Shares Soar After Historic Overhaul Heralds IPO Wave

  • Pinduoduo App Malware Detailed by Cybersecurity Researchers

    (Bloomberg) -- Security researchers at Moscow-based Kaspersky Lab have identified and outlined potential malware in versions of PDD Holdings Inc.’s Chinese shopping app Pinduoduo, days after Google suspended it from its Android app store.Most Read from BloombergSaudi National Bank Chair Resigns After Credit Suisse RemarkFirst Citizens to Buy SVB After Biggest Failure Since 2008Binance and Its CEO Sued by CFTC Over US Regulatory ViolationsStocks Pare Gains on Tech Weakness; Bonds Retreat: Markets

  • The Jobs Most Exposed to ChatGPT

    A new study finds that AI tools could more quickly handle at least half of the tasks that auditors, interpreters and writers do now.