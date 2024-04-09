Microsoft to invest $2.9 billion to boost AI business in Japan - Nikkei

TOKYO (Reuters) - Microsoft Corp will invest about $2.9 billion over the next two years to boost its artificial intelligence (AI) business in Japan, the Nikkei newspaper reported on Tuesday citing the company president.

The U.S. tech firm will announce the plans soon when Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida visits the United States, the Nikkei said in its interview with Microsoft President Brad Smith.

Under the plan, Microsoft will install advanced AI semiconductors at two existing facilities in eastern and western Japan, the report said.

The company also plans to announce an AI-related reskilling program in Japan to train 3 million workers over three years, and to set up a new lab in Tokyo for research and development on robotics and AI, the report said.

(Reporting by Mariko Katsumura)